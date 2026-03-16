NYC spends more per homeless person than the median NYC household earns. $81,705 per person in FY2025.

And $81,705 is a floor. It excludes supportive housing (~$500M/yr), mental health response teams, and NYPD encampment costs.

The city projects ~$97K per person in FY2026.

Spending per homeless person since 2019:

NYC +187%, SF +190%, PDX +430%, LA +480%. Average: +320

Floor estimates.

Homeless pop over same period: +13%

Spending up ~320%. Problem up ~13%.

LA: ~$10K per homeless person in 2019. ~$62K in 2024. +480%.

LA County homeless pop: +23%.

RAND’s count finds LA’s official figures understate the pop by 32%.

Floor estimate, excludes LAPD, mental health teams, county and state spending.

Portland: ~$18K per homeless person in 2019. ~$95K in 2024. +430%.

Homeless pop: doubled. Deaths of homeless quadrupled.

Floor estimate excludes Portland police, BOEC, state and federal pass-through costs.

Sources: OPB · ECOnorthwest 2025 · ProPublica 2025.

San Fran: 35K per homeless person in 2019. $102K in 2024. +190%. Floor estimates.

Total homeless pop over the same period: up 4%.

Source: SF HSH budgets · SF PIT counts

Jack Kemp expressed it so well (but he may not have been the first with the observation):

“If you tax something, you get less of it. If you subsidize something, you get more of it.”

If someone’s livelihood depends on the existence of a problem, that problem will somehow persist.

When addressing homelessness is a better business than eliminating homelessness, spending will continue to soar.

That's how grifting works.

Why not shift the incentives?: The NGOs get paid for how few homeless roam the streets, not how many increase each year.

Most people believe homelessness persists because it’s too complicated to fix. That’s a comforting lie. The truth is simpler and uglier: homelessness endures because fixing it would dismantle a massive industry that depends on its existence.

Homelessness isn’t being “failed” by the system — it’s being used by it. It persists because it’s a legal, sanitized form of human trafficking. People are reduced to line items with a price tag attached. Each homeless body generates funding, salaries, grants, contracts, and political leverage.

And the people themselves? Disposable.

There’s no incentive to solve the problem when the problem is the business model.

Permanence is profitable. Resolution is not. So the system feeds on human misery, recycles it endlessly, and calls it compassion — while ensuring the pipeline never dries up.

If homelessness were actually solved, an entire industry would collapse. That’s why it isn’t.

What began as a humanitarian effort has metastasized into a self-protecting bureaucracy—one that is no longer accountable to results, only to its own survival. Programs are rewarded for “serving” people, not for getting them off the streets. Metrics track contacts, not outcomes. Endless engagement replaces actual solutions.

In this system, success is measured by how long the problem can be managed, not whether it ends.

Homelessness is no longer treated as a crisis demanding resolution, but as a permanent condition to be administered, budgeted, and justified—year after year.