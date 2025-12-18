A group of staffers working for Portland City Council offices is seeking to unionize the legislative staff at the city.

That’s according to four people with close knowledge of the situation who say that organizers—a group of council staffers—have received a majority of union authorization signatures from eligible staff, the threshold to begin the process of forming a union. It’s not clear which staff led the initiative, and which offices they work in.

Each of the 12 councilors have between three and six staffers apiece. Each councilor can independently set salaries for staff using their individual office budgets.

Council offices’ shared staffers—who coordinate for the entire council and for specific districts—would also be included in the union if it’s successfully established and recognized.

Staff is seeking to become a chapter under the Communications Workers of America Local 7901.

Why exactly do these people need the protection of a union from their employer? Are the DSA activists on in the council that abusive of their employees? What happens when they demand higher wages or else strike when the council has a fixed budget for staffers?

But, hey, let’s protect the staff from the big evil city management run by the politicians that run on being the champion of workers! It makes so much sense. Meanwhile the union bosses if the union they chose can leech a part of their paychecks and enrich themselves.

One of the past Democrat heros was FDR. He warned us about public sector unions and how destructive they could become. Public unions today, protect mediocrity and poor behaviors where lateral job transfers happen. Both FDR and JFK wouldn’t be today’s democrats.