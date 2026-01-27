Co Chairs and members of the committee, thank you for the opportunity to testify.

I’m here today to speak against the proposed ban, not because I think the issue being debated is unimportant in theory, but because I believe this proposal reflects a misallocation of the City’s time, energy, and political capital at a moment when Portland faces far more urgent challenges.

First, this is a matter of misplaced priorities.

Portland is still struggling with economic recovery. Downtown vacancies remain high. Small businesses—especially restaurants, bars, and arts-adjacent venues—are operating on razor-thin margins. Public safety concerns continue to drive foot traffic away from core commercial districts. Homelessness and addiction remain unresolved and visible daily.

Against that backdrop, it is difficult to explain to workers, artists, or struggling small business owners why the City is devoting legislative attention to a niche, symbolic issue that affects a very small number of establishments and consumers. Even if one supports the underlying values, the question before us should be: is this really the best use of our limited governing bandwidth right now?

Second, many people see this effort as political theater rather than meaningful policy.

This proposal does not meaningfully impact the average Portlander. Most residents are not asking for it. Most families are not affected by it. It primarily targets a handful of higher-end restaurants and specialty suppliers—businesses that already contribute disproportionately to Portland’s culinary reputation, tourism economy, and creative identity.

Symbolic legislation may feel satisfying, but symbolism does not fill empty storefronts, reduce crime, or keep cultural institutions afloat. The Arts and Economy Committee should be focused on policies that expand opportunity, stabilize businesses, and strengthen Portland’s competitive position, not narrowing it.

Third, there is a strong argument that this ban would be ineffective.

We have seen in other cities that similar bans do not eliminate demand—they simply push activity outside city limits. Consumers drive a few minutes farther. Suppliers reroute distribution.

Portland businesses lose revenue, while neighboring jurisdictions benefit.

The net impact on behavior is minimal, but the economic harm is real and localized.

That is not smart regulation. That is self-inflicted disadvantage.

In closing, this proposal may be well-intentioned, but it is poorly timed, narrowly focused, and unlikely to achieve its stated goals.

Portland needs leadership that is disciplined about priorities and focused on outcomes, not gestures.

I urge the committee to reject this ban and redirect its efforts toward the serious economic and cultural challenges facing this city.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/01/portland-leaders-consider-ban-on-this-controversial-french-delicacy.html

Thank you for your time.

Brian M. Owendoff

Private citizen, resident and business owner District 4