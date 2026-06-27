MEMORANDUM

To: Portland City Council, Mayor and City Administrator

From: Brian M. Owendoff

Subject: Moda Center Lease, Relocation Constraints, and Arena Modernization Urgency

Date: June 27, 2026

The legal and contractual framework governing the Portland Trail Blazers’ tenancy at Moda Center is clear and often mischaracterized in public discussion.

Under the adopted Moda Center lease and bridge agreement, the franchise is contractually obligated to remain in Portland through October 11, 2030 (with a possible extension to 2035). This obligation is binding on any future owner. Upon sale of the team, the lease transfers intact; it does not reset, weaken, or become optional.

Relocation Constraints

A new ownership group does not gain relocation flexibility before 2030. The constraints are straightforward:

The team must play all home games at Moda Center through Oct. 11, 2030

Ownership change does not alter or void lease obligations

Lease terms transfer automatically to any new owner

Any attempt to relocate would require either: A negotiated buyout or termination agreement with the City, and/or A contractual breach, plus NBA approval



Separately, NBA rules require league approval for relocation, which is a high threshold requiring justification of market failure and facility inadequacy. In practice, relocation is not a unilateral decision by ownership.

Bottom line: The Blazers cannot legally or practically relocate prior to 2030 without City involvement or breach of contract.

Arena Condition and Capital Reality

The Moda Center is the oldest NBA arena without a major comprehensive renovation since its opening in 1995. It is operating under significant deferred maintenance and functional obsolescence.

Documented and widely acknowledged issues include aging mechanical and life-safety systems, outdated back-of-house and kitchen infrastructure, aging elevators and escalators, structural wear (including concrete and steel deterioration), and circulation and accessibility constraints that no longer meet modern NBA standards.

These are not cosmetic deficiencies—they are capital lifecycle failures that materially affect operations, safety, and long-term competitiveness.

Strategic Implications

The City of Portland is effectively at a decision point: either modernize a core civic and economic asset or allow it to deteriorate to the point where long-term franchise retention becomes structurally unlikely after 2030.

The Trail Blazers are a major regional economic engine, generating an estimated $670M+ in annual economic activity. A failure to address modernization needs increases the probability that a future ownership group evaluates relocation or arena replacement options in more development-forward markets capable of supporting a new ~$2B facility on a post-2030 timeline.

Markets such as Nashville or Austin are frequently cited as plausible competitors in that scenario due to growth trajectory and arena development capacity and a fall 2031 opening in both of those cities are achievable.

Conclusion

This is not primarily a debate about subsidizing ownership. It is a question of whether Portland intends to preserve and modernize a major long-term civic asset or allow deferred maintenance and capital stagnation to gradually eliminate its viability.

The legal framework provides Portland with stability through 2030. What happens after that will be determined by whether the City uses this window to secure a modernized, competitive arena solution—or allows uncertainty to accumulate until relocation becomes the rational outcome for a future owner.

Respectfully,

Brian M. Owendoff

CEO & Principal

BMO Commercial Real Estate, LLC

brian@bmocre.com

(503) 201-9590