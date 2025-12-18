Discussion about this post

John Wygertz
Dec 18

Yet another way to fleece the taxpayers for the funds to perpetuate the Democrat money cycle: extract taxpayer cash, distribute the cash to public sector employees and NGOs, get campaign finance and in-kind donations from public sector unions and NGOs, get re-elected and repeat.

ak
Dec 19

Remember when Bernie Sanders was running for President in 2020 and his campaign staff was trying to unionize? Which the eventually did if I remember right. There is a connection in here somewhere with the Peacocks. Gotta protect oneself from The Man! (Or Woman).

