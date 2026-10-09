But the bigger question is why Oregon’s elected officials increasingly rely on ballot initiatives to make consequential tax policy decisions they should have the courage to own themselves.

Oregon may be heading toward another bruising tax fight in November 2028. This time, the target is not corporate sales, commercial property or business income. It is the financial wealth of Oregon residents whose net worth exceeds $30 million.

A coalition of progressive advocacy groups and powerful public-sector unions has announced plans to pursue a ballot initiative imposing a 1% to 1.2% tax on certain financial assets held by the wealthiest Oregonians. Supporters estimate the proposal would generate approximately $1.5 billion in net revenue per two-year budget cycle while providing refundable income tax credits to lower-income households.

The proposal is being promoted as a way to make Oregon fairer and more affordable, particularly as the state anticipates fiscal pressures associated with federal spending and tax changes.

But beneath the familiar rhetoric of economic justice lies a more fundamental problem: Oregon has increasingly turned the ballot initiative process into a substitute for responsible legislative leadership, sound fiscal management and accountable tax policy.

That is a dangerous way to govern a state already struggling with affordability, economic competitiveness, public confidence and the quality of government services.

The politics of taxing someone else

The coalition behind the initiative includes the American Federation of Teachers Oregon, the Oregon Education Association, SEIU Oregon State Council and AFSCME Oregon, among other progressive organizations.

These groups have substantial political influence in Salem and a direct interest in how public revenue is raised and spent.

Their argument is straightforward: wealthy Oregonians have accumulated enormous fortunes, working families are struggling, and a new tax on financial wealth can generate revenue while providing tax relief to lower-income residents.

Oregon Education Association President Enrique Farrera framed the proposal around the familiar promise that taxes should return to communities through better schools, affordable health care, safe roads and essential services.

Those are legitimate public priorities. The question is whether this particular proposal is the right way to achieve them—and whether its supporters have adequately addressed the economic, administrative and fiscal risks.

The initiative would apply to an estimated 4,500 Oregon households with net worth of at least $30 million. Its proponents estimate that the refundable tax credits would benefit more than 1.3 million taxpayers, or approximately 58% of Oregon tax filers.

That is an attractive political sales pitch: a relatively small number of wealthy households pay more, while a much larger number of residents receive a tax benefit.

But tax policy cannot be evaluated solely by counting the people who receive a benefit against the people who receive a tax bill.

The real questions are how much revenue the tax will actually produce, how reliably it can be collected, what economic behavior it will change, what it will cost to administer, and whether the resulting revenue will deliver measurable improvements in Oregonians’ lives.

Those questions deserve answers before the state commits itself to a new and potentially volatile revenue stream.

What the proposal would do

According to the coalition’s proposal as described in the reporting, the initiative would impose a tax on financial assets held by individuals whose net worth reaches the $30 million threshold.

The covered assets would include items such as:

Stocks and bonds.

Bank and investment accounts.

Private equity and hedge fund investments.

Cryptocurrency and other covered financial assets.

The proposed rate would begin at 1%, rising to as much as 1.2% depending on the taxpayer’s net worth.

The coalition estimates the tax would generate approximately $1.5 billion in net revenue per two-year budget cycle.

The initiative would also establish a refundable state income tax credit. Single filers earning less than $45,000 and joint filers earning less than $90,000 would qualify for a credit of up to 30%, with smaller benefits available at higher income levels. Supporters estimate the tax credits would cost approximately $1 billion per two-year budget cycle.

These figures are the proponents’ estimates, not independently established outcomes. The final fiscal impact would depend on the initiative’s precise language, asset valuation rules, taxpayer behavior, administrative costs and other implementation details.

And that distinction matters.

A tax proposal is not a financial plan simply because its sponsors publish an attractive revenue estimate. The public deserves a rigorous analysis of how that estimate was calculated and how sensitive it is to changes in taxpayer behavior.

Wealth is not the same thing as cash

One of the central arguments for wealth taxation is that some extremely wealthy people report relatively little taxable income in particular years because much of their wealth consists of assets that appreciate in value rather than salaries or cash distributions.

That distinction is real. Income and wealth are different measures of financial resources, and a tax system focused primarily on realized income does not treat every form of economic gain identically.

But taxing financial assets introduces a different set of complications.

A person’s net worth may be tied up in stock holdings, privately held investments or other assets that cannot be converted into cash without consequences. Publicly traded stock can fluctuate significantly in value. Private investments can be difficult to value. Asset ownership can involve complicated structures and liabilities.

A wealth tax therefore raises practical questions that a conventional income tax does not resolve automatically.

