Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
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https://youtube.com/shorts/zQ0vNntd7NQ?si=nnCdnMvBmjiVMYnD

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Brian Owendoff
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A message I received from someone who wants to remain anonymous from my MODA substack post.

"I cant say it publicly as I am employed at the Moda center but you are spot on with how run down the moda center is. Floods, elevators breaking down, appliance graveyard. Shoot last year a pipe fell from the ceiling and smacked one of my friends on the head when he was walking out of the kitchen. Moda center needs attention desperately."

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