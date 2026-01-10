This wasn’t incompetence. It was a deliberate lie.

ODOT knew the I-5 replacement bridge had blown up from $6 billion to $13.6 billion. They had the numbers by August 15. Highly detailed. Fully baked. No ambiguity.

And they sat on them.

Why? Because revealing the truth would have jeopardized:

The September vote on ODOT’s funding package

The December hearings, while a referendum campaign was actively trying to stop the gas tax

So instead, ODOT staff went on the record and told lawmakers they couldn’t provide updated cost estimates. That statement was flatly false.

Willamette Week and the Oregon Journalism Project proved it with documents.

Lawmakers weren’t misinformed — they were deceived. Rep. Tran said it outright: ODOT lied to the committee and to the public.

And let’s be clear: this is not an isolated failure. Last year, ODOT was caught hiding a $1 billion accounting error. Same agency. Same behavior. Same playbook.

This is how Oregon agencies operate now: Hide the damage. Secure the money. Reveal the disaster later.

At this point, the conclusion is unavoidable: ODOT cannot be trusted with multibillion-dollar projects or tax authority.

This warrants:

Immediate independent forensic audits

Personnel terminations up the chain of command

Legislative subpoenas and sworn testimony

Consideration of criminal referrals if false statements were made knowingly

Oregon doesn’t have an infrastructure problem. It has an accountability problem — and ODOT is at the center of it.

https://www.wweek.com/news/state/2026/01/07/interstate-bridge-staff-hid-information-about-ballooning-cost-of-giant-highway-project/

That’s not governance. That’s a con.

And it’s exactly why public trust in state government is collapsing.