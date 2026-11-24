Oregon politicians have apparently decided that the solution to our healthcare problems is to give the government control of an even larger portion of the healthcare economy.

The latest proposal? A state-operated universal healthcare system with projected annual expenditures approaching $78 billion.

Think about that number for a moment.

Seventy-eight billion dollars.

The Universal Health Plan Governance Board released its proposed framework on November 23, claiming Oregon could cover every resident, eliminate premiums and deductibles, provide expanded benefits, and ultimately spend less than the existing healthcare system.

The board estimates annual expenditures of approximately $77.7 billion in 2032, compared with $78.3 billion under the existing system. It projects that a mature system could eventually save $6.6 billion annually.

Those are impressive projections.

But projections are not performance. Models are not operating systems. And promises of future savings are not evidence that Oregon possesses the administrative competence, financial discipline, or healthcare infrastructure necessary to deliver what is being promised. Oregon +1

Before celebrating, Oregonians should ask a much more fundamental question:

Why should we trust the same state government that has repeatedly demonstrated difficulty administering healthcare programs, insurance systems, technology contracts, and basic public services to take responsibility for a $78 billion healthcare enterprise?

1. Oregon missed its statutory deadline. That should be the opening headline.

The Universal Health Plan Governance Board was established under Senate Bill 1089 in 2023.

The Legislature directed the board to deliver a comprehensive implementation plan by September 15, 2026.

It did not meet that deadline.

In August, the board voted to extend its delivery target to December 1, with the legislative sponsors agreeing to the revised date in writing.

That agreement did not change the statutory deadline.

Now, in November, we are being presented with a proposed framework that supposedly establishes how Oregon will administer one of the largest financial enterprises in the state’s history.

If the government cannot deliver its own statutory assignment on time, why should taxpayers assume it can successfully implement an extraordinarily complex healthcare financing and delivery system?

This is not a minor administrative detail but precisely the sort of accountability issue that should concern anyone being asked to trust government with another $78 billion. Oregon +1

2. Remember Cover Oregon? Apparently, Salem does not.

Let’s revisit Oregon’s recent history with healthcare administration.

In 2011, Oregon embarked on an ambitious project to build Cover Oregon, a state-based health insurance exchange.

The project was supposed to create a modern online marketplace where Oregonians could shop for health insurance and access other government services.

The website was supposed to launch October 1, 2013.

It didn’t work.

The project suffered from poor project management, inadequate oversight, contracting problems, missed deadlines, and persistent technical failures.

Despite repeated warnings about problems, the state continued forward.

The result?

Hundreds of millions of dollars spent.

A failed technology platform.

Months of delays.

Oregonians unable to use the system as intended.

A state insurance exchange ultimately abandoned in favor of the federal marketplace.

A 2025 Oregon Secretary of State audit revisited Cover Oregon and described how poor contract management, inadequate accountability, and unaddressed warnings contributed to the failure.

The audit estimated that Cover Oregon cost approximately $300 million to establish before it was shut down in April 2014. Oregon Secretary of State +1

Oregon couldn’t successfully build and operate a healthcare enrollment website.

Now we’re being asked to believe it can design, finance, administer, and operate a $78 billion healthcare system.

Apparently, the lessons of Cover Oregon have an expiration date.

3. Oregon has already demonstrated the financial risks of running insurance companies.

Cover Oregon wasn’t the only healthcare-related insurance failure.

Oregon’s Health CO-OP, established as a nonprofit health insurer, experienced significantly higher-than-expected medical claims.

In 2015, it lost approximately $18.4 million.

By July 2016, state regulators had determined that its financial condition threatened policyholders and ordered it into receivership.

Its insurance plans terminated July 31, 2016, affecting approximately 22,000 members.

The state eventually placed the organization into liquidation. dfr.oregon.gov +1

This matters because healthcare insurance is not simply a matter of collecting money and distributing benefits.

It requires sophisticated actuarial modeling, risk management, adequate reserves, provider contracts, claims administration, fraud prevention, and the ability to withstand unpredictable medical expenditures.

Even relatively small insurance pools can become financially unstable when claims exceed projections.

What happens when the pool is responsible for the healthcare expenditures of an entire state?

And what happens when the projections are wrong?

Oregon’s history should make taxpayers particularly interested in the answer.

4. The state already struggles to administer the Oregon Health Plan.

Oregon currently operates a massive Medicaid program.

In 2025, the state spent approximately $19 billion on Medicaid, including $13 billion in federal funding.

One in three Oregonians relies on Medicaid for healthcare coverage.

Yet a September 2026 Secretary of State audit found that the Oregon Health Authority had made duplicate capitation payments for the same recipients.

Auditors examined more than two million Medicaid identification records, identified 645 potential duplicate IDs, and estimated that duplicate payments between 2020 and 2024 could have cost between $232,000 and $4.1 million.

