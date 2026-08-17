Four weeks after Sean Murphy took over as superintendent of Oregon State Hospital, Oregon Health Authority abruptly removed him from the job.

That alone would be remarkable. What makes it more troubling is what Murphy apparently told employees during those four weeks: staffing was inadequate, unsafe and in need of immediate attention.

AFSCME Local 3295 President David Lynch, a longtime Oregon State Hospital nurse, says Murphy made rounds on hospital units, listened to employees and repeatedly identified staffing as one of the most urgent problems confronting the institution.

Then Murphy was gone.

OHA has not publicly explained why.

In its message to employees, the agency said the hospital “requires strong, trusted, accountable leadership” and that superintendents are held to the highest standards.

That may be true. But it raises an obvious question: What did Murphy do in four weeks that justified removing a superintendent hired through a national search?

OHA's own June announcement described Murphy as an experienced behavioral-health and health-care executive who would help “build on the hospital's strengths, support our workforce, and continue improving outcomes.” His first day was July 13.

If the problem was his performance, OHA should say what the performance problem was.

If the problem was his management approach, OHA should explain the disagreement.

And if the problem was that Murphy was moving too aggressively to confront staffing and operational failures that had been tolerated for years, Oregonians deserve to know that, too.

At this point, we simply do not know.

But we do know something else: the staffing problem is real, longstanding and bigger than any one superintendent.

This did not begin with Sean Murphy

Oregon State Hospital is a massive and extraordinarily complicated operation. It has campuses in Salem and Junction City, employs more than 2,700 people and served more than 1,800 patients in 2025. It provides the state's highest level of psychiatric care in its most restrictive setting.

Its workforce problems are hardly new.

In August 2024, Oregon State Hospital nurses reported more than 2,500 hours of mandatory overtime in roughly two months. Hospital officials attributed the problem to staff turnover, the national nursing shortage and increasing patient needs.

AFSCME's broader 2025 worker-safety survey found that 45% of surveyed members said there were not enough staff on a daily basis, while substantial numbers reported workplace violence, threats and trauma. Those numbers cover multiple public-sector workplaces, not OSH alone, so they should not be treated as an OSH-specific statistic. But they demonstrate the broader workforce pressures confronting Oregon's behavioral-health system.

More importantly, the hospital's own history shows that staffing, patient acuity, workplace violence and regulatory compliance have repeatedly intersected.

In 2022, OSH physicians told legislators that the hospital's changing patient population had produced higher acuity, faster turnover and increased demands on an already strained workforce. An AFSCME staffing analysis at the time concluded that physician staffing needed to increase by roughly 33%.

This is not a four-week-old problem.

It is not a Sean Murphy problem.

And it is not something another interim superintendent can solve by changing a few boxes on an organizational chart.

The expensive way to solve a staffing problem

Oregon has repeatedly found ways to temporarily put bodies on the floor.

National Guard personnel were used during the pandemic-era staffing crisis. Travel nurses and other temporary professionals have helped fill gaps. Retention incentives have been deployed.

Those measures can be necessary in an emergency.

But they are not a workforce strategy.

Temporary staffing can be dramatically more expensive than building a stable permanent workforce. And temporary personnel cannot substitute indefinitely for institutional knowledge, experienced teams and the relationships necessary to operate a secure psychiatric hospital safely.

The goal should therefore not be “How do we fill today's vacant shift?”

The goal should be:

“How do we build a workforce that does not require extraordinary measures to fill tomorrow's shift?”

That requires OHA to publish the numbers.

Not slogans.

Not another leadership announcement.

Numbers.

How many positions are budgeted?

How many are actually filled?

How many employees are working overtime?

How many shifts are being covered by agency personnel?

How much does temporary staffing cost compared with permanent employees?

What are turnover and vacancy rates by classification and by campus?

How many staffing-related grievances have been filed?

How often is the hospital below its required staffing levels?

How many workplace injuries are occurring, and what are the causes?

And, critically, what is the relationship between staffing levels, patient acuity, assaults, restraints, seclusion, medication errors and other adverse events?

OHA should publish that dashboard monthly.

The public is paying for this institution. The public has a right to know whether the system is operating safely.

Accountability cannot stop at the superintendent's office

There is a recurring temptation in government to treat institutional failure as a leadership vacancy.

Fire the director.

Hire a new director.

Announce a new strategic plan.

Restructure the organization.

Hire another interim.

Repeat.

That is not accountability. It is organizational musical chairs.

OHA itself announced in January that OSH had regained compliance with federal CMS patient-care and safety standards after significant improvements. The Joint Commission also recognized improvements following serious concerns identified in 2025.

Those improvements matter and should not be dismissed.

But compliance is a floor, not a finish line.

A hospital should not be considered successful merely because it has temporarily cleared a regulatory hurdle. The real test is whether patients are receiving appropriate treatment, whether employees can safely do their jobs, whether the hospital can recruit and retain qualified professionals, and whether patients can transition to appropriate care when they no longer require the hospital's highest level of security.

That is where Oregon's larger behavioral-health system becomes impossible to ignore.

The hospital cannot fix a broken continuum by itself

Oregon State Hospital is the most restrictive and expensive part of the state's behavioral-health continuum.

It cannot, by itself, solve the shortage of community treatment, secure residential placements, supportive housing, crisis services, outpatient treatment and other levels of care.

When those pieces are unavailable, the state hospital becomes a bottleneck.

Patients stay longer.

Beds remain occupied.

New patients wait.

Staff face higher acuity and greater pressure.

And the hospital is asked to perform functions for which it was never designed to be the sole answer.

That creates a vicious cycle.

The answer is not simply to build more hospital beds. Nor is the answer to release people simply because the system lacks capacity.

