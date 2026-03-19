On March 19, 2026, I sent an email to the Mayor of Portland, OR and all twelve City Councilors sharing a policy-related article from the Pew Charitable Trust regarding Austin’s success in reducing rents for older residential housing stock. The intent of my message was to contribute constructively to ongoing discussions around housing affordability and urban development in Portland.

The policies from PEW Charitable Trust:

· Welcome apartment buildings. Code reform and zoning reform, including reducing and then eliminating parking mandates, enabled development of smaller and larger apartment buildings.

· Focus on affordability. Density bonuses, housing bonds, and regulatory relief for buildings with income-restricted units spurred more housing development.

· Make the development process easier.Streamlined permitting and site plan review reduced delays for all new housing developments.

· Encourage starter homes. Reducing lot-size minimums, allowing ADUs, and allowing duplexes and triplexes provided housing choices across neighborhoods.

A combination of strong demand and proactive policy changes spurred Austin’s housing supply surge, benefiting its residents, who saw the steepest rent declines of any large U.S. city from 2021 to 2026.

https://www.pew.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2026/03/18/austins-surge-of-new-housing-construction-

District 3 Councilor Steve Novick responded all with two emails from his City of Portland Account:

“Shut your racist mouth and stop cluttering up our emails.

Sincerely, Steve Novick” and the second email.

“In addition, Mr. Owendoff, I would strongly advise you to fuck yourself in the heart.”

This response—sent from your official City account—was not just unprofessional, it was disgraceful.

Someone in City Hall shared the email with The Oregonian.

My response to Steve Novick:

Councilor Novick:

I have lead teams that delivered $1.5 billion of mixed use development in urban core of Portland including 1,500 apartment units over the past 18 years. These projects generated $100 million in net new real property, income and hotel taxes as well as permit and system development fees since 2009.

On March 19, 2026, I sent an email to the Mayor and all twelve City Councilors sharing a policy-related article from the Pew Charitable Trusts regarding Austin’s success in reducing rents for older residential housing stock. The intent of my message was to contribute constructively to ongoing discussions around housing affordability and urban development in Portland.

You responded with two emails from your City of Portland Account:

“Shut your racist mouth and stop cluttering up our emails.

Sincerely, Steve Novick” and the second email.

“In addition, Mr. Owendoff, I would strongly advise you to fuck yourself in the heart.”

You have also defamed me from the dais on January 14, 2026 calling me “Odious Owendoff”

You are a City Councilor from the 26th largest city in America.

I have worked with many city council folks in a dozen major cities, and I have never had a more unprofessional and threatening response from an elected official.

Your statements are deeply unprofessional, abusive, and entirely inappropriate for communication from a public official acting in their official capacity. At no point did my original correspondence contain language that would justify such a response.

This continues a well documented pattern of some on City Council being disrespectful to Senior Citizen constituents including Council President Dunphy’s lashing out to a 95 year old woman who respectfully commented on his tattoos and Councilor Morillo’s ageism towards Senior Councilors during the upcoming budget sessions and bathroom breaks.

Having this much disrespect for taxpayers who pay among the highest state and local taxes in the nation and provide expert advise shows the complete lack of business acumen or leadership by some on council.

Novick could have simply ignore the email but he chose to publicly defame me, referring to me as “Odious Owendoff” from the dais on January 14, 2026. That behavior, combined with your written statements, reflects a pattern—not an isolated incident—of personal attacks replacing actual governance.

Councilor Novick hold office in the 26th largest city in the United States. Acting like this while representing the public is not just embarrassing—it is disqualifying.

What makes this worse is that Novick’s behavior is not occurring in a vacuum. It is part of a broader pattern of dysfunction and disrespect inside this Council. Whether it’s public outbursts toward constituents or internal political infighting, the message being sent—to taxpayers, businesses, and capital markets—is that Portland’s leadership is unserious, unstable, and increasingly hostile to the very people it depends on.

Downtown Portland has experienced one of the most dramatic urban reversals in the country. Once among the highest-occupied major city cores in America, it now ranks among the most vacant. Office vacancy rates approach 35 percent, effective occupancies hover near 50 percent, and retail corridors remain hollowed out. These are not normal market cycles. They are the predictable result of years of destructive city and state policy.

Businesses did not leave because landlords refused to lease space. They left because Portland became an increasingly unsafe, hostile, and expensive place to operate. Chronic understaffing of law enforcement, the decriminalization of hard drugs under Measure 110, hundreds of nights of riots and civil unrest, high state and local income taxes, slow and uncertain permitting, and an openly anti-business political culture drove employers—and high-net-worth residents—out of Multnomah County. Many companies exited long before leases expired, and in today’s soft market, subleasing that space has proven nearly impossible.

If I were the CEO of a major lender watching that Portland City Council debate and how they actually treat residents and businesses, no—I would not feel confident, and I think that reaction would be fairly rational rather than ideological.

Here’s why, viewed through a lender’s risk lens rather than a political one:

1. Process dysfunction signals governance risk: A public, contentious, and seemingly unstructured debate over something as basic as who should preside over the council sends a strong signal of internal fragmentation. Lenders don’t require ideological alignment—but they do require predictability, professionalism, and clear lines of authority. If leadership selection itself appears unstable or performative, it raises concerns about decision-making on far more complex issues like land use, permitting, enforcement, and public safety.

2. Lack of institutional maturity under a new system. Portland’s transition to a new form of government already places it in a “watch” category for institutional risk. A messy leadership fight reinforces the perception that the city has not yet internalized the norms needed to operate the new system effectively. From a lender’s perspective, that increases uncertainty around:

How quickly decisions will be made

Whether policies will persist or reverse

Whether staff direction will be consistent

Uncertainty is a cost—often a deal-killer.

3. Signals about political incentives vs. economic stewardship. When council energy is visibly consumed by internal power dynamics rather than external outcomes, lenders infer that economic stewardship may not be the top priority. That doesn’t mean councilors don’t care about development—but it suggests that incentives may be skewed toward symbolic politics over operational competence. Capital is allergic to that distinction.

4. Spillover concerns: safety, enforcement, and follow-through. For a lender, “safe environment” isn’t rhetorical—it’s practical:

Will contracts be honored?

Will zoning and permitting be enforced consistently?

Will public safety policies be implemented, not just debated?

Will political pressure override staff recommendations?

A chaotic governance tone makes all of those answers less certain.

5. Comparative reality matters: This is crucial: lenders don’t assess Portland in isolation. They compare it to peer cities competing for the same capital. Even if Portland’s fundamentals are strong, perceived governance instability can tip marginal deals toward places where leadership appears boring, disciplined, and predictable.

Bottom line: Watching that and behavior by some on council , a major lender wouldn’t necessarily conclude that Portland is “ungovernable”—but they would almost certainly price in higher risk, demand stronger guarantees, shorten timelines, or quietly look elsewhere.

In capital markets, confidence isn’t built by passion or intent. It’s built by calm process, clear authority, and institutional discipline—and that debat

e did not project those qualities.