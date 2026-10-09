Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 9

Dunphy gets a polite handwritten note from an elderly woman suggesting that some constituents might find his ink a bit off-putting and that he might consider long sleeves on the dais.

His response? He tears the note up in a rage, fires off a nasty reply on official city letterhead, and then blasts the whole exchange on social media.

Exactly the kind of calm, level-headed judgment you want in someone holding power.

And Angelita & Teacher Tiff jumping online with a schoolyard retort only adds to the display.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/03/portland-council-president-blasts-95-year-old-constituent-for-her-small-minded-tattoo-critique.html

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JW
Oct 9

Not everyone can come sit in tedious city meetings watching a bunch of overgrown infants destroy our city in real-time because we have jobs. I know the “employed and law abiding taxpayer” isn’t the base the DSA plays to and why that might be a foreign concept to them. Sending up my usual daily plea to the universe that Portlanders finally grow some common sense and get rid of these idiots when it comes time to vote.

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