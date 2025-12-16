Discussion about this post

Dec 17

This is the financial doom loop: crashing value, lower tax take, higher tax rates to compensate, fewer tenants who can pay the higher rates, more distressed sales, even lower valuations...

Dec 16

Left unsaid—easier to do business in a Hillsboro or Sherwood office park with better parking, amenities, neighbors, places to get together and kanoodle, better show for clients—all of the things that can’t be easily turned into numbers, but are nevertheless real.