The answer is a functioning continuum in which people receive the least restrictive level of care that is clinically and legally appropriate — and move to a more restrictive level when they genuinely require it.

That means taking both patient rights and public safety seriously.

Those principles are not mutually exclusive.

Stop making staffing a budget line and start treating it as infrastructure

OHA's proposed response — including alternative schedules intended to improve work-life balance, recruitment and retention — may be useful. But scheduling changes alone will not solve a structural workforce problem.

Oregon needs a long-term OSH workforce strategy with measurable targets.

Here is what that should look like.

1. Publish a real-time staffing dashboard

Every month, OHA should publicly report:

Budgeted positions versus filled positions.

Vacancy rates by job classification.

Turnover and retention rates.

Overtime hours.

Mandatory overtime.

Agency and travel staffing hours and costs.

Sick leave and injury-related absences.

Staffing-plan violations or deviations.

Workplace assaults and injuries.

Patient acuity measures.

Seclusion and restraint rates.

Medication errors and other serious adverse events.

The Legislature should not have to wait for a crisis, a union letter or a federal inspection to learn that staffing has deteriorated.

2. Establish a permanent workforce target — not an annual emergency

The state should determine the number and mix of nurses, psychiatric technicians, physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and other professionals required for the hospital's actual patient population and acuity.

That calculation should be independent of arbitrary vacancy targets.

If Oregon needs more people, the Legislature should be told exactly how many and why.

3. Make permanent employees financially competitive

If Oregon cannot recruit enough qualified professionals, it needs to find out why.

That means comparing OSH compensation — including benefits, retirement, scheduling and working conditions — with comparable public and private psychiatric facilities throughout the region.

Retention bonuses can help.

So can differential pay for difficult shifts.

But the objective should be to make OSH a place where qualified professionals want to build careers, rather than a place they leave and later return to through an agency at substantially greater cost.

4. Use travel staff strategically, not structurally

Agency professionals are sometimes necessary.

But OHA should establish a public target for reducing dependence on temporary staffing and report whether it is meeting that target.

Every dollar spent on agency staffing should prompt a basic question:

Why isn't this position being filled permanently?

If the answer is compensation, fix compensation.

If the answer is scheduling, fix scheduling.

If the answer is workplace safety, fix workplace safety.

If the answer is management culture, fix management.

5. Give frontline employees a protected voice

Employees should be able to report unsafe staffing, violence, inadequate training and operational failures without fear of retaliation.

The solution is not to give unions control of the hospital.

It is to recognize that the people working inside the hospital every day possess information that cannot be replicated in a spreadsheet in Salem.

OHA should establish a formal frontline safety committee with union, clinical, administrative and patient-safety representation, with findings and corrective actions published quarterly.

6. Hold OHA — not just OSH — accountable

This is perhaps the most important reform.

The Oregon State Hospital superintendent should be accountable for operating the hospital.

But OHA leadership should be accountable for giving the superintendent the resources, authority and organizational support necessary to do the job.

The Legislature should hold quarterly public oversight hearings on OSH.

Not ceremonial hearings.

Actual oversight.

OHA should be required to report on staffing, patient safety, finances, regulatory compliance, patient flow and discharge capacity — and explain any material deterioration.

If the numbers worsen, somebody should have to explain why.

And about Sean Murphy

It is entirely possible that Sean Murphy was removed for legitimate reasons unrelated to staffing.

It is also possible that there are facts the public does not yet know.

That is precisely why OHA should explain the decision.

The worst outcome would be for the public to conclude that Murphy was punished for identifying problems that everyone already knew existed.

That perception would make recruiting the next superintendent harder, not easier.

Why would an experienced executive take the job if speaking candidly about institutional problems can end a tenure four weeks later?

OHA needs leaders who will tell uncomfortable truths.

It also needs leaders who can execute.

Those are not competing requirements.

They are the job.

Oregon does not have a money problem alone. It has an accountability problem.

The state's fiscal pressures are real. Oregon's Medicaid program, K-12 education and behavioral-health system all compete for scarce public dollars.

That makes efficiency more important, not less.

But “we can't afford it” is not an adequate answer when the alternative is repeatedly paying premium prices for temporary staffing, tolerating turnover, absorbing workplace injuries, cycling through executives and allowing problems to compound until regulators or courts force action.

Nor is “spend more” a sufficient answer.

Oregon needs to know what it is buying.

If a permanent nurse costs less than a temporary nurse, hire and retain the permanent nurse.

If better scheduling reduces turnover, do it.

If additional clinical staff reduces injuries and improves patient flow, document it.

If more community capacity allows appropriate patients to leave OSH sooner, invest there.

If additional secure beds are necessary for people who genuinely require that level of care, build them.

And if a program does not work, stop funding it simply because it has always existed.

That is what accountability looks like.

The bigger question

For decades, Oregon has struggled with the same basic problem: too many people with serious behavioral-health needs encounter a system that is fragmented, understaffed and unable to consistently provide the right level of care at the right time.

Oregon State Hospital is where many of those failures eventually collide.

So the question facing OHA is not simply who should run the hospital.

It is whether the agency is prepared to confront the structural problems that have made running the hospital so difficult in the first place.

That means staffing.

It means patient flow.

It means community capacity.

It means secure treatment capacity.

It means workplace safety.

It means fiscal discipline.

It means patient rights.

And it means accountability from the top of OHA all the way down to the hospital floor.

Oregon does not need another announcement that the hospital is entering a “new era.”

It needs measurable evidence that the old cycle has finally been broken.

If Sean Murphy's firing was about something other than staffing, OHA should tell Oregonians what it was. If it was about staffing and the pace of reform, OHA should tell us that, too.

Either way, the answer cannot be another interim superintendent and another promise to do better.

The hospital has been waiting long enough.

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