Brian Owendoff

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Seth's avatar
Seth
2h

Great points, unfortunately they don't fit the DSA's narrative.

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Alicia Imel's avatar
Alicia Imel
22m

The people promoting the conversion of office towers into housing have never been in one of those office towers. Most of the space is too far away from the windows and as such would create a cave-like apartment. I know this because I have worked several temp jobs in those buildings. No developer is going to purchase one of those towers for a housing conversion.

The people promoting this are the same people who are promoting the James Beard Public Market to turn downtown Portland around. If the market fails, they will blame the lack of housing downtown. The only thing that will turn downtown Portland around will be a pro-business and anti-crime movement so those office towers fill up again.

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