The audit also warned that failure to comply with federal requirements could jeopardize federal funding. Oregon Secretary of State +1

Meanwhile, an August 2026 federal Health and Human Services Inspector General audit found that 21 of 100 sampled denied service requests at Health Share of Oregon did not comply with all applicable federal and state requirements.

The Inspector General also identified longstanding concerns about insufficient oversight and limited access to specialists. OIG HHS +1

These are not arguments against providing healthcare.

They are arguments for demanding competent administration before dramatically expanding government responsibility.

If Oregon is struggling with the accuracy of Medicaid enrollment records, duplicate payments, oversight of managed-care organizations, and access to specialists, why should anyone assume those problems will disappear when the state takes over an even larger system?

Government doesn’t magically become more efficient because the budget gets bigger.

5. Cost is not access. Universal coverage is not universal access.

This is perhaps the most important distinction missing from the political sales pitch.

Insurance coverage does not manufacture doctors.

It does not create additional hospital beds.

It does not produce more nurses, surgeons, specialists, behavioral health professionals, or operating rooms.

It does not shorten appointment wait times simply because the government has promised to pay the bill.

The state cannot copy-paste healthcare providers.

Oregon already struggles with access to primary care, behavioral health services, and specialists.

The federal Inspector General’s findings regarding specialist access in Oregon’s Medicaid system illustrate the problem.

Adding more people to an insurance pool does not automatically increase the supply of medical professionals available to treat them.

And if reimbursement rates are reduced to make the system financially sustainable, providers may reconsider whether they want to participate.

If reimbursement rates are increased to attract providers, the projected savings could evaporate.

There is no magical third option in which Oregon simultaneously reduces expenditures, expands benefits, eliminates deductibles, increases utilization, and somehow manufactures additional healthcare capacity.

The proposed plan relies heavily on global hospital budgets and standardized provider payment structures.

That may simplify billing and provide hospitals with more predictable revenue. But it also raises important questions about how hospitals will be funded, how additional capacity will be financed, and what happens when demand exceeds available resources.

Coverage is a financial promise.

Access is an operational reality.

Oregon politicians need to understand the difference. Oregon +1

6. Oregon already has a universal healthcare experiment. It’s called Healthier Oregon.

There is another part of this discussion that deserves considerably more transparency.

Oregon has already expanded publicly funded healthcare eligibility regardless of immigration status through its Healthier Oregon program.

Established through House Bill 3352 in 2021, the program provides full Oregon Health Plan benefits to qualifying low-income residents regardless of immigration or citizenship status.

Beginning July 1, 2023, the program expanded eligibility to all age groups.

This is not exclusively a program for undocumented immigrants. It includes people with various immigration statuses who otherwise meet income and eligibility requirements.

But the financial commitment is substantial.

The 2025 legislative budget documents identified approximately $1.1 billion in General Fund expenditures for Healthier Oregon at the current service level, with approximately $1.3 billion in total funds.

A 2025 news report citing state budget figures also reported approximately 105,000 enrolled members. Oregon +2

Here is the question taxpayers should be asking:

How much does Oregon actually spend on healthcare coverage for people who are not eligible for federal Medicaid matching funds because of their immigration status?

How much is paid through state-funded healthcare programs?

How much is embedded in school-based health services, public health programs, emergency care, and other government budgets?

And can the state produce one consolidated accounting of these expenditures?

School-based health centers, for example, can provide health services to students regardless of their insurance status. Those expenditures should be transparently identified rather than treated as invisible when policymakers discuss the actual cost of expanding publicly funded healthcare.

Oregonians deserve a comprehensive accounting, not fragmented budget presentations that make it difficult to understand the total taxpayer commitment.

You cannot have an honest discussion about the cost of universal healthcare without first establishing what government is already spending.

7. Who pays the $78 billion?

The board’s proposed financing framework is another reason to pay attention.

The plan contemplates replacing much of the current insurance financing structure with a combination of employer payroll taxes, household healthcare contributions, and other revenue sources.

One modeled option includes:

A 9.89% employer payroll tax above a $500,000 annual payroll threshold.

A 12% household healthcare contribution on income above 200% of the federal poverty level.

A 50% credit to workers for the employer payroll tax paid on their wages.

Additional corporate and business tax revenue mechanisms.

The board estimates that approximately 55% of Oregon tax filers would pay no household healthcare contribution under this particular model.

But that does not mean healthcare becomes free.

It means the financing mechanism changes.

Employers still pay. Households still pay. Businesses still pay. Taxpayers still pay.

And those costs ultimately influence wages, hiring decisions, investment, business expansion, and the cost of operating in Oregon.

Oregon already has a challenging business climate, with substantial state and local tax obligations.

Adding another enormous payroll-based financing structure deserves rigorous economic analysis.

