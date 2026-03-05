Oregon lawmakers claim to worry constantly about affordability and a sluggish economy. Then they turn around and do exactly the opposite.

The Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 4134, which raises the state’s transient lodging tax on hotels, Airbnbs and short-term rentals from 1.5% to 2.75%—nearly doubling the tax on visitors. The revenue would be directed toward wildlife programs and other environmental initiatives.

In other words: Oregon’s tourism industry, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, is being tapped yet again to fund another state priority.

Business leaders warned that increasing taxes on visitors sends exactly the wrong signal to travelers already deciding between Oregon and competing destinations. Portland hotels remain far below their 2019 occupancy levels, and the state ranks among the slowest tourism recoveries in the country. The Legislature’s response? Make Oregon even more expensive to visit.

This has become a pattern in Salem: complain endlessly about affordability while piling on more taxes, fees, and regulations for increasingly obscure policy goals. Apparently there is no limit to the Democratic supermajority’s appetite for new taxes, no matter how poorly timed or economically self-defeating.

Supporters argue visitors come to Oregon to see wildlife and should help fund its protection. But if tourism is already declining, taxing visitors more heavily doesn’t protect wildlife—it drives visitors somewhere else.

And let’s be honest about the elephant in the room: the decline in Oregon tourism isn’t about wildlife funding. It’s about Portland’s national reputation for visible homelessness, open drug use, political protests, and public disorder. That damage to the state’s image has nothing to do with wolves, elk, or salmon.

If lawmakers insist on raising taxes to compensate for declining tourism, perhaps Multnomah County—whose policies have done the most to tarnish Oregon’s brand—should bear the burden, not hotels and visitors across the entire state.

None of this is an argument against protecting Oregon’s wilderness. Anyone who has spent time in this state’s forests, deserts, and mountains understands their value. I’ve spent countless hours photographing wildlife across western, central, and eastern Oregon and know firsthand what makes this place extraordinary.

But using a struggling tourism industry as a piggy bank for every new environmental program is reckless policy.

And the irony is hard to miss: the article illustrating this proposal used a photo of a wolf—an animal whose population is already expanding steadily across Oregon, now reaching areas like La Pine and Sunriver.

The wolves seem to be doing just fine.

It’s Oregon’s tourism economy that’s in trouble—and lawmakers in Salem appear determined to tax it even further into decline.