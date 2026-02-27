Oregon now has the largest week-over-week gas price increase of any state in the country — yet the excuses don’t justify what drivers are being charged. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Oregon jumped 22 cents this week to $3.91, the biggest statewide spike nationwide, while the national average barely budged (+3 cents to $2.95).

In Portland, drivers are now paying about $4.00 per gallon on average — up a shocking 23 cents in just one week.

Yes, Pipeline Disruptions Matter — But They Don’t Explain Everything

AAA blames the temporary closure of the 400-mile Olympic Pipeline, which carries fuel from Washington refineries into Oregon and the broader Pacific Northwest. The line was shut for maintenance from Feb. 17 until Feb. 19, tightening supply and pushing wholesale costs higher.

AAA’s spokesperson said the outage and ongoing refinery maintenance in the region “created very tight supplies” and that prices may ease only somewhat even after reopening.

Another factor cited: refineries in California — which supply much of the West Coast — are switching over to more expensive “summer-blend” fuel, which costs more to produce and distribute.

But Let’s Be Clear: Oregon’s Government Makes This Worse

Yes, short-term supply issues spike prices temporarily, but Oregon’s policy environment systematically drives up the cost of fuel for everyone:

Oregon has one of the highest state gas taxes in the nation — nearly 52 cents per gallon before federal tax — adding directly to what drivers pay.

The state’s Clean Fuels Program and other environmental mandates add extra per-gallon costs as suppliers must blend more expensive low-carbon fuel. In 2024, Oregon itself estimated this alone raised pump prices by about 7.5 cents per gallon.

Additional climate-related carbon pricing initiatives are rolling out with some of the highest carbon charges anywhere in North America, further pushing costs up.

These policy choices ensure that — even outside temporary pipeline closures — Oregon drivers pay more than almost everyone else in the U.S. for gasoline.

The Bottom Line: Oregon’s Policies Are a Major Price Driver

So while pipeline outages and expensive summer blends get the headlines, expensive fuel is baked into Oregon’s economic model. High taxes, strict environmental mandates, and limited refining capacity mean prices here can’t fall as far as the national average and frequently sit well above what Americans pay elsewhere.

In short: government policy in Oregon doesn’t just contribute to higher gas — it guarantees it.