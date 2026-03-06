The Portland City Council is now considering diverting tens of millions of dollars in housing funds to bail out financially failing nonprofits—organizations that, despite years of subsidies, are presiding over nearly 1,900 empty “affordable” apartments across the city.

The discussion came after Raymond Lee revealed a staggering $106 million in unbudgeted housing funds in a memo last month.

What began as a supposedly minor $21 million oversight inside the Portland Housing Bureau quickly ballooned into a nine-figure financial black hole.

In other words: City Hall somehow misplaced more than $100 million while claiming it desperately needed more taxpayer money to solve Portland’s housing crisis.

Much of the money sits in the city’s Housing Investment Fund, created in 2016 and fed by the general fund, rental fees, and taxes on short-term vacation rentals. But even with those funds available, officials now claim only $21 million to $56 million can realistically be used because of various restrictions—another example of the bureaucratic maze City Hall has built around its own programs.

During Thursday’s meeting, council members pressed the city’s chief financial officer, Jonas Biery, about how such a massive sum went unaccounted for. Biery, clearly irritated, told councilors his office was “busting our asses” to provide accurate information while “misinformation” spreads in the media.

Councilor Loretta Smith raised a far more troubling question: How did auditors not know about $106 million sitting in city housing accounts?

“It was hidden from the council and the mayor,” Smith said. “It was hidden from our auditors.”

Lee says the city will now hire an outside firm to investigate the missing funds—an extraordinary step that underscores how little oversight appears to exist over Portland’s sprawling housing bureaucracy.

Yet instead of demanding accountability first, some councilors want to immediately start spending the money. A proposal from Angelita Morillo and Mitch Green would rush $20.7 million out the door for rent assistance, eviction lawyers, housing programs and rent “buydowns” for low-income apartments.

Green justified the idea by pointing to the 1,900 affordable units sitting empty across Portland—units that nonprofit operators apparently cannot fill even in the middle of what officials constantly describe as a “housing crisis.”

Councilor Eric Zimmerman asked the obvious question: why organizations like Home Forward keep units vacant for months rather than simply lowering rents the way private landlords would.

“The continual bailout is a concern for me,” Zimmerman said. “Before we commit to buying down their mortgages, can we get an understanding that the system actually isn’t rotten to its core?”

That question goes far beyond the nonprofit sector.

Across Greater Portland, there are roughly 25,000 vacant apartment units.

The problem isn’t a lack of housing—it’s a collapsing regional economy where fewer people can afford to live here.

Portland doesn’t have a housing shortage. It has a beneficial policy shortage that addresses safety, mental illness/SUD and job creation.

Years of tax hikes, regulatory overreach, and ideological pet projects have driven businesses and middle-income jobs out of the city. Instead of fixing the economic fundamentals, City Hall continues pouring money into a dysfunctional housing bureaucracy while obsessing over performative political crusades—everything from banning foie gras to debating polyamory discrimination rules.

And now, after losing track of $106 million, the solution from City Hall appears to be the same as always:

Spend more money and hope no one notices the system isn’t working.