How will assets be valued? How will the state distinguish between liquid investments and difficult-to-sell holdings? How will it account for market declines? What safeguards will prevent disputes over valuation? How will the state determine which assets belong to Oregon residents when ownership structures cross state and national boundaries?

And perhaps most importantly, what happens when taxpayers change their residency or reorganize their holdings in response to the tax?

The existence of these questions does not, by itself, prove the proposal cannot work. But neither should proponents be allowed to dismiss them as excuses offered by wealthy people who do not want to pay more.

A responsible government examines the likely benefits and costs before adopting a major new tax—not afterward.

The problem with counting revenue before counting consequences

Supporters argue that Oregon needs additional revenue to protect public services as federal policy changes put pressure on state programs.

That concern deserves serious attention. Changes in federal funding can have significant consequences for state budgets, particularly in health care and social services.

But the existence of a funding gap does not establish that a wealth tax is the best solution.

Oregon must also confront the spending decisions, administrative practices and structural budget commitments that determine how effectively public money is used.

Before asking voters to approve another tax, Salem should demonstrate that it has thoroughly examined existing expenditures, identified ineffective programs, eliminated unnecessary administrative costs and established measurable outcomes for the services it intends to fund.

More revenue is not synonymous with better government.

Oregonians already pay substantial state income taxes. The top marginal personal income tax rate is 9.9%, applying to taxable income above specified thresholds. Yet many residents continue to face significant concerns about housing affordability, public safety, homelessness, behavioral health services, education and the cost of operating a business.

The existence of these problems does not mean existing tax dollars have produced no benefits. It does mean that any proposal for substantially increasing revenue should come with a credible explanation of what additional money will accomplish and how taxpayers will know whether it worked.

Will schools improve? Will access to treatment expand? Will health care become more affordable? Will public safety outcomes improve? Will the state reduce homelessness more effectively?

Those are the outcomes that matter.

The number of dollars collected is only an input. The quality of the results is what the public should ultimately judge.

Oregon’s growing dependence on ballot-box tax policy

This is where the wealth-tax initiative raises a broader concern about Oregon’s political system.

The initiative process exists for a legitimate reason. It gives citizens a mechanism to act when elected officials are unresponsive or when voters want to address an issue directly.

But there is a difference between using the initiative process to correct a failure of representative government and routinely using it to make complicated fiscal decisions that elected officials would rather avoid.

Oregon increasingly seems willing to settle major tax questions through ballot campaigns instead of expecting legislators to take responsibility for the policies they enact.

Consider the political incentives.

A legislator who proposes a tax increase must defend it publicly, negotiate with colleagues, evaluate competing priorities and ultimately accept responsibility for the result. Voters can hold that legislator accountable at the next election.

A ballot initiative changes the equation.

Advocacy groups develop the proposal, assemble a coalition, raise money, recruit signature gatherers and build a campaign around a carefully chosen message. Legislators can remain on the sidelines while the public is asked to make the final decision.

If the measure passes, elected officials can claim that the voters demanded it.

If it fails, they can claim that the campaign was unsuccessful without having personally taken ownership of the proposal.

The initiative process can become a political escape hatch—a way for elected officials to transfer responsibility for difficult tax decisions to voters while avoiding the political consequences of making those decisions themselves.

That is not necessarily the intention of every organization sponsoring an initiative. Nor does it mean that ballot measures are inherently illegitimate.

It does mean Oregon should question why its tax system increasingly depends on campaigns financed and organized by groups with their own policy priorities.

Representative government is supposed to involve elected officials making difficult decisions in public, explaining their reasoning and accepting accountability for the consequences.

When major fiscal policy is repeatedly transferred to the ballot, that responsibility becomes diffuse. Voters are asked to decide complicated questions through campaigns that often emphasize the promised benefits while giving less attention to implementation, trade-offs and unintended consequences.

That is a poor substitute for transparent legislative deliberation.

The illusion that taxes are painless when someone else pays them

The wealth-tax campaign also illustrates a familiar feature of tax politics: the appeal of taxes that appear to affect only someone else.

A proposal targeting 4,500 households while offering credits to more than a million taxpayers creates an obvious political asymmetry. The beneficiaries are numerous and identifiable. The taxpayers are relatively few and easy to characterize as people who can afford to pay more.

But the political appeal of that arrangement should not be confused with proof of sound economic policy.

The relevant question is not whether the targeted households are wealthy. They are, by the initiative’s design.

The question is whether the proposed tax will produce its promised benefits without creating costs or distortions that undermine those benefits.

