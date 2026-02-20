Brian Owendoff

I hope this lawsuit succeeds (maybe other buildings/landlords should join in) and shines a huge spotlight on the complete negligence being shown by the city/county around these shelters and their complete attitude of disregard for the safety, sanitation, property values, and overall livability issues they have now saddled their most densely populated area with. It’s deplorable.

It’s a high legal bar to overcome as the City has the legal and statutory authority to establish these sites. Plaintiffs have the burden in showing that there has been an uncompensated “taking” as a result of the City’s action. It’s not impossible but it is an extremely heavy lift. That said, Brian is spot on in his commentary. The City has established these sites but the oversight and the spill over impacts are shocking. More specifically, I am referring to the Oasis Day Shelter on NW Glisan.

