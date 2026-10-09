Council President Dunphy:

Your remarks at today’s Finance & Committee of the Whole meeting were a disgraceful example of ideological spin masquerading as public policy.

You characterized the $740 million Block 216/Ritz-Carlton development—the largest privately financed development project in Portland’s history—as a project where “a bunch of food carts were kicked out to build a Ritz-Carlton that immediately failed.”

That statement is not merely misleading. It is a breathtakingly dishonest summary of a complex, consequential development project, conveniently stripped of every fact that undermines your political narrative.

If you intend to criticize one of Portland’s largest private investments, you should at least have the intellectual honesty to tell the whole story.

Here are the facts you chose to omit:

685 union construction workers employed over four years of construction, including during the pandemic.

More than $25 million in permit fees and system development charges paid to government.

$7.8 million in payments in lieu of affordable housing requirements— the largest inclusionary housing payment in Portland history.

More than 2,500 living-wage jobs created by the project.

More than $10 million in net new real property, hotel and income taxes generated for the City and County since the Ritz-Carlton opened in October 2023.

Apparently, none of those facts fit neatly into your preferred story about greedy developers, displaced food carts and failed capitalism.

The story you conveniently left out

The residential component was already 25% sold out by January 2022, a full 20 months before substantial completion. That was hardly evidence of an immediate failure.

Thirty-four residential buyers subsequently backed out amid worsening conditions downtown. The opening of the Behavioral Health Resource Center in December 2022 coincided with a deteriorating public-safety environment, escalating concerns about open drug use and property crime, and a city government increasingly unable to maintain order or adequately deploy police resources.

Those conditions damaged confidence in downtown Portland. The collapse in business and leisure travel contributed to severe distress across the hospitality sector, with eight of downtown Portland’s nine premier hotels reportedly entering receivership.

These were not problems created by the Ritz-Carlton. They were part of the broader environment in which the project had to operate.

And yet, despite those extraordinary headwinds, the project opened, created thousands of jobs and began generating substantial new tax revenue.

Calling that an “immediate failure” is not serious economic analysis. It is political propaganda.

You are free to debate the project’s financing, its economics or its performance. You are not entitled to erase its employment, tax and economic-development contributions simply because acknowledging them would complicate your talking points.

Your Fair Share Tax has nothing to do with Block 216

Let’s be clear about what makes your remarks particularly revealing: Block 216 has nothing to do with the Fair Share Tax you are sponsoring.

You invoked a major private development project to advance a political narrative about wealth, taxation and corporate responsibility without establishing any meaningful connection between the project and your proposed tax.

That is not an argument. It is a diversion.

Portland’s small businesses are not struggling because billionaires in other states supposedly are not paying their “fair share.” They are struggling because City Hall has repeatedly failed to deliver the basic conditions necessary for a functioning economy:

Public safety: Businesses and customers cannot thrive amid persistent property crime, open drug use and disorder.

Reasonable taxation: Employers and investors need a competitive tax environment, not another justification for expanding the burden on economic activity.

Reliable infrastructure: A city that cannot maintain its basic systems cannot credibly demand ever-higher contributions from the people who finance them.

Functional schools: Employers need an educated workforce, and families need confidence in the institutions serving their children.

A business-friendly environment: Capital is mobile. Investors can—and increasingly do—take their money, jobs and projects elsewhere.

These are the issues your constituents deserve to hear you address. Instead, you chose to caricature a $740 million development and use it as a prop in your ideological campaign.

Portland cannot tax its way out of its own failures

The default of a development loan does not erase the construction jobs, wages, permit fees, affordable-housing payments, private investment or tax revenue associated with the project. Nor does it retroactively turn a multibillion-dollar-class investment achievement into the cartoon you presented to the public.

Financial distress, project performance and economic contribution are separate questions. A serious policymaker understands the distinction. Your remarks suggested either that you do not—or that you are perfectly willing to ignore it when the facts are politically inconvenient.

Portland does not have a shortage of people willing to blame someone else. It has a shortage of elected officials willing to confront the consequences of their own policy failures.

You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you cannot sustain a prosperous city by vilifying the employers, developers and investors who still have the option to deploy their capital somewhere else.

Every time City Hall treats private investment as an ideological enemy rather than an essential partner in economic development, it makes Portland a less attractive place to build, hire and do business.

Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer businesses, fewer jobs, less taxable income and a shrinking pool of taxpayers left to finance City Hall’s ambitions.

That is not economic justice. It is not responsible governance. And it certainly is not economic development.

It is economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.

Respectfully,

Brian M. Owendoff

CEO & Principal

BMO Commercial Real Estate, LLC

Jamie then posted on his official office of Portland City Council President Instagram page the attached picture. This was my response to him:

Jamie: the actual producers of value in portland were working and unable to testify with the 45+ DSA choreographed testifying folks you and comrades teed up over the past nine months of Peacock planning.

You continue to insult law abiding tax paying citizens and businesses calling us “bootlickers”.

Portland’s small businesses aren’t struggling because billionaires somewhere else supposedly aren’t paying their “fair share.”

They’re struggling because City Hall has failed at the basics: public safety, reasonable taxation, reliable infrastructure, functional schools and a business environment where employers actually want to invest.

Blaming Portland’s failures on billionaires who don’t even live in Oregon is political theater designed to distract from City Hall’s own record.

You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you certainly cannot punish the employers and investors who still have the option to take their capital, jobs and businesses elsewhere.

Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer people left to tax.

That isn’t economic development. It’s economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.

The United States is home to approximately 23.8 millionaires and 989 billionaires.

In Oregon there are only two billionaires.

Envy and greed are the pillars of Communism.

"Tax the billionaires" isn't an economic plan. It's the marketing campaign for a bill the middle class ultimately pays. All pushed by DSA communist that want to rule over you.

Peacocks Pushing Fair Share Tax That Won’t Help Cost Overburdened Portlanders.

You obviously learned NOTHING on the best practices trip to Denver.

This is economic suicide that will be paid by middle class.

The Fair Share Tax may produce revenue. The real question is whether it produces a stronger Portland—or simply makes an already difficult business environment more difficult.

After 18 years of watching and/or participating in Portland City Hall, I know which question I would rather see this Council spend its time answering:

How do we make Portland a place worth investing in again?

I have done business in a half dozen major US cities and have NEVER experience this level of unprofessionalism or complete distain by an elected official towards the private sector who funds government services.