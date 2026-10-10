I cannot support Ordinance 2026-348. The so-called “Fair Share Tax” is being sold as a way to make billionaires pay more. The economic consequences, however, will not stop at the doors of billionaires’ offices. They will ripple through supply chains, raise operating costs, put upward pressure on consumer prices, and make Portland a less attractive place to invest, expand, and employ people.

This is not a tax that exists in isolation. It is another burden layered onto an already costly business environment.

Calling it “fair share” does not make its consequences disappear.

The approximately 400 companies affected are not abstract corporate names on a spreadsheet. They are connected to the goods, services, distribution networks, and employment that Portlanders and small businesses rely on every day.

When the cost of operating in Portland rises, companies have choices: absorb the expense, pass it along to customers, reduce investment, reconsider expansion, or move activity elsewhere.

And when large employers pull back, small businesses feel the consequences.

Employees of Nike, Intel, Columbia Sportswear, and other major employers spend money at local restaurants, retailers, service providers, and neighborhood businesses. Those paychecks help sustain the small-business economy.

Make Portland less attractive to employers, and the damage does not end with the companies paying the tax. It reaches the businesses that depend on their workers and customers.

The same is true of everyday necessities. When additional costs work their way through distribution and retail, consumers ultimately bear some of the burden. For lower-income households and residents who depend on public transportation, fewer convenient shopping options and higher prices can make everyday life even more expensive. If businesses close or relocate, Portland risks exporting more commerce to neighboring communities along with the jobs, investment, and tax revenue that commerce generates.

The fantasy that “things will just cost a little more” while billionaires alone foot the bill is not an economic development strategy. It is a political talking point that ignores how businesses actually operate.

“Fair Share Tax” is an interesting exercise in political semantics. The more important economic question is whether increasing the cost of doing business in an already struggling urban economy will attract investment, jobs, and capital or accelerate their departure. Portland should be very careful about discovering, after the fact, that fiscal arithmetic and economic vitality are not the same thing.

Where are the jobs?

What new jobs will this tax create? What additional private investment will it attract? What makes anyone believe that increasing the cost of doing business will encourage companies to expand in Portland rather than in a neighboring city?

The proposal offers no convincing answer to those questions. It creates no direct incentive to hire, invest, or grow.

Instead, it risks making Portland less competitive at precisely the time the city should be working to rebuild its business climate.

I do not work for a large corporation. I am an 18-year Portland resident who understands that small businesses do not operate in a vacuum. They depend on customers with jobs, employers that invest locally, and an economy that gives people reasons to stay and spend their money here.

If City Council genuinely wants to support small businesses, it should pursue the opposite approach: eliminate unnecessary programs, scrutinize spending, identify waste, and use legitimate savings to reduce Portland’s business tax burden. Make it easier to invest, hire, and grow here not harder.

Portland needs more employers, more jobs, more private investment, and a stronger tax base. It cannot sustainably fund government by repeatedly increasing the cost of generating the economic activity that pays for it.

No new taxes. Period. Portland should be focused on making itself more competitive, not adding another reason for businesses to take their investment elsewhere.

Ordinance 2026-348 may be marketed as fairness.

But fairness cannot be measured solely by how much government collects from a targeted group of businesses. It must also account for the consequences for workers, consumers, neighborhood merchants, and the long-term economic health of the city.

This is just another in a long line of terrible DSA policy which will result in the opposite or the flowery name of the tax.

A shrinking tax base cannot support an expanding appetite for government spending.

Portland needs economic growth—not another self-inflicted wound.