Portland is no longer progressive… we are PERMISSIVE

Multnomah County reports at least 372 deaths among people experiencing homelessness in 2024.

While that’s down from 2023’s grim peak, it’s nothing close to a success story. These were not elderly people dying of natural causes—the average age was just 48. Most deaths were ruled accidental, which is bureaucratic language for a policy failure.

The county’s own “Domicile Unknown” report makes the reality unmistakable: overdoses are killing people on the streets. Of 246 accidental deaths, 214 were overdoses. Well over half of all homeless deaths last year came from drugs. In 71% of overdose cases, the lethal mix included both an opioid and a stimulant—fentanyl and methamphetamine working exactly as expected.

Fentanyl remains the dominant killer. It was involved in 86% of overdose deaths, claiming 183 lives in 2024. That figure is lower than the 251 deaths reported in 2023, but calling this “progress” requires a disturbing level of moral flexibility.

Now contrast those numbers with the state’s response. Oregon has quietly acknowledged that an audit of the roughly $800 million spent under Measure 110 cannot demonstrate meaningful positive outcomes. Not because the outcomes were bad—but because the state largely failed to collect usable data at all.

After nearly a billion dollars, Oregon cannot clearly say who was helped, how many entered treatment, or whether overdose deaths were prevented.

In short, the evidence for success is vaporware.

That $800 million represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address addiction, homelessness, or even basic public safety and infrastructure. Instead, it was spent with minimal oversight, weak accountability, and results so poorly tracked they may as well not exist.

Meanwhile, overdose deaths among the homeless remain staggeringly high, and taxpayers are left with little more than promises and press releases.

If this is what “compassionate policy” looks like, the people dying on the streets are paying the real price.