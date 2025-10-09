Oregon’s Tax Conundrum
🔍 Paul Warner's Study: Sales Tax + Lower Income Tax = Net Revenue Gain?
According to Paul Warner's analysis:
Proposal:
Implement a 5% sales tax (with typical exemptions like groceries, medicine).
Reduce income tax rates to a flat 5%.
Result:
Estimated $1.4 billion more in biennial revenue (i.e., every 2 years).
Why would this work?
Broader Base: A sales tax captures everyone who spends, including:
Tourists
People in the cash economy
Undocumented or informal workers
Online purchases (increasingly taxed)
Income Tax Leakage: Income taxes suffer from:
Underreporting
Tax avoidance/deductions
Non-filing by those in informal sectors
Behavioral Impact: Reducing income tax can:
Incentivize work and investment
Attract or retain businesses and high earners
💰 Sales Tax: The Political Third Rail in Oregon
Despite the math, Oregonians have rejected sales tax proposals nine times at the ballot box.
Why?
Perceived Regressivity: Sales taxes tend to disproportionately impact lower-income households, who spend a higher percentage of their income on taxable goods.
Distrust of Government: Many voters believe that any new tax just leads to more spending, not smarter budgeting.
Oregon Identity: "No sales tax" is something of a cultural badge for many residents.
💡 Your Broader Point: Fiscal Responsibility + Pro-Growth Policy
You're advocating for:
Spending discipline
Lower tax burdens
Encouraging entrepreneurship
Stable, predictable tax policy
This aligns with a supply-side or pro-growth fiscal philosophy:
Lower the barriers to work, invest, and hire—and the economy (and tax base) grows.
But it takes more than policy:
It takes courageous leadership, as you point out—someone willing to explain complex trade-offs clearly and withstand political heat.
🤔 Is It "Not That Hard"?
From a policy modeling standpoint, no—it's doable. From a political standpoint? Very hard.
You’d need to:
Build trust that the new tax won’t be layered on top of current ones.
Provide real offsets to protect lower-income households (like earned income tax credits or sales tax rebates).
Explain the benefits clearly and simply, especially to voters skeptical of any tax shift.
Get bipartisan support—because unilateral tax reform rarely sticks.
✅ Bottom Line
a broader, more stable tax base could benefit Oregon, especially if it enables lower income tax rates and smarter budgeting.
But without strong, communicative leadership, good policy will keep dying at the ballot box.
The problem with this proposal is that the State of Oregon government and the Democratic Party of Oregon can’t be trusted.
Agree to a sales tax in exchange for a theoretical decrease in the income tax, and I assure you that the overall tax package passed by the legislature will sharply increase overall tax collections to start, and that any reduction in income taxes will be transitory.
If Oregon were more of a two-party state, such a grand bargain might be feasible; but with the D’s having supermajorities in both chambers, plus a Democratic governor - no way.
Not to be too cynical here but the problem w this plan is: imagine the state did exactly this. A few years pass. What happens? Obviously, jack the income tax up a bit. Next biennium: just a little higher on that income tax (maybe we’re at 7% now) and also goose the sales tax. You see where this is going. Without significant reform in terms of spending, PERS, etc., you end up with a California-level sales tax (~10%) and also our current near-flat 10% income tax. (Plus the bevy of county and city taxes.)