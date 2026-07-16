Last month, Gov. Tina Kotek’s own Prosperity Council recommended scrapping Oregon’s Climate Protection Program (CPP), and the governor indicated she was open to that recommendation. Yet the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is moving ahead anyway, as if nothing happened.

Now DEQ has selected a California-based nonprofit, CALSTART, to oversee what industry groups expect will amount to billions of dollars generated through Oregon’s carbon credit program. That’s right: a program created by executive order—not by the Legislature—will funnel billions through a private nonprofit with remarkably little public accountability.

This should concern every Oregonian.

The CPP requires steep emissions reductions through 2050. Companies that can’t meet the state’s targets must purchase carbon credits priced by DEQ at $136 per ton—more than double recent prices in Washington and nearly five times California’s. Those costs don’t disappear. They are passed on to consumers through higher prices for fuel, transportation, goods, and services.

Oregon already has one of the nation’s highest costs of living. Families are struggling with housing costs, energy bills, and inflation. Businesses are struggling to hire, expand, and remain competitive.

Yet state leaders continue piling on policies that make operating in Oregon more expensive while wondering why investment and job growth lag behind neighboring states.

These are the unintended consequences of governing by ideology instead of economics.

Supporters call it climate leadership. In practice, it risks becoming another inflationary tax on working families while driving employers, capital, and opportunity elsewhere. You cannot regulate your way to prosperity by making everything more expensive.

Perhaps most troubling is the process itself. A program with consequences this significant should have been debated and enacted by the Legislature—not imposed through executive order.

Whether someone supports or opposes carbon pricing, policies of this magnitude deserve elected representatives casting recorded votes, not unelected agencies deciding how much economic pain to impose.

If Oregon wants to price carbon, then at least use transparent market mechanisms comparable to other jurisdictions instead of having regulators simply declare a price.

Otherwise, we’re asking bureaucrats to guess how much additional cost Oregon businesses can absorb before they leave.

Meanwhile, billions of dollars will flow through another nonprofit bureaucracy under the banner of “climate investment.” Whether those funds produce measurable environmental benefits remains an open question, but the economic costs will be immediate and unavoidable.

Oregon doesn’t have a climate policy problem nearly as much as it has a governance problem.

Too many of our leaders confuse virtue signaling with sound public policy.

They celebrate ambitious mandates while ignoring the real-world consequences: higher prices, fewer jobs, slower economic growth, and a state that becomes increasingly unaffordable for the very people these policies claim to help.

If Oregon wants a cleaner future, it also needs an affordable one. Right now, state leaders seem determined to sacrifice economic opportunity for symbolic victories.