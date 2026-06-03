A federal judge has imposed new restrictions on admissions to Oregon's state-run psychiatric hospital, delivering another stark rebuke to a mental health system that has struggled for years to meet even its most basic legal obligations.

U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson on Monday ordered additional limits on who can be admitted to the Oregon State Hospital and placed new restrictions on extending patient stays.

The move comes after the state repeatedly failed to comply with federal court orders requiring timely treatment for criminal defendants whose mental illnesses prevent them from assisting in their own defense.

The ruling was sought by Disability Rights Oregon and Metropolitan Public Defenders, which argued that financial penalties alone have failed to resolve the state's persistent admissions backlog. Under federal requirements, defendants found unable to aid in their defense are supposed to be transferred from jail to the Oregon State Hospital within seven days.

Yet many have remained incarcerated for weeks or months awaiting treatment.

Judge Nelson cited the state's "continued non-compliance" with federal court orders as justification for the additional restrictions.

Under the new order, defendants facing lower-level felony charges that do not involve crimes against persons, along with individuals charged with certain misdemeanors, will no longer be eligible for admission to the state hospital.

The excluded offenses include first-degree criminal mischief, aggravated harassment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, identity theft, computer crime, forgery-related offenses, credit card fraud, mail theft, first-degree failure to appear, and first-degree disorderly conduct.

The decision highlights a broader and long-running crisis in Oregon's mental health system. Despite relatively high state and local tax collections, Oregon consistently ranks near the bottom nationally for access to mental health care. The state faces a severe shortage of psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed mental health providers, particularly in rural and coastal communities where patients often travel hours for treatment or face months-long waiting lists.

Oregon's challenges are compounded by a lack of secure residential treatment facilities, insufficient psychiatric hospital capacity, and a shortage of community-based programs designed to help people before they reach a crisis point. As a result, many individuals with serious mental illness cycle between emergency rooms, homelessness, county jails, and short-term treatment settings without receiving sustained care.

The state has also struggled to address the intersection of mental illness, addiction, and homelessness. Oregon's behavioral health system has been stretched further by rising rates of substance use disorders, while efforts to expand treatment infrastructure have often been slowed by workforce shortages, regulatory hurdles, and years of underinvestment in inpatient and long-term care facilities.

The consequences extend far beyond the courtroom. County jails have increasingly become de facto psychiatric holding facilities for people awaiting treatment, forcing local governments and law enforcement agencies to manage individuals whose primary need is medical care rather than incarceration.

Families seeking help frequently report long delays in accessing psychiatric services, while hospitals face overcrowded emergency departments filled with patients waiting for behavioral health placements.

Judge Nelson's latest order is not simply a legal setback for state officials—it is another public acknowledgment that Oregon's behavioral health system remains unable to meet demand.

For many Oregonians, the ruling raises difficult questions about why a state that has repeatedly promised major investments and reforms continues to face federal sanctions, treatment shortages, and some of the poorest mental health access outcomes in the country.

For many Oregonians, the latest court order raises difficult questions about government priorities and accountability. While taxpayers contribute billions of dollars annually to state and local governments, the state's mental health infrastructure remains overwhelmed, leaving patients, families, law enforcement, courts, and communities to bear the consequences of a system that has failed to keep pace with growing needs.

https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2026/06/judge-places-new-limits-on-who-can-be-admitted-to-oregon-state-hospital.html