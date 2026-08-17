Brian Owendoff

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
5h

Mr. Owendorff’s account becomes even more troubling when Murphy’s dismissal is placed in the context of Sejal Hathi’s tenure as director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Murphy arrived at a State Hospital whose supervising agency had just seen Hathi resign after a deeply troubled tenure: unresolved questions about what she knew concerning prolonged seclusion; a $630,000 settlement arising from her firing of the agency’s equity director; a major Medicaid policy reversal after federal officials disputed OHA’s account; controversy over layoffs and budgeting; questions surrounding her outside Stanford clinical appointment; criticism of her management and lack of engagement with key Oregon policymakers; contradictions between her public advocacy for primary and postpartum care and her record in Oregon; and an open workplace investigation at the time of her resignation.

Murphy then began making rounds, reportedly identified unsafe staffing as an urgent problem, disagreed with OHA leadership about what needed to change and how quickly, and was gone in 30 days.

None of this establishes that his dismissal was connected to the unresolved controversies and failures of Hathi’s tenure. But it makes the absence of a meaningful explanation much harder to accept. The question is no longer simply why Murphy was fired. It is whether concern for institutional and individual reputations could be interfering with the candid examination and correction of what went wrong at OHA and the State Hospital.

Mr. Owendorff is surely right that this is an accountability problem. At this point, that accountability may need to extend beyond OHA to the Governor’s office itself.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
5hEdited

Only lasted 4 weeks. That’s nuts! Let me guess. They found out he voted for Trump. That’s a fireable offense in Oregon government. LOL!

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