An initiative petition headed for the November 2026 ballot would let Portland voters decide how millions of city dollars are spent each year. The measure would dedicate the equivalent of 2% of the city’s general fund—about $16 million annually—to projects chosen through a community-driven process. It’s backed by East County Rising, Next Up Action Fund, and Participatory Budgeting Oregon, the same groups that attempted a similar measure in 2024 but abandoned it after falling behind on signatures.

When Portlanders approved charter reform, one of the explicit goals was to create space for new voices—voices long ignored or overshadowed—to finally have representation. And to some extent, that’s happening: the expanded council has produced a wider mix of perspectives. Some members may be grossly inexperienced or overly combative, but at minimum, more Portlanders now have a seat and a say.

The argument behind this petition, however, suggests that the new system is already “broken”—and that after less than a year we should layer on an additional governing structure. Instead of trusting a larger, legislative-focused council to govern as intended, the solution being proposed is essentially a super-panel of handpicked insiders who would determine the fate of $16 million a year.

If the concern is that the council is incapable of spending this 2% prudently—roughly $25 per Portlander—there’s a simpler path: return it directly to the taxpayers. If the theory is that “the community” makes better decisions than elected officials, why not trust the wisdom of crowds in the most literal way?

What’s being sold as “participatory budgeting” is anything but. We already have participatory budgeting in its original form: representative government. We elect people; they hold public hearings; committees review proposals; the public testifies. That is participation.

This new version is different. It shifts power from the public to a small, appointed cohort of politically aligned nonprofits—gatekeepers who will divide the spoils among themselves under the banner of “equity,” “climate justice,” “capacity building,” and “advocacy.” It is, in practice, a patronage pipeline for the nonprofit industrial complex, not an expansion of democratic participation.

Instead of amplifying citizen involvement, this proposal risks narrowing it—redefining “community” to mean a curated subset of activist groups with guaranteed access and guaranteed funding. It’s a modern twist on old-school machine politics: 1920s New York with better branding. The public gets squeezed out; insiders get stronger; and the city drifts further from genuine accountability.

