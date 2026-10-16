Mitch Green has developed a curious political reflex: when confronted with his own mistakes, he apologizes. But when the mistake involves attending a Jewish religious celebration, his apology raises a far more troubling question: Whose approval matters more to Mitch Green—the Jewish community’s right to celebrate its faith, or the Portland Democratic Socialists of America’s permission to associate with it?

Portland City Councilor Mitch Green has been apologizing a LOT lately. This summer he made headlines for failing to pay a $7,328 property tax bill—despite receiving 3 delinquency notices from the County—until The Oregonian pointed it out, and for lighting a brush fire in his backyard at the height of wildfire season.

On the tax bill, Green said, "It's on me that I didn't pay closer attention."

On the fire, his brush pile brought four firefighters to his home, six weeks after the city and county imposed a burn ban. He first said he was unaware of the ban. He later acknowledged on Bluesky that it was still a dumb thing to do.

Those were lapses of ordinary diligence, and apologizing for them is reasonable. An earlier apology is different because that time he apologized for attending a menorah lighting.

The Menorah Lighting and the DSA Meeting

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Mitch Green attended the annual public Menorah Lighting in Pioneer Square held to celebrate Hanukkah.

At the Portland DSA's January 11, 2026 monthly meeting, during the "Candidate Endorsements" section Green was asked about his appearance at an event in Pioneer Square.

Mitch Green Acknowledges Wrongdoing

According to Max Steele, here is the exchange:

Unknown speaker: Curious about your appearance at the Shabbat event that was sponsored by a zionist group.

Mitch: Are you talking about the event in Pioneer Square?

Unknown speaker: Yes.

Mitch: Good questions. I wasn't aware of all the connections with that event. I'm hearing you today. I wouldn't accept that invitation again knowing what I know now.

Here’s the problem: The premise was wrong, twice

The questioner made two errors. First, the event wasn't a Shabbat event. It was held on a Sunday, and Shabbat runs from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Second, the event wasn't sponsored by a Zionist group. It was sponsored by Chabad, a non-Zionist religious outreach organization, with assistance from the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland. Chabad holds public menorah lightings in cities worldwide as religious practice, not political advocacy.

Green corrected neither mistake. He didn’t say it was a menorah lighting held on a Sunday rather than Shabbat, nor that Chabad is a religious organization rather than a political one. Someone who knew the basics of Jewish observance would likely have caught the first error immediately. Either Green didn't notice the errors, or he chose not to correct them, and neither is reassuring. He accepted both premises and apologized for being there, in a bid for the DSA's endorsement.

The Double Standard

As Max Steele pointed out, Green has himself called equating Jews with Israel and Zionism antisemitic.

Yet, at that DSA meeting, a DSA member made that equation in front of him, treating a Jewish religious celebration as a political act. Rather than defend his right to attend a Jewish celebration without political qualification, he said, “I wouldn’t accept that invitation again knowing what I know now.”

Green’s previously stated objection to conflating Jewish identity with Zionism appears inconsistent with his willingness to treat attendance at a Jewish communal event as something requiring political justification.

What this means for Portland's Jewish community

A Council member and candidate who treats attendance at a menorah lighting as something to later disclaim sends a message to Portland's Jewish residents. They hear that their religious celebrations are politically suspect and that attending one requires an apology. Many will see that as antisemitic in effect—and something not to be tolerated—whatever Green intended.

The Pattern: Accountability When Convenient, Appeasement When Necessary

Green’s earlier apologies concerned his own conduct: an unpaid property tax bill and a brush fire during a burn ban. In both cases, he had clear reasons to acknowledge a lapse in judgment.

The menorah-lighting episode is different because the alleged offense was not misconduct. It was attendance.

This one is different. Green apologized for standing with the Jewish community at a menorah lighting because a DSA member objected, feeling pressured by a group whose endorsement he wanted.

And Portland’s Jewish community should not have to wonder whether welcoming its elected representatives comes with an ideological disclaimer attached.

Portland's Jewish residents will notice. They already have.