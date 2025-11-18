For years, Portland’s brand sold itself. Creative culture, quality of life, natural beauty, affordability (once), progressive energy — it all created a kind of self-confidence that worked until the world changed.But cities that coast on reputation risk becoming complacent. The places moving fastest today — Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, Raleigh — have made intentional moves to attract talent, companies, and investment.

I have yet to see our leadership in this city treat our economy like the crisis it is. Portland is so convinced of its own greatness it never goes out to look around. We are far far behind other cities. People with ideas and vision and a stomach for risk taking have choices- they will go elsewhere. Who will be left? Are hot dogs the best ideas remaining?

Here is a summary of what other cities have done to reinvent their economics post pandemic:

1. Austin: Aggressive Talent + Industry Recruitment

What Austin did

Treated economic development like a competitive sport.

Actively courted major employers (tech, biotech, manufacturing).

Streamlined business permitting and approval timelines.

Partnered closely with the University of Texas to match workforce needs.

How this contrasts with Portland

Portland has traditionally taken a passive approach: “If you build a great place, employers will come.”

Slow permitting, unpredictable regulatory climates, and unclear economic priorities send mixed signals.

Limited coordination between city policy and higher-ed/industry pipelines.

2. Denver: Downtown Revitalization Through Public–Private Coalitions

What Denver did

Built a powerful Downtown Partnership combining business, civic, transit, and cultural leaders.

Made downtown safety, cleanliness, and activation an elevated, non-negotiable priority.

Invested heavily in multimodal transit + walkability to make downtown a hub, not a liability.

Portland contrast

Portland has many stakeholders but no unified coalition with real authority or shared metrics.

Downtown recovery efforts have been fragmented.

Businesses report unpredictable street-level conditions and slow response coordination.

3. Salt Lake City: Lean Governance + Recruiters’ Mindset

What SLC did

Simplified zoning and approvals to accelerate housing and commercial development.

Marketed aggressively to tech companies (the “Silicon Slopes” initiative).

Positioned itself as predictable, efficient, and business-friendly without sacrificing livability.

Portland contrast

Zoning reforms and permitting improvements remain slow and deeply contested.

Portland messaging has focused more on values than competitiveness.

Startups and investors often cite uncertainty as their #1 reason for locating elsewhere.

4. Miami: Narrative Reset + High-Risk, High-Reward Vision

What Miami did

Mayor and business leaders launched a citywide rebrand: innovation, crypto, global finance.

Offered incentives targeted at remote workers and founders.

Leveraged social media and high-visibility wins to create a “buzz city” effect.

Portland contrast

Portland’s narrative has largely been defensive: recovering rather than transforming.

Negative national press has lingered without a coordinated counter-story.

No clear “big bet” industries or moonshot strategies have been articulated.

5. Pittsburgh: Reinvention After Economic Collapse

What Pittsburgh did

Moved from steel to robotics, AI, healthcare, and med-tech.

Massive university partnerships (Carnegie Mellon, Pitt) drove industry clusters.

Strong philanthropy + civic leadership collaborations accelerated change.

Portland contrast

Greater Portland’s academic and research institutions are under-leveraged in economic planning.

No clear cluster strategy (e.g., biotech, green tech, advanced manufacturing) dominates the story.

Civic-philanthropic-business coordination is comparatively weak.

6. Seattle: Relentless Investment in Tech + High-Density Growth

What Seattle did

Embraced density, tall buildings, and high-intensity job zones.

Reinforced its downtown as a global headquarters hub (Amazon, Microsoft, biotech giants).

Invested early in transportation infrastructure at a scale unmatched on the West Coast outside the Bay Area.

Portland contrast

Portland’s approach to density has been ambivalent.

Downtown has struggled to maintain its role as an economic anchor.

Transit investment has slowed dramatically compared to its peers, despite once being a leader.

So what are the big patterns?

Cities that surged ahead of Portland did five things Portland hasn’t yet committed to: