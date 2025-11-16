Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cormac Burke's avatar
Cormac Burke
Nov 16

Good article, thanks. And thanks for calling out the fact that some of the Peacocks apparently never took Economics 1. The fact that they don’t seem to understand the connection between valuation and taxes was eye opening to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian Owendoff
Alexander's avatar
Alexander
Dec 15

Pretty sure your assertion re: “future service cuts to parks, safety, roads, homeless services …” is erroneous. Under no circumstances will Portland ever cut the amount of money directed to “homeless serves”, whatever the hell that means these.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture