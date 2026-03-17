A stranger forced his way into a Southeast Portland home on Sunday and allegedly attacked a woman as she shielded her 10-month-old baby with her own body. This is what “public safety” looks like now.

The victim managed to escape, barricading herself in a bedroom while the suspect fled—only to be chased off by neighbors and churchgoers. Not police. Not the system. Ordinary citizens.

The suspect, Judson C. Defir, now faces charges including attempted rape, kidnapping, burglary, and a probation violation. He’s also suspected of targeting multiple other women that same day.

This wasn’t unpredictable. It was inevitable.

Defir has been arrested more than a dozen times over the past 25 years. Assault. DUII. Criminal mistreatment. The pattern is obvious. The outcome was preventable.

And yet, here we are—again.

Another victim. Another headline. Another failure of Portland and Multnomah County’s justice system.

This is the same system that let repeat offenders cycle endlessly through arrests with no meaningful consequences. The same system that dismissed over 600 criminal cases in early 2026 because it couldn’t provide basic legal staffing. The same system where roughly half of supervised offenders are rearrested within three years.

This is not a lack of resources. It’s a failure of priorities.

Multnomah County has cut its effective jail capacity in half over the past two decades—and doesn’t even staff the beds it still has. Hundreds sit empty while repeat offenders are released back into the community.

The District Attorney’s office is underfunded and overburdened. Cases are dropped. Charges aren’t filed. And criminals know it.

Meanwhile, the system is flooded with cases tied to addiction, homelessness, and mental illness—problems made worse by reckless policies that removed accountability without building real alternatives.

Even now, the county is scaling back supervision programs for pretrial offenders while reducing behavioral health support inside jails—setting people up to fail and then acting surprised when they do.

Leadership offers sympathy after each incident. Press conferences. Statements. Concern.

But no urgency. No accountability. No change.

Because fixing this would require admitting the truth: public safety has been deprioritized, and the consequences are landing on ordinary people—like a mother shielding her baby from a repeat offender who never should have been in that position to begin with.

At some point, this stops being a policy debate and becomes something simpler:

A government that cannot—or will not—protect its citizens is failing at its most basic responsibility.

And until there are real consequences—for criminals and for the decisions that enable them—this will keep happening.

Again. And again. And again.

Portland woman clutching baby attacked inside bedroom by meth-addled home invader, cops say