The City Council approved an opening bid to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland. But the numbers reveal a much bigger question: Who actually benefits from this deal—and who carries the risk if it falls apart?

The Portland City Council voted 8–4 Wednesday to approve a term sheet committing up to $120 million in city funding toward the estimated $600 million renovation of the Moda Center.

The vote moves Portland into formal negotiations with Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon and the NBA.

The headline is simple: Portland wants the Blazers to stay for another 20 years.

The financial reality is considerably more complicated.

Follow the Money

Under the City’s term sheet, the Blazers would be expected to contribute through three major mechanisms:

Property-tax offset payments: approximately $99.2 million over 20 years

Arena rent: approximately $85.2 million over 20 years, based on $3.17 million annually with a CPI-W escalator capped at 3%

Maintenance and repairs: estimated by the City at $285–$300 million over 20 years

That puts the Blazers’ potential obligation at roughly $469 million to $484 million over 20 years, depending on inflation and actual maintenance costs.

The City, meanwhile, is committing:

$120 million toward the initial renovation

Up to $275 million for eligible capital expenses after the renovation

That $275 million is expected to come from revenues generated by the Rose Quarter—including user fees, parking revenue, Memorial Coliseum operating profits and certain tourism-related funds.

In other words, this isn’t simply a $120 million taxpayer bailout.

And the claim that Tom Dundon is getting $120 million from taxpayers is misleading.

The public money is being used to renovate a city-owned facility.

The City is essentially investing in its own aging asset while negotiating a long-term lease with its largest prospective tenant.

But There Is a Big Problem

The term sheets from the City and Multnomah County still don’t completely line up.

The County has committed $101.6 million, including $13.6 million for eligible capital expenses after the renovation.

But the County also wants a PILOT—payment in lieu of taxes—to compensate it for that contribution.

That’s a significant unresolved issue.

The City’s term sheet currently provides approximately $3 million annually in property-tax offset payments. That doesn’t obviously cover the County’s requested $8–$9 million annual PILOT.

Until that issue is resolved, the numbers aren’t fully settled.

And that’s exactly why a term sheet is a starting point—not a final deal.

Here’s the Part Nobody Wants to Talk About

The City says a major renovation would cost approximately $600 million upfront, followed by another $285–$300 million in maintenance over 20 years.

But here’s the nightmare scenario:

What happens if the Blazers leave?

According to the City’s own analysis, maintaining Moda Center in its current condition for 20 years would cost approximately $482 million.

At the end of that period, Portland would have a roughly 50-year-old arena that would still require a massive renovation—or potentially replacement.

So Portland faces an uncomfortable choice:

Renovate the arena with the Blazers as the anchor tenant, or spend hundreds of millions maintaining an obsolete arena without them.

That’s the fundamental economic question.

The “Billionaire Bailout” Narrative Misses the Point

From the beginning, the DSA and its allies framed this as another government bailout for a billionaire.

That makes for a good political slogan.

It doesn’t make for particularly good financial analysis.

Dundon isn’t receiving a $120 million check.

Portland owns the building.

The renovation is intended to address decades of deferred maintenance and functional obsolescence at an arena that opened in 1995 and has never undergone a major modernization.

The City acquired the arena and related assets for $1 in 2024, a price that reflected the enormous deferred-maintenance burden.

And yes, there are luxury suites in the renovation plan.

But the suites represent less than 2% of the overall renovation cost—and Moda Center isn’t used exclusively for Blazers games. Concerts, family entertainment, college sports and other events depend on the facility for hundreds of days each year.

The real question isn’t whether Portland should spend money on luxury suites.

It’s whether Portland wants to maintain a major-league sports and entertainment facility capable of competing for national touring acts and other events.

And Then There’s the Economic Argument

Councilor Angelita Morillo argued that spending money on the arena could mean less money for basic services.

That’s a legitimate question for any public investment.

But the analysis can’t stop at the expenditure.

The Rose Quarter generates economic activity and tax revenue. The Blazers organization, its employees, visiting teams, arena workers, vendors, hotels, restaurants and surrounding businesses all contribute to Portland’s tax base.

No NBA team means no NBA-related tax revenue.

That doesn’t automatically justify every dollar of public investment.

It does mean the economic analysis needs to account for both sides of the ledger.

The Real Weakness Isn’t the Arena. It’s Portland.

Here’s the uncomfortable part of the Blazers debate:

The biggest threat to the Trail Blazers’ long-term value in Portland isn’t the Moda Center. It’s the Portland market itself.

An NBA franchise is ultimately a business.

Its value depends heavily on its ability to generate revenue—and Portland has serious limitations.

Corporate sponsorship is one of them.

The Blazers are reportedly among the weaker NBA markets for corporate sponsorship opportunities and, unlike most NBA teams, currently don’t have a jersey-patch sponsor generating millions in annual revenue.

That’s not a stadium problem.

That’s a market problem.

Compare Portland with markets such as Cleveland, which has a much deeper corporate base supporting professional sports and is attracting additional major-league investment.

Portland has only one Fortune 500 company headquartered locally: Nike.

That matters.

NBA franchises need corporate partners, premium-seat buyers, major advertisers, conventions, events and a healthy business community.

You can’t build that ecosystem with arena subsidies alone.

Dundon Has a Choice. So Does Portland.

Dundon could ultimately decide to do nothing beyond the existing bridge agreement, which runs through October 2030, subject to NBA approval of any relocation.

Or he could negotiate a new 20-year agreement that unlocks state, county and city funding to transform Moda Center into a modern, first-class NBA arena.

The City’s term sheet is therefore not the finish line.

It’s the opening bid.

And the most important negotiating question is not whether Portland wants the Blazers.

Of course it does.

The question is:

What does Portland need to become for the Blazers to want Portland?

Because by 2030, the leverage equation could look very different.

If Portland continues losing jobs, businesses, corporate headquarters and investment, no arena renovation will solve the underlying problem.

If Portland becomes safer, more economically competitive and more attractive to employers and investors, the Blazers have a much stronger business case for staying.

2030 Is the Real Deadline

Portland has now put its chips on the table.

The City is offering $120 million.

The state and county have committed additional funding.

Dundon has to decide whether the economics of staying in Portland justify a long-term commitment.

But Portland has its own work to do.

A world-class arena can’t compensate for a second-rate business environment.

If Portland wants to keep an NBA franchise for the next generation, the city needs more than a renovated Moda Center.

It needs more jobs, more corporate investment, more sponsorship revenue, more visitors, more disposable income and a business climate capable of supporting a major-league franchise.

The clock is ticking.

2030 may be Portland’s true last shot at the hoop to keep major-league basketball in the Rose City and Red Hot and Rollin as legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely would say at signoff

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