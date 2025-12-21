Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corinne's avatar
Corinne
Dec 21

Thank you for acknowledging the inhumanity of the deaths of our brothers and sisters in Christ on the streets of Portland. The trumpeting of the "declining numbers" by the elected is despicable. For one, none of it is their through doing or help. For two, with the massive amounts of funding that have been dissipated between exec fat salaries, ineeficacious systems, trips to Vienna and other "in your face" expenditures, and if the elected had a shred of integrity, that number should be hovering in the 2 digits, at most.

Shame. Shame. Shame.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian Owendoff
Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
Dec 21

I shared this important article on my Facebook. To give one perspective, in 2010, only 47 homeless died on the streets of Portland. This is so shameful. So shameful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture