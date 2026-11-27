For a state that routinely tells taxpayers it doesn’t have enough money, Oregon certainly has no shortage of money flowing through its government.

Over the past two decades, Oregon’s biennial state budget has ballooned from approximately $34 billion in 2001–03 to $140.11 billion in the Governor’s Recommended Budget for 2025–27.

That’s an increase of more than 300%.

Think about that for a moment.

Oregon’s population has grown, but it hasn’t remotely quadrupled. The state’s economy hasn’t quadrupled. And the quality of many public services certainly hasn’t improved at anything approaching that rate.

So where is all the money going?

And perhaps more importantly, why does government continue to insist it needs more?

The numbers tell a story that every Oregon taxpayer should understand.

The Budget Has Changed — And So Have Oregon’s Priorities

According to the Common Sense Institute analysis, the growth isn’t simply a matter of more money going to traditional government services. The entire structure of state spending has changed.

Consider these findings:

1. Human services have become the dominant budget priority.

In 2001–03, healthcare and human services represented 25.1% of the state’s budget. By 2023–25, that share had grown to 44.8%.

For 2025–27, the Governor’s Recommended Budget allocates approximately $62.2 billion to human services.

That’s an extraordinary shift in spending priorities.

2. Federal money is increasingly supporting state government.

Federal funding has grown from 19.9% to 29.3% of the state’s overall budget.

The state increasingly depends on federal dollars to finance healthcare, Medicaid and social services.

That creates a serious long-term vulnerability. Federal money isn’t guaranteed, and Washington’s fiscal decisions can have enormous consequences for Oregon’s ability to sustain its programs.

3. The General Fund is becoming a smaller piece of a much larger government.

The General Fund represented 33.5% of the budget in 2001–03. In the 2025–27 Governor’s Recommended Budget, it represents just 26.7%.

Meanwhile, dedicated taxes, fees, federal funding and other revenue streams have created an increasingly complicated financial structure.

One consequence is that taxpayers have a harder time understanding exactly how much government costs and where their money goes.

4. Education spending isn’t translating into better outcomes.

Education’s share of the overall budget has declined, while human services have grown dramatically.

Oregon continues to spend substantial sums on education, yet student achievement remains deeply concerning.

More money does not automatically produce better results. At some point, taxpayers deserve to see measurable improvements, not simply another request for increased appropriations.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s Economy Is Struggling

Here’s where the disconnect becomes particularly difficult to ignore.

If Oregon’s government budget has grown from $34 billion to approximately $140 billion, one might reasonably expect a state experiencing extraordinary population growth, business expansion and economic prosperity.

Instead, Oregon is dealing with:

Businesses relocating or shutting down.

A tax and regulatory environment that makes it increasingly difficult to compete with other states.

Persistent homelessness and addiction.

Public safety concerns.

An affordability crisis.

A struggling downtown Portland economy.

Education outcomes that fail to justify the enormous investment.

Oregon’s policymakers have spent years adding taxes, fees and regulatory burdens while making it increasingly difficult for employers and entrepreneurs to create the economic activity that ultimately supports government.

And when the results don’t materialize, the answer seems to be the same: We need more money.

More taxes. More programs. More bureaucracies. More consultants. More government.

At what point does anyone in Salem stop and ask whether the problem is how much money government receives or how effectively it spends what it already has?

The Question Oregon Politicians Don’t Want to Answer

Oregon needs a fundamental change in how it approaches government.

Not another tax increase. Not another task force. Not another blue-ribbon commission promising to study problems that have existed for decades.

It needs an independent, comprehensive, line-by-line audit of government spending.

That audit should establish:

What every state agency actually spends.

How much is spent on administration versus direct services.

How many overlapping programs and departments exist.

Which programs produce measurable results.

How much money goes to nonprofit contractors, consultants and outside organizations.

What can be eliminated, consolidated or delivered more efficiently.

What taxpayers are actually getting for their money.

And those standards should apply to local government, too.

Portland, Multnomah County and Metro collectively operate enormous budgets. Taxpayers are funding multiple layers of government, often with overlapping responsibilities and remarkably little accountability for results.

Enough Is Enough

Oregon Democrats have controlled state government for years. They have had the opportunity to demonstrate that their tax-and-spend approach delivers better outcomes.

Instead, government has grown dramatically while Oregon’s business climate, affordability, public safety and economic competitiveness have become increasingly problematic.

We cannot tax our way to prosperity.

We cannot spend our way out of government inefficiency.

And we certainly cannot keep asking an increasingly frustrated taxpayer to write another check without demanding accountability.

Oregon doesn’t have a revenue problem nearly as much as it has a spending, prioritization and accountability problem.

Before Salem asks Oregonians for another dollar, it should explain what happened to the hundreds of billions already entrusted to government.

The taxpayers deserve answers.

Not another tax increase.

Sources and important data clarification