Brian Owendoff

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Oct 9

California wants to have a wealth tax on billionaires.

Oregon is so impoverished that it is proposing a wealth tax on people who have 3% of that.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
Oct 9

The only surprise is that the proposed tax relief isn’t just for members of the historically marginalized racial, ethnic and gender identity groups who are the darlings of most progressive lawmakers.

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