Mitch Green’s First Amendment Excuse: When Does Defending Free Speech Become Excusing Destruction and Antisemitism?

At a February 2025 NW Examiner-sponsored town hall at Fields Bar & Grille in the Pearl District, I asked Portland City Councilor Mitch Green directly about the takeover of Portland State University’s library by 42 activists April 29-May 1, 2024.

Green’s response was that the protesters were exercising their First Amendment rights and that nothing had been done wrong.

I pressed him on a particularly disturbing detail: antisemitic graffiti “end Israel” “from the river to the sea,Palestine will be free” sprayed outside the building, including messages written on bricks placed in tree wells along the South Park Blocks that read, “bricks for myZionist ” and “the other to drop on their fascist heads .” Hamas has been quite clear about its goals. They don’t mince words or pretend that “from the river to the sea” is some kind of patriotic carol of peace and love.

Again, Green defended the protesters’ First Amendment rights without addressing the specific conduct I raised.

I was flabbergasted.

The First Amendment protects speech. It does not give anyone a constitutional license to destroy property, disable security systems, threaten people, or intimidate Jewish students.

According to the figures cited in accounts of the occupation, the damage exceeded $1.2 million.

Only six of the 42 participants reportedly had ties to PSU. The occupation also disrupted students’ access to the library during midterms—precisely when students needed a quiet, secure place to study.

Reports also described the removal of a time-recording panel on the library’s first floor, which disabled security cameras and life-safety systems. These are not trivial details. They raise serious questions about campus safety and the conduct of those involved.

And then there is the taxpayer-funded irony: tents used inside the occupied building were supplied through Multnomah County’s distribution of tents to people in need. Public resources intended to address homelessness were apparently repurposed in an occupation that disrupted a public university.

Think about that.

Students were deprived of normal access to their library. Public property was damaged. Security and life-safety systems were compromised. Antisemitic messages defiled walls inside and outside library and taxpayers were left to absorb the costs.

Yet Green’s response, as I recall it, centered on the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

That is not a serious answer to the question. It is an evasion of the question.

No one disputes the right to protest. The relevant question is whether Green can distinguish peaceful protest from conduct that crosses the line into property destruction, threats, and interference with the rights and safety of others.

Free speech does not mean freedom from consequences. Nor does defending constitutional rights require elected officials to ignore the difference between protected expression and potentially unlawful conduct.

Green was asked about specific allegations, including antisemitic messages and substantial property damage.

Portlanders deserve to know whether he considers those actions acceptable, whether he believes they should be investigated, and where he draws the line between protest and misconduct.

On October 16, 2025 Mitch signed a pledge to investigate the manufacturing and transport of weapons to Israel within Portland's city limits. Six councilors have already signed the pledge which represents a novel municipal approach to challenging U.S. complicity in Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestine.

The DSA maintains the defense that “criticism of Israel is not antisemitism” but that conflating all Jews with Israel or Zionism is antisemitism. They also claim not to do that second thing.

A constitutional right is not a blank check. And a public official’s responsibility is not to excuse every action taken in the name of activism.

His pledge should be to ALL his constituents and not only those that agree with his ideological perspective and his allegiance he pledged to the Democratic Socialists of America.

It is to defend the rights of everyone—including the students who simply wanted to study, the Jewish community targeted by antisemitic rhetoric, and the taxpayers who ultimately foot the bill.

When the hell is this going to end in Portland? How much longer are these clowns going to neglect their own city while obsessively fixating on Jews and Israel? When are Portlanders finally going to grow a spine and say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?

I am beyond fed up. We call for peace, and in return, we’re smeared as liars and genocidal maniacs. We condemn hatred, and they twist our words. We ask for basic decency, and they respond with accusations and abuse.

How much longer are we supposed to put up with this absolute bullshit?

Portland has real problems that desperately need attention, yet somehow this fixation never ends. At what point do people finally recognize how obscene this has become and demand something better?

I’m exhausted by the hypocrisy, the demonization, and the deafening silence from people who should know better.

Enough with the performative outrage. Enough with the antisemitism dressed up as activism. Enough with vilifying Jews while pretending to stand for justice.

So what the hell do we actually do to push back, hold people accountable, and take our city back from this madness?

Because sitting quietly and pretending this is normal is no longer an option.

It’s simple. Don’t rank Mitch Green for re-election in District 4.