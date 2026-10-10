Brian Owendoff

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Oct 10

I've decided that all this - this proposed business tax increase, the Oregon wealth tax that will doubtless be on the ballot in 2028, is intended to be pure Curley Effect.

Both Oregon Democrats and the Portland DSA have decided that their major political opponents are wealthy businessmen, so they are going to propose as many measures as possible to drive those wealthy businessmen out of Portland and out of Oregon.

Portland and Oregon may be impoverished by these measures, but the Left deems it worth it if it cements their political control.

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Ollie Parks
Oct 10Edited

Yet another case where the Democratic Socialists of America’s radical national agenda hijacks Portland city council for the DSA’s own ends.

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