Brian Owendoff

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
2h

Good comparison to Oakland. People will give you all the other reasons, but it was dangerous in Oakland. Not just fans.. but wealthy players and influencers. So they left. Not exactly Portland’s current situation, but the analogy is great because their is choices. Instead of Oregon sending the $300 million in bonds to a Billionaire, it could have hired many police officers, bought or fixed up areas around the Arena, etc. If Portland becomes Oakland you could put a fancy new Arena downtown..but few will come.

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Brian Owendoff
1h

Link to bridge lease to 10.11.30 signed in 2024 by Mayor Wheeler and then city commissioners (the good old days…)

https://www.portland.gov/council/documents/ordinance/passed/191857

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