Brian Owendoff

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David Kelley's avatar
David Kelley
2d

Personally, I find state to state comparisons eye openers. Without them, citizens can wallow in "that's just the way things are," or "it's this way everywhere." But then, we should look for answers. What are the common factors among the worst states? The best states? Is it one party prevalence? Tax policies?

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
2d

Why does permitting take so long in Oregon compared to other states? I wonder if it is the “cluttered desk effect”. I found that when I was really busy at work, my desk was well organized, not cluttered. When things were slow, the clutter built up. Perhaps the regulatory agencies are overstaffed and therefore inefficient, or perhaps there are too many cooks in the kitchen so to speak. You would think, if you wanted to speed up permitting you would build staff, but the reverse may really speed things up.

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