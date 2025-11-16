Multnomah County’s new batch of property tax bills show downtown real estate, both commercial and residential, in free-fall. By complete coincidence – at least per the assessor – the county’s asserted valuations for downtown parking spaces have nearly doubled, sparking KOIN6’s Elise Haas to produce an investigative report this past week: https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/taxes-on-portland-parking-storage-units-skyrocketed-why/

Notwithstanding questionable updates to the county’s “mass appraisal model,” we’re seeing crashing tax revenue, baking in years of future service cuts to parks, safety, roads, homeless services … alongside even more tax increases.

Worsening services and conditions along with higher taxes have driven – and will continue to drive – the decline in property values and tax revenues. This, in a nutshell, is the infamous “urban doom loop.” The doom loop is a well understood phenomenon and it would be nice if we had leaders who understood the pattern and acted timely to intervene. Sadly, we do not.

🔻 Market Correction in Action

Downtown Portland office buildings are selling at steep discounts —the most dramatic being Big Pink, which went from $372.5M (2015) to $45M in 2024 —an 88% drop .

Real Market Values (RMVs) for downtown condos are reportedly down 20–50% from their highs , likely driven by both declining demand and a correction to previous overvaluations.

High vacancy rates (35%) and even lower occupancy rates (~50%) suggest office buildings are underutilized, compounding financial struggles for landlords.

Sometimes, in Portland, we get a little tipsy and fall off our bikes – or we get knifed at the Central Library – and we find ourselves looking up into the face of a doctor. For us, the doctor’s race or immigration status doesn’t matter. Their political opinions or gender assigned at birth shouldn’t make a difference. But we do care – even here! – whether they have some idea how to practice medicine. We might not personally know the difference between systolic and diastolic but surely we wouldn’t be lying on the table, receiving treatment from someone who doesn’t know these key medical terms … right?

Pardon the extended metaphor but the answer – when it comes to downtown property values, tax revenue, and the “doom loop” – is … wrong. Many of our city counselors – political doctors to a woefully injured patient – lack understanding of the basics.

💸 Property Tax Impact

Property taxes are based on assessed value , which is influenced by RMV.

Falling values = lower assessed values = lower tax bills .

The county forecasts $12.2 million less in property tax revenue this fiscal year due to this correction.

Appeals have surged : up 22% overall , with commercial/industrial/multifamily appeals up 30% YoY (2023–2024).

This trend may continue or intensify, especially if values keep sliding.

But how do we know these counselors lack the wisdom to deal with the crisis? We know they lack understanding because they revealed it themselves in the infamous “Peacock group chats” which are public record and have been received by curious citizens and reporters.

In chat transcripts, discussing Portland real estate, a counselor asks point-blank what a market correction is.

It appears we have entrusted the making of law and economic policy to someone lacking the most basic weird-dude-on-the-MAX, drunk-gal-at-the-bar familiarity with markets.

But no ask, no learn, right? Growth mindset, right?

Leaving aside whether, as my eyes droop from anesthesia, I want to discover my surgeon is growth-mindsetting my surgery,

chat records show three more counselors join in the convo with barely a flicker of a clue what they’re up against.

⚖️ Fiscal Risk and Limitations

Steep drops in residential valuations are proving that declines are not limited to the commercial sector . Assertions that Portland retains its pre-2020 appeal for residents are given the lie by the newest data.

For the City of Portland , 50% of its general fund comes from property taxes overall—so erosion at the margins still hurts.

Two-thirds of the county’s discretionary general fund depends on property taxes, making this downturn a budget concern—even if it’s not a crisis yet.

Still, the Peacockers ask in their chat: there’s a silver lining, right? Falling property values will make homes more affordable to both renters and owners … right?

Not necessarily, opines another counselor: owners might owe more than properties are worth, making it impossible for them to sell. He adds a caveat, “I’m definitely no real estate expert though.”

Humility should be respected; while it is reasonable to expect our counselors to have more than a middle-school-level familiarity with markets, it is not reasonable to expect them all to be real estate experts.

On the other hand, when our city’s true real estate experts share their knowledge, they are at best ignored. Other times, they are smeared as “the five families [… who] run and own our city” – a reference to New York City organized crime which appears in the chats.

🏙️ Market Outlook

“What is currently in the forecast is another year of equally bad before we hit bottom.”

That line stands out.

If accurate, we’re not yet at the bottom. That means: Further devaluation is possible. More appeals are likely. Continued drag on tax revenue is expected.

The trend has extended from office to residential condos, signaling that this is not just a commercial issue—it’s a broader urban valuation correction.

It is unlikely that falling prices – at least downtown – will lead to increased affordability. Why? Because high-rise buildings – the climate friendly, transit friendly, small-business friendly sort of construction that city-dwellers love – cost a lot to operate and maintain. The price of operations and maintenance has skyrocketed due to taxes, fees, onerous regulation, a hostile attitude at Permitting and Development … and a lack of competition as service providers go out of business or leave the region.

Our Peacockers do not seem to consider that their empty bike lanes and road diets represent extra hours on the road for the commercial service providers who are essential to keeping high-density buildings alive. That massive new, climate-friendly rooftop HVAC installation? It’s coming in on trucks and cranes. The electricians bringing heat pumps and the glaziers with energy-efficient windows? Not coming by bike. Portland jobs can require double the number of work days due to the shoddy roads our Peacockers love to break. That turns into massive maintenance costs and higher rents.

🧠 Bottom Line: “How low will we go?”

Further declines are expected in both valuations and tax revenues.

The bottom may not be until 2026 , per current trends.

The market may stabilize once: Vacancy and occupancy rates improve. Appeal rates level off. Investors step in with enough volume to rebalance pricing.



For now, downtown Portland real estate is in a free fall—and the fiscal consequences are real, even if not yet catastrophic. At least three of our confused and ill-prepared Peacock civic doctors are up for re-election next year. Let’s send them all home. Or at least to med school.