Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
8d

The ordinance makes no consideration of measures already taken by property owners to reduce energy consumption and carbon emission. Regardless of whether a building is already certified as LEED Platinum, there must be a 20% reduction in carbon emissions every five years or there will be significant penalties imposed.

The costs will fall heaviest on precisely the older, lower-rent housing that Portland's housing supply and affordability crisis can least afford to lose.

Initial estimates indicate the ordinance could require up to five additional new City employees to implement, at a cost that has not yet been determined and for which no funding source has been identified. Absent new revenue, the City would need to reallocate from existing programs or establish a new fee.

Where tenants hold a utility account directly, the building owner has no ability to elect an energy product with lower emissions on the tenant’s behalf. Despite this, the draft ordinance assigns the compliance obligation, and the associated penalty exposure, to the owner.

Interestingly, public buildings would be exempt from the ordinance’s requirements. If the City of Portland is so intent on reducing energy use and carbon emissions, shouldn’t it focus first on the City’s own extensive portfolio of buildings?

Just by giving serious consideration to such a requirement, let alone adopting it, not only makes it harder for Portland to attract new businesses, but also will add to deeper declines in the value of all existing buildings.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
7d

Ideally, the Portland Clean Energy Fund should fully cover property owners’ costs of complying with the ordinance. The measure was, after all, meant to benefit all Portlanders.

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