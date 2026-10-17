Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 17

Grok:

Key Benchmarks in Oregon's Mental Health Spending

To understand how much has been spent, the trajectory of Oregon's legislative appropriations and health authority budgets provides a clear picture:

• Late 2000s (~$450 Million Annually): In 2009, an independent evaluation reported that Oregon spent approximately $447 million each year in combined federal, state, and local funds for adult inpatient and community-based mental health services.

• Early 2010s (~$375+ Million Annually): In 2011, the state allocated $377.4 million strictly toward mental health services (excluding separate addiction treatment budgets), which at the time was one of the largest single-year budget increases in the nation.

• The 2021 "Big Swing" ($1.35 Billion): Prompted by severe workforce shortages and bed backlogs, the Oregon Legislature passed a historic $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion investment directly targeting community mental health, stabilization centers, and mobile crisis units.

• Recent Biennial Budgets ($3.7 Billion): The two-year budget for behavioral and mental health care reached $3.7 billion. This includes roughly $2.5 billion in Medicaid services for behavioral health, $670 million for the Oregon State Hospital, and $555 million for localized community programs.

• Federal Grants (~$940 Million): Beyond state general funds, federal support via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) injected $940 million into Oregon's mental health and addiction landscape between 2014 and 2026.

Where the Money Goes

Historically, advocates note that a significant portion of these billions was funneled into expensive state institutional care—such as a controversial $400 million renovation of the state psychiatric hospital—rather than building out localized community beds. In response, newer funding packages focus heavily on regional housing, crisis intervention networks, and expanding Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs)

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
Oct 17

One of the problems is that an entire industry has grown up using human capital—the “homeless”—as its raw material. The government (ie, the minority who actually pay taxes) supplies untaxed capital without any traditional market forces imposing discipline. Perfect!

The idea of “affordable” housing is to capture this resource and entomb it in socialized apartment clusters (ie, Hollywood) where it will turn profits for its nominal nonprofit “owners,” while the multinatioonal developers scamper on to build more untaxed high-square-footage-cost piles of junk.

The city’s demographic revolution—high-earners out; low-earners in—shows the success of capitalist incentives. Portland is becoming a city of people with enough money or geographic location to protect themselves; and the poor who are trapped and exploited.

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