Brian Owendoff

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David Gulickson's avatar
David Gulickson
9h

There is zero accountability - so-called leaders have two priorities; getting paid and getting PERS

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
9h

And meanwhile Multnomah County continues to hand out “free” tents to the homeless…enabling street camping and the resultant infrastructure destruction that comes with unsanctioned camping.

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