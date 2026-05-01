Brian Owendoff

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Richard Cheverton
2d

I hate to differ with Brian—but carrying this out would require two ends of the stick:

Bankrupt the city, or…

Tax the hell out of over-taxed people who will not see any immediate gains. Any program will be rife with recidivism and back-sliding.

That’s because:

Not every addict wants to recover. They like being high and have no intention of joining the straight world. Those who want out lack the life-skills and culture to navigate the civilized world. They’re feral, habituated, lack any meaningful skills, except hustling and living hour by hour.

There is an entire industry grown up around Housing First, harm reduction, motels for dopers, and other bureaucracies that will fight like cornered rats to keep their paychecks and status. They are embedded by unions and a city charter that insulates incumbent bureaucrats under layers of “management.” They have no sympathy or respect for any opinion outside their bubble. They are surrounded by people who think they’re doing God’s work.

Media will blot any reform efforts out; they hate what Kevin Dahlgren has done to their credibility on the homeless issue. The O’s new “homeless reporter,” as far as I can tell, has never interviewed any homeless (ie, feral/drugged) person. Willy Week is just looking for cheap hits.

If you can maneuver around those boulders, Brian, do let us know.

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1 reply by Brian Owendoff
Veronica's avatar
Veronica
2d

City team ministries applies this approach. But then again , they aren’t at the mercy of county money so they can be effective

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