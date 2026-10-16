Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 16Edited

There is absolutely no reason to apologize for attending a Zionist event. Supporting Israel’s right to exist as the Jewish homeland is honorable, and Zionism should not be treated as a dirty word. We can disagree about Israeli policies without demonizing Zionism or stigmatizing Jewish organizations. Don’t let the DSA’s anti-Zionist faction dictate what is acceptable when it comes to showing up for the Jewish community. Standing with your neighbors at a menorah lighting should never require an apology.

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Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
Oct 16

WOW. He really IS a total Jew Hater. Fukk that scumbag.

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