Brian Owendoff

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1d

The most expensive healthcare is free.

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pogi's avatar
pogi
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Cutting the bureaucracy associated with OHP, curbing fraud, and putting US citizens first will be steps in the right direction. The problem is that the status quo won’t do any of these things.

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