How many employers will reduce hiring?

How many businesses will reconsider locating or expanding in Oregon?

What happens to wages?

What happens to the tax base if employers and higher-income households relocate?

The board itself acknowledges that additional economic and distributional analysis is necessary.

In other words, even the people developing the plan recognize that significant questions remain unanswered. Oregon +1

8. Oregon must answer the residency and financial risk questions.

The proposed plan uses Oregon residency as its starting point for eligibility.

It generally defines residency through domicile or living in Oregon for more than 200 days of the tax year. New residents who declare Oregon their primary home could receive immediate eligibility, subject to verification within 60 days.

The report also proposes coverage for Oregon residents receiving care outside the state through national provider networks or other arrangements.

It even identifies a potential lodging tax increase to help offset unreimbursed medical costs associated with out-of-state visitors. Oregon +1

These are important details.

The plan does not simply offer universal insurance to every person who walks into Oregon. Residency requirements exist.

But the state still needs to explain how it will prevent residency manipulation, verify eligibility, manage high-cost claims, and protect the financial integrity of the insurance pool.

And what happens when utilization exceeds projections?

What happens when people move into Oregon specifically because they expect to receive expensive medical treatment?

What happens when the plan’s actual costs exceed the actuarial assumptions?

What happens when the system needs additional revenue?

Who gets to decide which services are covered, what reimbursement rates are paid, and how much additional money taxpayers must contribute?

These aren’t ideological questions.

They are basic insurance and financial management questions.

9. The fundamental problem: Government keeps promising outcomes without demonstrating operational capacity.

Oregon’s proposed universal healthcare plan is being presented as an exercise in compassion, equity, and financial efficiency.

Those are worthy objectives.

But good intentions are not an operating model.

A $78 billion healthcare enterprise requires extraordinary administrative competence, financial transparency, actuarial discipline, operational oversight, and the ability to maintain an adequate supply of healthcare providers.

Oregon’s track record includes:

Cover Oregon: an estimated $300 million technology failure.

Oregon’s Health CO-OP: financial collapse and receivership.

Medicaid administration: documented duplicate payments and federal compliance risks.

Coordinated care organizations: documented oversight and claims-denial problems.

Healthier Oregon: an expanding state-funded healthcare commitment that deserves consolidated fiscal transparency.

None of these examples independently proves that universal healthcare cannot work.

But collectively, they make one thing abundantly clear:

Oregon has not yet demonstrated that it can successfully manage the responsibilities it already has.

Before politicians promise to manage a $78 billion healthcare system, they should demonstrate that they can manage existing programs effectively.

What Oregonians should demand before this proposal advances

I would suggest seven basic requirements:

1. Independent actuarial verification. Have an independent third party validate the $77.7 billion expenditure projection, including utilization, demographics, medical inflation, and adverse claims scenarios.

2. A comprehensive fiscal accounting. Identify every existing state, federal, and local healthcare expenditure that would be incorporated into the new system. No double counting and no hiding costs in unrelated budgets.

3. A provider-capacity assessment. Demonstrate that Oregon has sufficient doctors, nurses, specialists, hospitals, and behavioral healthcare capacity to serve the expanded population.

4. A complete tax-impact analysis. Identify the actual impact on employers, workers, households, businesses, and Oregon’s competitiveness.

5. Residency and eligibility safeguards. Establish enforceable eligibility verification and financial protections against abuse of the insurance pool.

6. Independent financial oversight. Require annual actuarial audits, transparent reporting, reserve requirements, and clearly defined financial accountability.

7. A measurable implementation plan. Establish specific milestones, performance benchmarks, and independent readiness reviews before the state assumes responsibility for the system.

No blank checks. No political promises. No implementation without demonstrated readiness.

The BMO bottom line

I support affordable healthcare. I support expanding access. I support eliminating unnecessary administrative expenses and finding ways to make healthcare more efficient.

But I do not support pretending that a government insurance system becomes financially sustainable simply because politicians declare healthcare a fundamental right.

Oregon already has enormous healthcare expenditures. It already operates Medicaid. It already subsidizes healthcare for qualifying residents regardless of immigration status. It already has publicly funded hospitals, clinics, public health programs, and insurance-related infrastructure.

Yet access remains a problem, costs continue to rise, and the state has a documented history of administrative and financial failures.

The question isn’t whether Oregonians deserve affordable healthcare.

The question is whether Oregon government can actually deliver it.

Before handing Salem control of a $78 billion healthcare enterprise, perhaps we should require Salem to demonstrate that it can successfully manage the healthcare programs it already operates.

Because when government gets the math wrong, it doesn’t write a personal check to cover the difference.

It sends taxpayers another bill.

And in Oregon, those bills are becoming increasingly difficult to afford.

Sources and further reading