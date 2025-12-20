Steve Duin does a nice job factually describing why Oregon is THE WORST state to die in from an estate tax standpoint.

Here are some possible solutions that Salem should consider to reverse the flight of high net worth folks out of the Beaver State:

1. Raise the exemption — but reframe who it protects

Proposal

Raise the estate tax exemption from $1M to $3–4M , not $5M (initially)

Index it to inflation after enactment

Why this works

$3–4M can be credibly framed as: Protecting family homes , small businesses, and farms Not protecting “dynastic wealth”

Inflation indexing can be sold as a technical fix, not a tax cut

Political framing

“This prevents inflation from turning middle-class families into ‘millionaires’ on paper.”

That line polls well and doesn’t trigger the equity alarm bells.

2. Carve out primary residence & closely held businesses

Proposal

Exempt the first $2M–$2.5M of a primary residence

Expand deferrals for: Family-owned businesses Farms and timber land Properties with in-state employment



Why this works

Targets the exact people most likely to leave

Keeps the tax nominally intact

Makes out-migration harder to justify morally or politically

Union-friendly angle

“We’re protecting Oregon jobs and keeping employers rooted here.”

3. Keep the top rate — but narrow who pays it

Proposal

Leave the top marginal rate untouched

Add a higher exemption cliff before rates apply

Why this works

Progressives care more about rates than base

This lets leadership say: “We didn’t cut estate tax rates.”

Even if collections fall modestly, the optics remain intact.

4. Tie the change to PERS stabilization

This is the key to neutralizing internal opposition.

Proposal

Earmark a portion of estate tax revenue above a high threshold (e.g. estates > $10M) to: PERS unfunded liability reduction Or a reserve fund for future downturns



Why this works

Public employee unions get: Security, not cuts

Leadership gets: A justification for reform without “selling out”



This reframes the tax as protecting benefits, not threatening them.

5. Add a data & sunset provision

Proposal

Require: A biennial report on estate tax collections, migration, and long-term income tax impacts

Include: A 10-year review clause , not a sunset repeal



Why this works

Progressives like “evidence-based policy”

Skeptics get a foot in the door

No one has to admit they were wrong today

6. How it would actually be sold to voters

Not as “estate tax reform.”

It would be branded as something like:

“Keeping Oregon Families and Jobs Act”

Messaging pillars:

Stop forcing retirees to leave

Protect workers and pensions

Keep Oregon competitive without cutting services

No talk of “wealth flight.” No talk of “punishing success.” Just stability, fairness, and modernization.

What this wouldn’t do

It would not satisfy anti-tax activists

It would not dramatically shrink government

It would not weaken public employee unions

That’s why it has a chance.

The uncomfortable truth

The compromise doesn’t fail because it’s unworkable. It fails because it requires Democratic leadership to:

Admit the current system has unintended consequences

Slightly dilute a powerful symbolic tax

