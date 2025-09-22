Good morning Co-Chairs Ryan & Green, and Committee Members,

My name is Brian Owendoff. I’m a business owner, resident, and developer from District 4. Since 2008, I’ve led teams responsible for over $1.5 billion in mixed-use development in Portland’s urban core.

I'm here today because Portland’s small businesses—especially food carts and restaurants—are in serious trouble. The issue isn’t a lack of vendors. The issue is a lack of people.

We don’t need more supply—we need demand. And demand comes from safety, stability, and living-wage jobs.

Right now, Portland has the lowest return-to-office rate in the country. Sidewalks that used to be bustling with office workers and tourists are now largely empty. Many of our iconic downtown food carts—the cultural heart of this city—are hanging on by a thread. Some close every month. I see it firsthand.

And while we focus on attracting new vendors, we’re ignoring the core problem: People can’t afford to live here—and those who can avoid areas they no longer feel safe in.

Most new jobs—especially in food service—don’t pay enough to live in Portland. Housing costs continue to rise. Too many Portlanders are just one missed paycheck away from disaster.

I urge this Committee to stop focusing on supply-side efforts like food vendor permit expansions and branding campaigns. What we need instead is:

• A real plan to bring people back downtown—including office workers and tourists

• Immediate improvements to public safety and street-level conditions

• Strategic support for living-wage job creation—especially in the trades, infrastructure, and the green economy

Look around the country: San Francisco is doubling down on AI jobs. Austin is investing in robotics. Cleveland is expanding medical tourism and leveraging its Fortune 500 companies.

And Portland? We’re focused on Hot Dog Urbanism—which simply doesn’t cut the mustard when our city’s economy is on the brink.

There is not enough demand to support the vendors we already have. Allowing new sidewalk vendors—especially in front of existing brick-and-mortar restaurants without their consent—could be the final blow to food and beverage operators already struggling to survive.

I am strongly opposed to Councilor Green’s proposal to amend the sidewalk vendor code.

I love this city. I want to see it thrive. But we can’t keep pretending everything is fine while more small businesses close and more Portlanders fall through the cracks.

Thank you for your time. I’m happy to speak further or help craft real solutions.

Brian M. Owendoff