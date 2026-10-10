From tearing up a constituent’s handwritten note to branding working business owners “cowardly bootlickers,” DSA-aligned Councilors Angelita Morillo and Council President Jamie Dunphy are offering Portlanders a master class in political arrogance, thin-skinned leadership, and contempt for the people they were elected to serve.

Let’s start with Jamie Dunphy.

An elderly woman takes the time to write him a polite, handwritten note suggesting that some constituents might find his visible tattoos distracting or off-putting and that he might consider wearing long sleeves while serving on the dais.

He could have thanked her for expressing her opinion, disagreed with her, or simply ignored the suggestion.

Instead, according to the account of the exchange, Dunphy tore up the note, fired off a hostile response on official city letterhead, and publicized the exchange on social media.

Imagine being so threatened by a constituent’s politely expressed opinion that you turn it into a public confrontation.

The issue was never whether the woman was right about his tattoos. The issue was whether the Council President could handle a respectful disagreement without turning it into a personal spectacle.

Apparently, that was too much to ask. And when Angelita Morillo and Teacher Tiff joined the online pile-on with schoolyard-style retorts, they only reinforced the impression that political loyalty matters more than civility.

These are elected officials, not high schoolers competing for the last word on social media.

The “Cowardly Bootlickers” Who Had the Audacity to Go to Work

Then came October 8, 2026.

During the first presentation of Ordinance 2026-348, the so-called Fair Share Tax, Portland City Council considered yet another tax proposal in a city already struggling with business costs, economic disinvestment, and the loss of employers and residents.

More than 50 organizations aligned with or supportive of the DSA-backed political agenda reportedly testified in favor of the measure. Those organizations had ample opportunity to organize and prepare their participation.

But what about the Portlanders who oppose the tax?

Many of us could not attend a daytime hearing in person or online because we had jobs to do, businesses to operate, employees to support, clients to serve, and families to provide for.

We are not professional lobbyists. We do not have the luxury of treating every City Council hearing as a full-time occupation. We are long-time Portland residents, business owners, and civic leaders who have invested our livelihoods, time, and resources in this city.

We care about Portland’s economic recovery. We care about the small businesses that keep our neighborhoods alive. We care about working families already struggling with the cost of living. And we care about what happens when elected officials make it even more expensive to do business here.

Our inability to attend a daytime hearing does not make our concerns less legitimate.

Yet Council President Dunphy reportedly took to social media to describe business people who opposed the tax but could not attend as “cowardly bootlickers.”

Read that again.

The presiding officer of Portland City Council used that kind of language to describe constituents who disagree with his preferred tax policy and have professional responsibilities that prevent them from attending a weekday hearing.

Apparently, if you cannot abandon your job to attend a Council meeting, you deserve an insult rather than a response.

We did not receive the same advance notice and organized mobilization that gave supportive organizations time to prepare. And even if we had, many of us still could not simply shut down our businesses for the day.

A Council President who respects the public would welcome written comments, answer substantive questions, and engage critics on the merits. Dunphy chose name-calling.

That is not leadership. It is contempt dressed up as political bravado.

Angelita Morillo’s Lesson in Respect

And Jamie Dunphy is not the only Councilor who appears to confuse public office with a license for personal jabs.

During a contentious Portland City Council session in early January 2026, Councilor Angelita Morillo reportedly directed this remark at older colleagues:

“Because I am not as old as you, I will sit here and I won't have to go to the bathroom for the vote.”

The remark was a cheap shot at colleagues’ age and physical needs—not a substantive argument about policy.

Disagreement over votes, procedure, or legislative strategy is entirely legitimate. Mocking colleagues over their age is not a substitute for making a case.

Councilors bring different experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives to public service. They do not have to agree with one another. They do, however, owe their colleagues and the public a basic level of professional respect.

The same standard applies to constituents.

Respect is not something elected officials should demand for themselves while withholding it from everyone who disagrees with them.

Portland’s Problems Are Serious. Its Political Theater Is Embarrassing.

Portland is facing consequential decisions about public safety, homelessness, mental health, economic recovery, taxation, and the future of its business community.

These are not trivial issues. They affect whether employers invest here, whether small businesses survive, whether families remain in the city, and whether taxpayers believe their government is capable of solving problems.

Against that backdrop, what exactly are we getting from this style of leadership?

A Council President publicly insulting people who cannot attend a daytime hearing.

A Councilor making an age-related jab at colleagues.

A handwritten note becoming a social-media spectacle.

Online pile-ons substituting for serious debate.

And an increasingly familiar pattern in which critics are treated as enemies rather than constituents whose concerns deserve a substantive response.

The public does not need elected officials who are incapable of tolerating criticism. It needs officials who can absorb criticism, defend their decisions with evidence, and acknowledge when they are wrong.

The more consequential the policy, the more important that standard becomes.

Consider the Fair Share Tax. Opponents have legitimate questions about its effects on business costs, investment, employment, consumers, and Portland’s competitiveness. Those questions deserve serious answers. Insulting the people asking them does not make the questions disappear.

Calling critics names is easy. Explaining why a tax will benefit Portland without undermining the businesses, workers, and customers who sustain its economy is considerably harder.

A Final Word to Dunphy and Morillo

You were elected to represent Portlanders—not to lecture them, ridicule them, or sort them into politically acceptable and unacceptable categories.

You do not have to agree with an elderly woman’s opinion about tattoos. You do not have to agree with business owners who oppose your tax proposals. You do not have to agree with your fellow Councilors.

But you do have an obligation to treat people with basic respect, engage substantive criticism, and remember that public office is a responsibility—not a personal stage.

Portlanders are paying the bills. They deserve more than political peacocks strutting across the dais, trading insults, and congratulating one another on social media.

They deserve serious deliberation, sound policy, fiscal discipline, professional conduct, and elected officials who understand that the people they serve are not the enemy.

Portland has enough real problems without its City Council manufacturing new ones through unnecessary personal antagonism.

Grow up. Do the work. Answer the questions. Respect the taxpayers.

The City Council is not a high school cafeteria, and the people of Portland did not elect a clique.