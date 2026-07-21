For the past several years, office-to-residential conversions have been promoted as the silver bullet for downtown Portland. The logic seems simple: office buildings are empty, people need housing, so why not convert one into the other?

The reality is far more complicated.

After reviewing dozens of distressed office and hotel properties in Portland over the past five years, I have reached one conclusion:

Office-to-residential conversions are not economically viable at scale in Portland.

That doesn’t mean conversions should never happen. A handful of buildings will make sense. But they will never produce enough housing to meaningfully address Portland’s economic or housing challenges.

The Math Has Improved...But Not Enough

Nationally, office values have collapsed.

Office vacancy remains historically high, physical office occupancy has stalled around 55%, and distressed sales continue to dominate the market. Nearly half of office transactions since 2024 have occurred at significant discounts.

Those discounts have created opportunities in select markets.

Chicago is the best example.

Nearly 60% of office transactions there have sold below previous values, allowing developers to acquire buildings cheaply enough to justify expensive residential conversions. One downtown office building recently sold at a 77% discount from its 2015 sale price before being converted into apartments.

Nationally, nearly 12 million square feet of office conversions were completed or underway during 2025, the highest level on record.

That sounds encouraging.

But Portland isn’t Chicago.

Portland Has the Wrong Buildings

I’ve spent over 30 years developing commercial real estate and have led teams that delivered seven mixed-use high-rise projects in downtown Portland since 2009.

Since COVID, I’ve evaluated approximately fifty distressed office and hotel properties that reverted to lenders.

Almost every one suffered from the same problem.

Most of Portland’s office inventory was built after the 1950s with 20,000-square-foot or larger floor plates exceeding 110 feet in depth.

Those dimensions work reasonably well for office space.

They work terribly for apartments.

Imagine splitting a building with a six-foot hallway down the middle. You’re left with residential units roughly 50 feet deep.

Instead of attractive homes with abundant windows and natural light, you create long, narrow “bowling alley” apartments with dark interior spaces.

That’s before addressing expensive structural upgrades.

Converting offices into housing typically requires:

Entirely new plumbing systems

Kitchen and bathroom venting

HVAC replacement

Electrical upgrades

Fire-life safety improvements

Seismic improvements

Elevator modifications

Window replacements

Code compliance throughout the building

These aren’t cosmetic renovations.

They’re complete building overhauls.

Engineering Is Only Part of the Challenge

Last week’s structural incident during the conversion of the former Pfizer headquarters in Manhattan serves as a reminder that adaptive reuse projects are incredibly complex.

The project will eventually create roughly 1,600 apartments, but when two steel columns buckled during construction, work stopped while engineers evaluated the structure.

No one suggests these projects cannot be engineered safely.

They absolutely can.

The point is that conversions are complicated, expensive, and full of unforeseen risks that add cost and uncertainty.

Portland’s Real Problem Isn’t Housing Supply

Here’s the question almost nobody asks:

Who will rent all these apartments?

Greater Portland already has roughly 25,000 vacant market-rate apartments and approximately 1,900 vacant affordable housing units.

Those vacancies suggest a different problem.

Portland doesn’t primarily suffer from a housing shortage.

It suffers from an economic shortage.

The city has become one of the weakest office employment markets in America.

Portland ranks at or near the bottom nationally for office job growth and is one of only two major U.S. markets without a single office building under construction.

Developers don’t build office buildings because employers aren’t expanding.

Employers aren’t expanding because Portland has become increasingly difficult and expensive to do business.

Without strong job creation, simply adding more housing does little to improve affordability.

Housing becomes affordable when people earn enough to pay for it.

Lower Costs, Create Jobs

If Portland wants more attainable housing, policymakers should focus on reducing the cost of producing housing rather than subsidizing increasingly expensive projects.

That means:

Faster permitting

Lower system development charges

Reduced regulatory costs

Predictable entitlement timelines

Lower utility costs

Public safety improvements

Policies that attract employers and investment

Lower development costs ultimately reduce rents.

More living-wage jobs improve affordability far more than endlessly subsidizing construction.

Manufactured Housing Deserves a Bigger Role

Another housing solution continues to be overlooked.

Manufactured housing.

But the data suggests something deeper is happening.

According to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s GAP, the U.S. is short roughly 7.1 million units for low-income renters. For every 100 households in need, only 35 affordable units are available. And this isn’t isolated to a few cities. It’s consistent across nearly every state and major metro.

Now layer in the added pressure: Potential reductions in HUD resources. Fewer field offices. Less infrastructure to support already strained systems. All of it points in one direction → greater scarcity.

Here’s what often gets missed in that conversation:

Effective housing solutions don’t have to rely on stick built homes.

Manufactured housing has quietly filled this role for decades, providing attainable housing at a price point that much of the market can no longer deliver.

They operate efficiently, they meet real demand, and they serve a growing segment of the population that needs affordable options without delay.

They operate efficiently, they meet real demand, and they serve a growing segment of the population that needs affordable options without delay.

From an investment standpoint, the fundamentals for mobile home parks are clear:

Demand continues to expand.

Supply remains limited.

And the need is anchored in long-term economic reality.

As these dynamics continue to play out, these communities are becoming more central to the housing conversation. Not as a backup plan, but as a core piece of the solution.

No State Has an Adequate Supply of Affordable.

Modern factory-built housing can deliver quality homes at substantially lower costs than traditional stick-built construction.

Manufactured homes can be produced faster, require fewer labor hours, and offer attainable ownership opportunities for households increasingly priced out of conventional housing.

At the same time, manufactured housing communities remain one of the few housing sectors where demand consistently exceeds supply.

Rather than treating manufactured housing as a last resort, policymakers should recognize it as an essential part of the housing ecosystem.

Focus on What Actually Works

Every city should evaluate office conversions where the economics make sense.

Some buildings are excellent candidates.

Most are not.

My rule of thumb is simple:

If buying and converting an office building approaches 80% of the cost of new construction, stop. Build new instead.

As my grandmother used to say:

“You can’t make a pig’s ear into a silk purse.”

Portland’s future won’t be built by forcing obsolete office buildings into becoming apartments.

It will be built by restoring economic growth, attracting employers, lowering the cost of housing production, and embracing innovative housing solutions—including manufactured housing—that deliver affordability without requiring billions in public subsidy.

Until Portland focuses on creating jobs instead of simply creating units, housing affordability will remain a symptom of a much larger economic problem.