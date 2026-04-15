https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sustainable-energy-policy/articles/10.3389/fsuep.2026.1715811/full

This study documents recent timelines and outcomes of state-based permitting processes for wind and solar projects across 19 states in the U.S. Ninety percent of projects obtained permit approval and most within a year or so of entering the process. State-level policies for permitting vary considerably, and two states (KY, MS) have substantially shorter average timelines than other states in our sample.

Additional research is needed to identify factors responsible for the outcomes and timelines and clarify how different permitting regimes influence important factors such as public participation in permitting or the environmental impact of projects.

The rules and processes for obtaining permission to construct and operate new large-scale energy facilities play an important role in shaping the pace, scale, impacts, cost, and distribution of energy supply. Two of the most critical processes for large-scale wind and solar project development are obtaining an agreement to connect to the transmission system, otherwise known as interconnection, and obtaining permission or a permit to construct the facility in a given location, which we refer to here as permitting. Permitting can include navigating complex land use regulations,

This is very telling. Oregon is quite the outlier.

By phase, the median timeline in Oregon is:

NOI to Submission: 574 days

Submission to Completion: 287 days

Completion to Decision: 249 days

In total: 1,110 days or 3.04 years.

Oregon utility expansions are slow, expensive and not competitive compared to other states.