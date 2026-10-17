Multnomah County’s decision to hire a leader from Los Angeles to oversee homeless services raises an obvious question: after years of spending enormous sums with results that remain deeply inadequate, why are we importing leadership from a system that has struggled with the same crisis on an even larger scale?

Los Angeles has spent billions addressing homelessness, yet the crisis remains staggering. Now Multnomah County expects a new director, arriving from that environment, to help solve our own problems.

Where, exactly, is the evidence that this is a winning formula?

Portland has already tried a version of this experiment. Helmi Hisserich, who previously led Los Angeles’ housing department, was brought in to run Portland’s housing bureau. Her tenure ended amid controversy over the bureau’s performance and the discovery of approximately $20 million in unspent housing funds. Those circumstances demand scrutiny, not another round of uncritical faith in imported bureaucratic expertise.

Now watch the more-than-25-minute interview with Multnomah County’s new homeless services director. It is a painful exercise in listening for something taxpayers should reasonably expect from a senior executive: command of the numbers, measurable objectives, and a credible plan for producing results.

Instead, the discussion raises serious questions about whether the department’s leadership has established clear, usable performance metrics after more than three months on the job.

Even after hundreds of millions of dollars are spent annually on homeless services, the explanation remains that the region lacks sufficient resources. The director also cites a shortage of more than 60,000 affordable housing units across the tri-county area.

That housing shortage is a serious challenge. But citing a problem is not the same as demonstrating a plan to solve it. Where are the measurable targets? What outcomes are expected for every dollar spent? How many people have moved from the streets into stable housing? How many have received treatment? How long does placement take? And who is held accountable when targets are missed?

These are not unreasonable questions. They are the minimum requirements of competent public administration.

Multnomah County does not have the luxury of another expensive experiment in bureaucratic reinvention. Residents need fewer excuses, transparent accounting, measurable outcomes, and leadership capable of turning enormous public expenditures into tangible improvements.

Los Angeles’ experience should be a warning, not a résumé credential.

If our local leaders believe this appointment is justified, they should explain precisely what this director accomplished in Los Angeles, what failed, what lessons he learned, and what he will do differently here.

Because Portland and Multnomah County have already spent years perfecting one thing: spending more money while residents continue to see homelessness, untreated mental illness, and public disorder on their streets.

If the strategy is to hire leadership from another jurisdiction struggling with the same crisis, offer the same explanations, and hope for a different outcome, taxpayers have every reason to ask: What, exactly, are we paying for—and when do the results finally arrive?

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/straight-talk-portland/multnomah-county-homeless-services-director-housing-crisis/283-a9654b64-0708-4bbc-8ba5-d9c0e6b7ad0a