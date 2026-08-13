Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Froelick's avatar
Charles Froelick
1h

Portland, Mult. Co, and State of OR need to get competitive fostering a positive climate to open, grow & retain businesses- big and small. We have a lot of work to do. We must elect officials with private, for-profit business experience.

Reply
Share
Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
3h

Good report. My question kind of leads us to your conclusion. Who started this political event and recent high publicity negotiation on this urgent deadline? Was it Tom Dundon or his team? Was it Kotek and Wilson? City Council? The end result while Dundon never asked for anything….the State, City, and County have already forgiven the past owner and $1 deal.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture