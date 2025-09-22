Discussion about this post

Max Steele
Sep 22

Spoke to a contact at Trimet and asked him “what would save Trimet faster, a tax fund injection or a social/political movement to flood the trains on the weekends and evenings?”

He said the second option, obviously. Demand. If Portlanders flooded downtown and onto our trains and streetcars business would boom.

We have to incentivize that.

Jaci
Sep 22

They were scared away from the beautiful core and you need incentives to bring back! I have no idea what is left, but mourn the time when downtown Sunday afternoons rocked in Pioneer Square and the top of Macy’s was a true delight!

We moved from Portland in 2012. I loved all the neighborhoods and fun shopping in each quadrant of the city!

