The level of dysfunction is staggering.

Six leadership changes in five years—now effectively seven—isn't bad luck. It's a glaring indicator of deep, systemic failure within the Multnomah County Health Department.

While JVP and the current Board didn't create every problem, they inherited responsibility for fixing it.

Instead, the instability has continued on their watch.

At some point, leadership has to stop blaming the past and start delivering results.

One executive departure can happen anywhere.

Two terminations for cause and multiple directors leaving after less than a year is something entirely different.

That's not normal turnover—it's an organization flashing every warning light possible.

When leadership changes become the norm, institutional knowledge disappears, employee morale erodes, accountability breaks down, and the people who ultimately pay the price are the residents who depend on these services and the taxpayers who fund them.

This isn't just a personnel problem; it's a governance problem.

Multnomah County has developed a pattern of tolerating dysfunction rather than confronting it.

Year after year, the response is more studies, more consultants, more excuses, and more leadership churn—while the underlying problems remain.

At some point, "that's just how things are" stops being an explanation and becomes an indictment of the people in charge.

The county owes its employees, its residents, and its taxpayers far better than an organization where revolving-door leadership has become business as usual.

https://www.wweek.com/news/health/2026/07/18/after-firing-of-key-multnomah-county-health-leader-accusations-fly-and-potential-litigation-brews/