A downtown Portland office and retail building has sold at a steep discount, continuing a broader trend of sharply declining property values in the city’s core.

The Morgan Building, located at 720 S.W. Washington St., sold for $6 million, according to public records. The buyer was Morgan Portland Building LLC, an entity tied to law firm Stevens & Legal, which likely represented the purchasers in the transaction.

The eight-story building was previously owned by Urban Renaissance Group, which acquired the property in 2008 for $27.5 million—meaning the latest sale represents a nearly 80% decline from its prior purchase price.

Constructed in 1913, the Morgan Building comprises approximately 150,000 square feet of office space along with ground-floor retail known as Morgan’s Alley. Current tenants include St. Honore Boulangerie, Stand Up Comedy clothing store, and other small businesses.

The property has undergone multiple renovations over the past two decades. Its most recent major modernization occurred in 2005 and focused on energy efficiency and sustainability, according to a LoopNet listing.

The sale adds to a growing list of downtown Portland properties trading hands at deep discounts. Earlier this month, the National University of Natural Medicine and investment partner Vault Real Estate purchased the Park Square office complex for $13.8 million. The Solomon Courthouse Building also sold this month for $1.8 million.

Additional downtown properties have hit the market amid continued weakness in office demand. The Merchant Bank Building was recently listed at a price roughly 70% below its previous valuation, while the Commonwealth Building is also currently for sale.

The string of deeply discounted sales underscores the structural challenges facing downtown Portland’s office market, where persistently high vacancy rates, reduced demand for traditional office space, public safety concerns, and rising operating costs have combined to depress values. Investors are increasingly pricing assets based on current income and risk rather than pre-pandemic expectations, while many longtime owners are opting to exit at significant losses rather than continue to carry underperforming properties. The result is a market reset that is redefining downtown real estate values and signaling that recovery, if it comes, is likely to be uneven and prolonged

.