Portland Can Become a Recovery City
Portland is a city known for compassion—but compassion without a path forward can unintentionally trap people in cycles of addiction, homelessness, and despair. It’s time to evolve our approach. We can remain compassionate while also becoming more effective. We can become a recovery city.
This isn’t about abandoning people. It’s about refusing to give up on them.
The Problem We Must Face Honestly
We have built a system that often prioritizes short-term harm reduction over long-term recovery. While harm reduction can save lives in the moment, it cannot be the end goal. Too many people remain stuck—cycling between the streets, emergency services, and temporary interventions without a clear pathway to stability, purpose, and dignity.
If we are serious about helping people, we must be serious about recovery.
A New Vision: Portland as a Recovery City
A recovery city is one where every person struggling with addiction or homelessness is offered not just services—but a structured, supported path out.
This means shifting from passive support to active transformation:
Detox-first access: Immediate, low-barrier entry into detox and stabilization programs.
Integrated mental health care: Treat addiction and mental illness together, not in silos.
Transitional housing with expectations: Safe shelter paired with clear steps toward recovery.
Job training and workforce pipelines: Real opportunities to regain independence and purpose.
Community-based recovery culture: Peer mentors, recovery coaches, and visible success stories.
Compassion + Accountability
We should be honest: recovery requires effort, structure, and personal responsibility. Support systems must be strong—but they must also expect engagement.
This is not punitive. It is respectful.
People deserve more than survival. They deserve a real chance at rebuilding their lives.
What Needs to Change
Rebalance funding priorities toward treatment, recovery housing, and workforce programs.
Create clear pathways from street outreach → detox → housing → employment.
Align public policy so that services are coordinated, not fragmented.
Set measurable goals: fewer overdoses, fewer people living unsheltered, more people employed and in recovery.
Change the culture: from managing addiction to believing in recovery.
Why This Matters
Every person lost to addiction is someone’s child, friend, or neighbor. Allowing people to remain in destructive cycles is not compassion—it’s resignation.
Portland has the resources, the creativity, and the heart to lead the country in a new model—one that balances empathy with effectiveness.
We don’t have to choose between caring and accountability.
We can build a city that does both.
Let’s make Portland a recovery city.
I hate to differ with Brian—but carrying this out would require two ends of the stick:
Bankrupt the city, or…
Tax the hell out of over-taxed people who will not see any immediate gains. Any program will be rife with recidivism and back-sliding.
That’s because:
Not every addict wants to recover. They like being high and have no intention of joining the straight world. Those who want out lack the life-skills and culture to navigate the civilized world. They’re feral, habituated, lack any meaningful skills, except hustling and living hour by hour.
There is an entire industry grown up around Housing First, harm reduction, motels for dopers, and other bureaucracies that will fight like cornered rats to keep their paychecks and status. They are embedded by unions and a city charter that insulates incumbent bureaucrats under layers of “management.” They have no sympathy or respect for any opinion outside their bubble. They are surrounded by people who think they’re doing God’s work.
Media will blot any reform efforts out; they hate what Kevin Dahlgren has done to their credibility on the homeless issue. The O’s new “homeless reporter,” as far as I can tell, has never interviewed any homeless (ie, feral/drugged) person. Willy Week is just looking for cheap hits.
If you can maneuver around those boulders, Brian, do let us know.
City team ministries applies this approach. But then again , they aren’t at the mercy of county money so they can be effective