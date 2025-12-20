Discussion about this post

Dec 20

I spent my whole working life in low paying jobs. I lived on a tight budget and managed to purchase a house in 1993 for $46,500. The house is now worth over $300,000. Add into that that my retirement savings is over $800,000. If I were to die tomorrow my estate would have to pay taxes even though I am low-income and always have been. This is what happens when taxes ignore inflation.

