In a letter to county leadership, interim HSD Director Anna Plumb revealed an $87 million deficit, including $31 million in “one-time” funding that conveniently evaporates at the end of FY 2026.

Translation: the county spent money it knew wouldn’t last—and now the consequences are being dumped on the people who rely on those beds.

This has become a familiar pattern. Money materializes on demand for Portland and Multnomah County, only to vanish just as fast through bloated bureaucracies and failed programs. Officials swear every dollar was thoughtfully planned and responsibly spent, and taxpayers are expected to nod along without asking uncomfortable questions.

But voters aren’t buying it anymore—and they shouldn’t. Budgets keep growing. New taxes and “emergency” funding requests keep coming. Yet the results are invisible, the outcomes unverifiable, and now we’re told there’s no choice but to cut shelter beds.

Before a single additional dollar is approved, the county owes the public hard answers, transparent books, and a full independent audit—top to bottom.

Not glossy slide decks. Not cherry-picked metrics. Not the same recycled talking points.

If county leaders want to regain public trust, there’s only one path forward: audit, audit, audit.

Because the old saying remains painfully relevant—figures lie, and liars figure.