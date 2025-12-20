Oregon: NO PLACE TO DIE
Steve Duin does a nice job factually describing why Oregon is THE WORST state to die in from an estate tax standpoint.
https://www.wweek.com/news/state/2025/12/13/oregon-no-place-to-die/
Here are some possible solutions that Salem should consider to reverse the flight of high net worth folks out of the Beaver State:
1. Raise the exemption — but reframe who it protects
Proposal
Raise the estate tax exemption from $1M to $3–4M, not $5M (initially)
Index it to inflation after enactment
Why this works
$3–4M can be credibly framed as:
Protecting family homes, small businesses, and farms
Not protecting “dynastic wealth”
Inflation indexing can be sold as a technical fix, not a tax cut
Political framing
“This prevents inflation from turning middle-class families into ‘millionaires’ on paper.”
That line polls well and doesn’t trigger the equity alarm bells.
2. Carve out primary residence & closely held businesses
Proposal
Exempt the first $2M–$2.5M of a primary residence
Expand deferrals for:
Family-owned businesses
Farms and timber land
Properties with in-state employment
Why this works
Targets the exact people most likely to leave
Keeps the tax nominally intact
Makes out-migration harder to justify morally or politically
Union-friendly angle
“We’re protecting Oregon jobs and keeping employers rooted here.”
3. Keep the top rate — but narrow who pays it
Proposal
Leave the top marginal rate untouched
Add a higher exemption cliff before rates apply
Why this works
Progressives care more about rates than base
This lets leadership say: “We didn’t cut estate tax rates.”
Even if collections fall modestly, the optics remain intact.
4. Tie the change to PERS stabilization
This is the key to neutralizing internal opposition.
Proposal
Earmark a portion of estate tax revenue above a high threshold (e.g. estates > $10M) to:
PERS unfunded liability reduction
Or a reserve fund for future downturns
Why this works
Public employee unions get:
Security, not cuts
Leadership gets:
A justification for reform without “selling out”
This reframes the tax as protecting benefits, not threatening them.
5. Add a data & sunset provision
Proposal
Require:
A biennial report on estate tax collections, migration, and long-term income tax impacts
Include:
A 10-year review clause, not a sunset repeal
Why this works
Progressives like “evidence-based policy”
Skeptics get a foot in the door
No one has to admit they were wrong today
6. How it would actually be sold to voters
Not as “estate tax reform.”
It would be branded as something like:
“Keeping Oregon Families and Jobs Act”
Messaging pillars:
Stop forcing retirees to leave
Protect workers and pensions
Keep Oregon competitive without cutting services
No talk of “wealth flight.” No talk of “punishing success.” Just stability, fairness, and modernization.
What this wouldn’t do
It would not satisfy anti-tax activists
It would not dramatically shrink government
It would not weaken public employee unions
That’s why it has a chance.
The uncomfortable truth
The compromise doesn’t fail because it’s unworkable. It fails because it requires Democratic leadership to:
Admit the current system has unintended consequences
Slightly dilute a powerful symbolic tax
That takes courage — and right now, the political upside for doing so is small unless:
Out-migration becomes impossible to ignore, or
A credible, well-funded ballot initiative forces their hand.
What are your thoughts?
I spent my whole working life in low paying jobs. I lived on a tight budget and managed to purchase a house in 1993 for $46,500. The house is now worth over $300,000. Add into that that my retirement savings is over $800,000. If I were to die tomorrow my estate would have to pay taxes even though I am low-income and always have been. This is what happens when taxes ignore inflation.