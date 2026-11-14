Brian Owendoff

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
2h

Good synopis of all the different outages. Thanks.

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
1h

Yes, they are. And we put stupid people in charge of them.

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