Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
2h

The dysfunctional county and all the chaos are because nobody will take up a fight against the most corrupt State in America. This is not fluff in this accusation. Almost a billion of fraud each year in the Oregon Lottery. This fraud was done to commit securities fraud and sell $7.1+ Billion in Lottery Revenue bonds, Portland’s Pre-school program, and most of the NGO money handed out for homeless and mental health.

Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

Dysfunction is a feature, not a bug. The goal is dismantling capitalism, and this promotes that goal.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture