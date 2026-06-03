Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
2d

Nicely done Mr. Owendoff! Been the exact same song and dance since the pandemic as multiple State agencies fail Oregonians. Why? OPRS. I pull up the payments being made to some of these highest paid multi-millionaires and it should infuriate everyone. This Democrat failure over the last 40 years is why every State agency either is understaffed or incompetent in some area. Result- it either is outsourced or left unresolved. No new State employees can be hired till an old one dies or retires usually.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

Good report. But there are more underlying issues…first with a district court that is making policy (as opposed to ruling whether behavior accords with law)…a longstanding hobby of federal district court judges. There is scant evidence that the judge knows beans about mental health. Also absent is any discussion of the litigants who are—let’s be diplomatic—self-interested and standing to make bundles of money.

Finally, this is just an opportunity to lobby the state for even higher taxes, which will go largely to OHA and its employees, who are among the highest-paid government job holders (along with football coaches). No one will ask: if Oregon’s taxes are so high, how come outcomes are so damned low.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture