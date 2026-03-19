Brian Owendoff

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JW's avatar
JW
10h

So in the private sector, this would have been cause for termination. Why is this sort of inane and disrespectful behavior allowed in this case? These city councilors work for us - let’s fire them.

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Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
9hEdited

So you called her a burrito, big deal. And you apologized. Have none of them ever seen Dave Chappelle perform?

Novick should have the common sense to know that the Mercury is highly unethical and making extreme statements over something minorly offensive to a small group of people that have something to gain from it. Personally, I found it deeply offensive that they were calling white counselors (non-peacocks of course) and Smith, a black woman, racists. That they are “afraid of the scary brown man,” and can’t hold their pee long enough, which is also offensive to people with chronic illnesses. Avalos called her constituents “culturally incompetent and ‘color blind,’” which is extremely insulting. They constantly bring up race and attack constituents because they don’t actually have much to offer or have legitimate arguments on the subject matter.

Novick, Dunphy, Koyama-Lane, Morillo and Avalos are elected officials, not you, and they are highly unprofessional and toxic. I have never seen politicians show so much contempt for the people they’re supposed to serve. You didn’t deserve it.

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