A recent discussion with Axios Portland moved past the usual debate over short-term incentives and asked a more fundamental question: what structural conditions determine whether companies choose to grow in Oregon at all?

Across industries, the same themes keep emerging.

Speed and certainty in permitting and regulation

Development-ready industrial land



A regulatory system that manages its own growth



A tax structure that doesn’t steadily push investment and talent elsewhere

These aren’t abstract policy debates. They directly influence where major facilities are built, where supply chains take root, and where the next generation of jobs is created.

The data increasingly reflects this tension.

Oregon now ranks among the most heavily regulated states, with roughly 223,000 regulatory restrictionson the books.

At the same time, the state faces a shortage of large, shovel-ready industrial sites, which has already cost it major projects and billions in potential investment.

Meanwhile, national competitiveness indicators are moving in the wrong direction.

Oregon has slid from the middle of national business rankings into the bottom third in recent years, prompting state leaders to launch a “prosperity roadmap” aimed at restoring economic competitiveness.

Even homegrown companies are increasingly expanding elsewhere.

A University of Oregon study cited by Axios found nearly a quarter of surveyed businesses had been approached by other states trying to recruit them away since 2021.

None of this means Oregon lacks advantages.

The state still benefits from an exceptional quality of life, strong export industries, and globally competitive clusters in technology and outdoor products.

But in a slower-growth national economy, legacy strengths alone are no longer enough.

Systems designed for a different era — land use rules, regulatory accumulation, fragmented economic development structures — can quietly become barriers to the next one.

That leads to a fundamental question Oregon is increasingly confronting:

Will we modernize how the state approaches growth, or continue to accept economic drift as the default?

This isn’t about chasing growth at any cost. It’s about recognizing that long-term prosperity requires deliberate choices — and that standing still is itself a choice.

That leaves Oregon facing a fundamental question:

Will we modernize how the state approaches growth — or continue to accept economic drift as the default?

This isn’t about chasing growth at any cost. It’s about recognizing that long-term prosperity requires deliberate choices — and that standing still is itself a choice.

Better to have that conversation now, while Oregon still has the capacity to shape the outcome.