Infrastructure in Oregon — especially in Portland — has steadily deteriorated despite residents paying some of the highest taxes and fees in the region.

The problem is not simply a lack of revenue. It is largely a failure of political priorities and long-term governance.

For decades, Portland and Oregon leadership have directed public money toward politically fashionable projects and social initiatives while basic infrastructure maintenance has been pushed further into the deferred maintenance category. Streets, bridges, sewer systems, and core transportation corridors have been neglected while city agencies pursue projects that often provide limited practical benefit to the majority of taxpayers.

Much of the criticism centers on the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). Rather than prioritizing preservation of heavily used roadways, PBOT has increasingly focused on traffic-calming projects, bike infrastructure, lane reductions, and aesthetic redesigns. Critics argue these projects may be well-intentioned, but they are frequently implemented while major arterial roads continue to crumble.

A clear example is the Halsey Street corridor from 82nd Avenue through 122nd Avenue. Large sections of pavement are in severely deteriorated condition, particularly near the I-84 overpass and at key intersections like 102nd and 122nd. Yet instead of directing available transportation dollars toward resurfacing and structural repair, PBOT has spent heavily on speed bumps, bike lane reconfigurations, roundabouts, and lane narrowing projects designed to slow traffic and encourage alternative transportation modes.

Residents point to projects on San Rafael Street and NE 148th Avenue as examples of misplaced priorities. Significant sums have been spent redesigning roads to accommodate relatively low bicycle usage while everyday drivers, freight traffic, and school buses contend with worsening pavement conditions and more congested travel lanes. Critics argue that many of these projects were implemented with little consideration for practical transportation impacts.

The broader issue is deferred maintenance. Portland’s estimated infrastructure backlog has ballooned into the billions of dollars. Some estimates place the total deferred maintenance liability near $19 billion — roughly $31,000 per resident — making Portland one of the worst-ranked large cities in the nation for infrastructure neglect.

Even current city leaders acknowledge the problem.

Portland officials have pointed to decades of fragmented governance, where separate bureaus operated independently and often worked against one another. Roads would be resurfaced only to be torn apart months later by sewer or utility projects because agencies failed to coordinate. That dysfunction became embedded in city government over many years.

However, governance structure alone does not explain the scale of the problem. Portland and Oregon have effectively operated under one-party political control for roughly 40 years.

Without meaningful political competition or accountability, critics argue that government agencies became increasingly insulated from public frustration over basic services.

Transportation policy shifted away from maintaining infrastructure for the majority of residents and toward ideological planning goals centered on “livability,” “traffic calming,” and urban redesign.

The result is visible across Portland today: deteriorating roads, rising maintenance costs, delayed repairs, and growing public frustration. Deferred maintenance compounds over time.

Every year repairs are postponed, reconstruction becomes exponentially more expensive. What could have been fixed with routine resurfacing eventually requires full road replacement.

Portland’s infrastructure problems are therefore not simply an engineering challenge — they are the product of decades of political choices.

Until city and state leadership prioritize core services like roads, utilities, and public safety over discretionary projects and political symbolism, the maintenance backlog will likely continue to grow regardless of how much tax revenue is collected.