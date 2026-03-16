Brian Owendoff

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
8h

Great reporting Brian. If you put out bird feeders, birds will come. I bounce around Reddit and came across a subreddit called r/vagabond. After M110 passed, word got out quickly on that site how easy it was to be homeless in Portland. Lots of free food, clothing, easy to get drugs and use them openly, steal from businesses, all without consequences. Portland became the destination of choice. And just look at the staffing levels of the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS), it had 20 employees in 2020 and now has over 100 FTE employees in fiscal year 2024, up from 32 in 2022. And many make over six figures easily. It is big business in Portland without any checks or balances.

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JW's avatar
JW
9h

We must elect different people - there is not one person I can name currently holding office here who is interested in or willing to really do what’s needed to address this. Portland has reached its breaking point of no return and they all want us to keep pretending this is somehow getting better.

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