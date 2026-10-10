Brian Owendoff

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Cormac Burke's avatar
Cormac Burke
Oct 11

Good summary of some of the middle school behavior we’re seeing in council and some social media accounts. And your point on who actually has the time to give feedback in council meetings is spot on.

The upcoming election will be really interesting. While the Peacocks/DSA have done a great job in mobilizing people to provide public commentary, I’m hoping that there is a ‘silent majority’ (sorry for using a Nixon term, I didn’t like the guy) that finds the policy, maturity, and behavior of these folks off putting and bad for Portland.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 11Edited

Isn’t it ironic how their behavior is Trumpian in nature? If the Orange Guy is so evil why do they behave just like him?

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