For years after the Great Recession, Oregon looked like an economic success story.

Jobs were growing faster than the national average. Unemployment fell to historic lows. The state had built a reputation as a magnet for technology, manufacturing and investment.

That advantage has steadily eroded.

Today, Oregon’s unemployment rate is the third highest in the nation, a striking reversal for a state that not long ago was among the country’s stronger labor markets.

A new analysis from the Oregon Employment Department shows just how quickly Oregon has fallen behind. Beginning roughly three years ago, the state’s unemployment rate began rising faster than in most other states. It climbed above 5% last year, then stalled there — stubbornly refusing to come back down.

The deterioration has been especially painful because it has hit some of the industries that were supposed to anchor Oregon’s economy.

A wave of layoffs

Oregon was battered by a historic wave of layoffs in 2024 and 2025. Intel, Nike and Oregon Health & Science University — three major pillars of the state economy — collectively eliminated several thousand jobs.

Smaller employers cut workers as well. Construction and manufacturing have been particularly weak.

And perhaps nowhere is Oregon’s economic trouble more visible than in the semiconductor industry.

Oregon has one of the largest concentrations of semiconductor companies in the country. But employment in the industry has fallen to a 30-year low, following a succession of layoffs at many of the state’s major chip manufacturers.

Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, eliminated more than 6,000 Oregon jobs in 2024 and 2025.

Now a new report commissioned by the state warns that Oregon’s entire semiconductor sector is in danger of becoming an increasingly marginal player in the global industry.

The Silicon Forest’s problem

The analysis, commissioned by Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, paints a sobering picture of the so-called Silicon Forest.

Its conclusion: Oregon faces “long-term stagnation” unless it changes course.

The industry is too dependent on Intel. Oregon lacks enough homegrown talent. Regulatory uncertainty and high costs make the state less attractive to investment. And there is an increasingly scarce supply of industrial land.

Meanwhile, other states are being more aggressive.

According to the report, major semiconductor companies are directing investment toward states with stronger economic-development incentives and better pipelines for preparing students for technology careers.

The report recommends that Oregon cultivate a new generation of smaller semiconductor companies, reducing its dependence on Intel and other legacy chip manufacturers.

It also calls for more predictable regulatory timelines, stronger outreach to businesses and regular reviews of policies affecting the semiconductor industry.

The report was authored by the University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research & Engagement. Business Oregon had not immediately disclosed how much it paid for the analysis.

The report has also drawn criticism from Oregon conservationists and progressives, who argue that it does not offer a sufficiently broad vision for the state’s economic future.

Oregon missed the first AI boom

There is an additional irony to Oregon’s semiconductor troubles: the industry is now benefiting from artificial intelligence, but the state missed much of the initial wave of AI investment.

Oregon manufacturers lacked the most advanced chips needed to power the AI boom.

That is changing. Demand for AI has increased demand for nearly every category of computer chip, giving Oregon’s semiconductor companies another opportunity to grow.

But the state has some formidable obstacles.

The Business Oregon report warns that rising energy prices and a shrinking supply of industrial land could undermine Oregon’s long-term competitiveness.

Both problems are tied, at least in part, to another technology boom: data centers.

The data-center squeeze

Data centers are driving an unprecedented increase in electricity demand across Oregon. That surge is putting pressure on the state’s energy supply and raising concerns about sharply higher electricity rates.

At the same time, data centers are consuming industrial land that could otherwise be available to manufacturers.

In Hillsboro, the heart of Oregon’s Silicon Forest, data centers have already taken up nearly 500 acres of industrial land.

That creates a difficult economic trade-off.

Oregon wants to attract more data centers because they bring investment and jobs. But the land and electricity they consume are also resources that semiconductor manufacturers and their suppliers need.

The state is therefore confronting a problem that goes beyond unemployment statistics.

Oregon spent decades building an economy around technology, advanced manufacturing and an educated workforce. Now some of the foundations of that economy are under pressure at the same time.

The question is no longer simply whether Oregon can bring its unemployment rate back down.

It is whether the state can rebuild the economic advantage it once took for granted.



