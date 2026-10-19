The City seeks to establish carbon performance standards for covered buildings of at least 20,000 square feet that reduce greenhouse gas intensity in 20-percent increments every five years, beginning with the 2030 performance standard and reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This is known as document 2026-377 and is being proposed by Candace Avalos.

The Portland City Council’s Committee on Housing and Permitting will take public testimony on Tuesday, October 20th, at 2:00 p.m., on an ordinance that would require all commercial buildings over 20,000 square feet (except buildings predominantly used for industrial, manufacturing, parking, primary or secondary education, warehouse, or worship purposes) and residential buildings with more than four units (except condos) to reduce their carbon emissions by 20% every five years.

How will building owners meet this requirement?

· Expensive replacement of natural gas appliances, water heaters, and HVAC systems.

· Expensive installations of solar systems.

· Expensive upgrades to insulation and windows.

Link to Legislation

Tomorrow I am testifying at the beginning of the Housing and Permitting Committee which includes Chair by Candace Avalos, Vice Chair by Mitch Green, DSA and includes Councilors Pirtle-Guiney, Novick and Koyama-Lane, DSA (so three of the six peacocks).

Here is my opening testimony at the beginning of the committee meeting:

My name is Brian Owendoff. I’m a District 4 resident, business owner, and commercial real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. Since 2008, I’ve lead teams that have delivered $1.5 billion in office, apartment, and mixed-use development in Portland’s urban core and completed more than 5 million square feet of office leasing. I understand what attracts investment—and what drives it away. Portland has an income problem and a jobs problem. Yet City Hall keeps proposing new mandates that make doing business more expensive.

For the past 20 months, the peacocks have operated as a bad-idea factory, churning out DSA-driven, ACLU-backed, and AI-generated policy experiments that do virtually nothing to address Portland’s most urgent problems: public safety, homelessness, untreated mental illness, economic decline, and the deteriorating quality of life for residents.

Instead of governing, you have prioritized ideological posturing over practical solutions and political agendas over the needs of the people who elected you.

This 2026-377 legislation is among the most reckless yet. Its potential economic damage threatens to surpass even the harm inflicted by your previous parade of disastrous policies. Portland’s businesses are struggling, investment is fleeing, employers are reconsidering their future here, and taxpayers are increasingly being asked to subsidize the consequences of your failures.

How many businesses must leave? How many jobs must disappear? How much more investment must Portland lose before this Council accepts responsibility for the damage it is causing?

Portland does not need another ideological experiment designed to satisfy political activists. It needs competent leadership, fiscal discipline, public safety, and policies grounded in economic reality.

Your job is to govern for all Portlanders—not to use this city as a laboratory for the DSA’s political agenda.

Stop manufacturing problems, stop punishing the people who create jobs and generate tax revenue, and start fixing the city you have been entrusted to lead.

Here is my testimony specific to the Net Zero Legislation 2026-377:

Chair Avalos and Housing and Permitting Committee:

My name is Brian Owendoff. I’m a District 4 resident, business owner, and commercial real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience.

I understand what attracts investment—and what drives it away.

Portland has an income problem and a jobs problem. Yet City Hall keeps proposing new mandates that make doing business more expensive.

Ordinance 2026-377 is another example. It risks increasing construction and operating costs, adding red tape, discouraging investment, and putting upward pressure on rents.

That’s not climate leadership. It’s economic self-sabotage.

Portland’s downtown is already struggling with substantial office vacancies, declining property values, and businesses questioning whether this is still a viable place to invest. The Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and the Urban Land Institute ranked Portland 80th out of 81 major U.S. markets for real estate investment and development prospects in its cited ranking.

That should be a wake-up call.

Investors look at public safety, taxes, permitting timelines, operating costs, and reliable city services.

When those fundamentals fail, capital goes elsewhere.

Adding another expensive building mandate will not bring employers downtown, fill vacant offices, increase retail foot traffic, or restore investor confidence.

And who pays? Property owners, tenants, businesses, and ultimately Portland residents.

These costs do not disappear because Council labels a mandate progressive or environmentally responsible.

They must be financed, and they make already challenging projects less economically viable.

Declining property values and reduced investment also threaten the tax revenue needed to fund essential city services.

If these goals are worthwhile, explore using Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund resources where legally eligible and appropriate. Do not automatically shift another unfunded burden onto private property owners.

After 30 years in commercial real estate, I can tell you this: you cannot regulate your way to prosperity, and you cannot mandate a thriving downtown into existence.

There is no thriving region in America with a dead or dying downtown. Portland needs to restore public safety, streamline permitting, control costs, attract employers, and make private investment viable again.

Instead, Council continues to spend time on symbolic policies while the economic fundamentals deteriorate.

The most famous line from the 2008 comedy movie Tropic Thunder is “Everybody knows you never go full retard.” This legislation goes full retard.

Please reject Ordinance 2026-377. Stop adding costs to a city that is already struggling to retain businesses, jobs, and investment. Fix the fundamentals before imposing another mandate.

Thank you.

Please make your voices heard by submitting written testimony so this doesn’t become yet another DSA authored, steered and legislation passed that increases the cost of doing business in Portland and decreases the quality of life with no material benefits.