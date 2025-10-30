PacWest Office Sale
Sucks less than Big Pink sale but still sucks
PacWest Building Sale – Summary
Property: PacWest Center, Portland, Oregon
Developed: 1984 by John Russell and Mitsubishi Estate Co.
Buyer: Fountainhead Development
Sale Price: $55.7 million (approximately $102 per SF)
Seller: A limited liability company controlled by Lincoln Property Co. (Dallas-based)
Previous Purchase Price (2007): $161.5 million
Capital Improvements (since 2017): $44 million
Estimated Total Cost Basis (Seller): $205.5 million
Occupancy: Approximately 50% leased
Ranking: 7th-largest office building in Portland
Financial Implications
Value Decline: Roughly 73% decrease from the seller’s total basis.
Approximate IRR (2007–2025): –7% per year (not accounting for timing of improvements).
Market Context:
The sale represents a substantial markdown from prior valuations of major Portland office assets (e.g., “Big Pink”).
Reflects ongoing weakness in the downtown Portland office market, driven by high vacancies, declining demand, and outmigration.
Broader Impact
The steep decline in sale price underscores significant devaluation of downtown Portland commercial real estate, likely affecting property tax revenues.
Highlights continuing economic and demographic challenges facing the downtown core.
This is why private equity (no matter how much the PERS/OPIC investment guy declares otherwise) stinks
.