Taxes can affect investment decisions, asset ownership, business formation, residency and the timing of financial transactions. The extent of those effects is an empirical question, not something that can responsibly be assumed in advance.

A rigorous fiscal analysis should examine several scenarios: one in which the projected revenue is largely realized, another in which taxpayer responses reduce collections, and another in which administrative and compliance challenges prove more expensive than anticipated.

It should also examine how the state would respond if the revenue fell short.

Would lawmakers reduce the promised tax credits? Would they cut the programs the revenue was intended to support? Would they seek additional taxes elsewhere?

Those questions are particularly important when the tax credits are presented as a source of immediate relief for lower-income households, while the revenue depends on the behavior and financial circumstances of a comparatively small taxpayer population.

A government should not make promises to millions of taxpayers without demonstrating how resilient the funding mechanism is under less favorable conditions.

A new tax does not fix a broken budget process

The coalition says it wants to improve affordability and protect services. Those are worthy goals. But Oregon should not confuse the ability to raise revenue with the ability to manage it.

A government that struggles to prioritize spending, measure results and control administrative costs can consume additional revenue without delivering proportionate improvements in services.

That is why any serious tax proposal should be accompanied by a detailed accountability framework.

At a minimum, Oregon voters should demand:

An independent fiscal analysis of expected revenue, administrative costs and taxpayer responses.

Transparent rules for valuing financial assets and resolving disputes.

A clear explanation of how the initiative interacts with existing state taxes.

Measurable commitments for how the additional revenue will be used.

Public reporting on program outcomes and the actual distribution of benefits.

A contingency plan if collections fall substantially below projections.

These are not anti-tax demands. They are basic standards of responsible public finance.

If the proposal is as beneficial as its sponsors claim, independent scrutiny should strengthen the case for it. If the numbers are less reliable than advertised, voters deserve to know that before casting their ballots.

The political calculation behind the campaign

The initiative also appears designed to increase pressure on the Legislature ahead of the 2027 session.

Advocates have indicated that they want lawmakers to act on child care, health care and education rather than wait for another budget cycle. A ballot campaign can be an effective way to elevate an issue and force a political conversation.

But pressure is not a substitute for policy design.

Oregon legislators should be expected to evaluate the proposal on its merits, not simply on the political consequences of opposing a measure marketed as a tax increase on the wealthy coupled with tax relief for working families.

Nor should they assume that the failure to adopt the proposal would necessarily mean indifference to lower-income Oregonians. There are other possible ways to provide targeted tax relief, fund essential services and improve budget priorities. Each should be evaluated against the same standards of effectiveness, fairness and economic impact.

The debate should be about which policies work—not which campaign can produce the most compelling political narrative.

Oregon needs accountability, not another political shortcut

Oregon faces real fiscal pressures. Federal policy changes may require difficult adjustments. Lower-income households deserve serious consideration when policymakers evaluate the cost of living. And the state should continually examine whether its tax system fairly and effectively distributes the cost of public services.

None of that, however, relieves the Legislature of its responsibility to govern.

The state should not adopt a major new tax merely because its sponsors have identified a politically attractive group to target. It should not promise tax relief based on revenue projections that have not been thoroughly tested. And it should not treat the ballot initiative process as a convenient way to avoid the difficult work of legislative compromise and accountability.

The deeper issue is institutional.

When elected officials repeatedly allow outside coalitions to drive tax policy through ballot initiatives, the public loses a clear line of accountability.

Advocacy groups can campaign for their priorities. Unions can advocate for public spending. Business organizations can argue against tax increases. Wealthy individuals can defend their financial interests. All of that is part of a democratic society.

But the responsibility for balancing priorities, evaluating trade-offs and making durable fiscal policy belongs to the people elected to govern.

Oregon should expect more from them.

The proposed wealth tax may ultimately qualify for the 2028 ballot, and voters may decide to approve it. If it reaches that stage, the debate should be grounded in independent fiscal analysis, transparent assumptions and a serious examination of both intended and unintended consequences.

The standard should be the same regardless of who pays the tax or who receives the benefit.

Does the proposal solve a clearly defined problem? Is it likely to work? Are its costs understood? Are its promises sustainable? And can the public hold its government accountable for the results?

Until those questions are answered convincingly, another tax campaign should not be mistaken for a plan to fix Oregon.

Oregon does not simply need more revenue. It needs a government willing to take responsibility for how revenue is raised, how it is spent and whether it delivers results.

The initiative process can give voters a voice. It should not become a permanent substitute for elected officials doing their jobs.