Brian Owendoff

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Pete Goodman
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How could the Lottery slot machines in every Oregon community have record revenue of almost exactly $1.2 Billion EVERY one of the last 5 years? Brian’s article is accurate. There is no way to explain this mathematical impossibility. Brian’s article is accurate. This should convince everyone my SubStack Lottery stories are accurate.

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