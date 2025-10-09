🔍 Paul Warner's Study: Sales Tax + Lower Income Tax = Net Revenue Gain?

According to Paul Warner's analysis:

Proposal : Implement a 5% sales tax (with typical exemptions like groceries, medicine). Reduce income tax rates to a flat 5% .

Result : Estimated $1.4 billion more in biennial revenue (i.e., every 2 years).



Why would this work?

Broader Base: A sales tax captures everyone who spends, including: Tourists

People in the cash economy

Undocumented or informal workers

Online purchases (increasingly taxed) Income Tax Leakage: Income taxes suffer from: Underreporting

Tax avoidance/deductions

Non-filing by those in informal sectors Behavioral Impact: Reducing income tax can: Incentivize work and investment

Attract or retain businesses and high earners

💰 Sales Tax: The Political Third Rail in Oregon

Despite the math, Oregonians have rejected sales tax proposals nine times at the ballot box.

Why?

Perceived Regressivity : Sales taxes tend to disproportionately impact lower-income households , who spend a higher percentage of their income on taxable goods.

Distrust of Government : Many voters believe that any new tax just leads to more spending , not smarter budgeting.

Oregon Identity: "No sales tax" is something of a cultural badge for many residents.

💡 Your Broader Point: Fiscal Responsibility + Pro-Growth Policy

You're advocating for:

Spending discipline

Lower tax burdens

Encouraging entrepreneurship

Stable, predictable tax policy

This aligns with a supply-side or pro-growth fiscal philosophy:

Lower the barriers to work, invest, and hire—and the economy (and tax base) grows.

But it takes more than policy:

It takes courageous leadership, as you point out—someone willing to explain complex trade-offs clearly and withstand political heat.

🤔 Is It "Not That Hard"?

From a policy modeling standpoint, no—it's doable. From a political standpoint? Very hard.

You’d need to:

Build trust that the new tax won’t be layered on top of current ones.

Provide real offsets to protect lower-income households (like earned income tax credits or sales tax rebates ).

Explain the benefits clearly and simply , especially to voters skeptical of any tax shift.

Get bipartisan support—because unilateral tax reform rarely sticks.

✅ Bottom Line

a broader, more stable tax base could benefit Oregon, especially if it enables lower income tax rates and smarter budgeting.

But without strong, communicative leadership, good policy will keep dying at the ballot box.