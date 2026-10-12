Portland City Councilor Mitch Green wants to represent District 4 for another four years. But before voters decide whether to extend his tenure, they deserve a hard look at the public statements, political priorities, personal controversies and policy record of a councilor who has made ideological transformation a central part of his political identity.

The Powell’s wedding story—and questions about the public narrative

In a June 26, 2024, Willamette Week City Council entrance interview titled “City Council Entrance,” Mitchell R. Green described himself as a westside economist who wanted the city to purchase real estate for affordable housing.

The interview also included a personal anecdote: Green said he and his wife were married in the rare-book room at Powell’s Books because they had often gone there on dates. (1)

It was a charming story. But it also raises a basic question about how public figures describe their personal lives and how those descriptions should be understood.

Publicly accessible property records identify Mitchell R. Green and Megan M. Peters as joint owners of a home in Southwest Portland. Peters’ LinkedIn profile identifies her as a Lead Program Manager at Nike, with employment dating to March 2022. (2)

There are more consequential questions about Green’s political record—and those questions deserve far more attention.

The resurfaced social media posts: What did Mitch Green say about Portland?

In September 2026, anti-communist commentator Max Steele reportedly circulated approximately 10,000 archived social media posts attributed to Green, including posts from 2020 and 2021 during Portland’s George Floyd protests and associated unrest.

According to those posts, Green expressed intense hostility toward Portland police, defended or promoted rioting, and mocked business owners seeking assistance from the city during the unrest.

Green’s reported deletion of his X/Twitter account in 2022, before the material resurfaced, is part of the chronology.

A councilor’s responsibility is not to share the most fashionable activist sentiment. It is to represent the entire district, including residents and business owners who disagree with him.

First-class complaints and the politics of privilege

Another social media post raises a different question about the contrast between Green’s public political identity and his personal commentary.

A November 11, 2019, Instagram post attributed to Green reportedly described an attempted upgrade to first class on an Alaska Airlines flight. The caption stated “When you try to splurge and upgrade to first class, only to find out that you can’t because it is FILLED WITH CHILDREN WHO CANNOT UNDERSTAND WHAT THEY HAVE OR TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE FREE DRINKS. As a PhD in economics, surely Mitch know there are no free lunches (or drinks) and are reflected in the cost of the first class ticket. (7)

A comment attributed to Meredith Clarissa added: “F those kids…unless they are bring drinks back to you.”

Green presents himself as an advocate for working people, economic equality and those who have been marginalized. Yet the reported caption complains about the inability to secure a first-class upgrade and expresses irritation at children occupying those seats.

There is an obvious difference between enjoying a comfortable flight and publicly ridiculing children for occupying the same premium cabin. The former is a personal choice. The latter can reasonably invite criticism, particularly from a politician whose public brand emphasizes solidarity with ordinary people.

The criticism is not that politicians must fly economy, forgo vacations or apologize for earning a good living. Nor does a single social media post establish anyone’s broader character.

It is that political rhetoric about privilege and class rings hollow when it appears to coexist with public complaints about not receiving the premium treatment one expects.

If economic privilege is the problem Green says it is, does that principle apply consistently—or only when he is criticizing someone else?

That is a fair question for a politician who has made economic equality central to his public identity.

The $7,328.40 property tax bill: Accountability starts at home

In June 2026, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Portland City Councilor Mitch Green had failed to pay a $7,328.40 property tax bill on time. (4)

It truly is amazing that Mitch Green who is paid $137,000 per year as a Portland City Councilor and his spouse who is a lead-level program or product manager at Nike in the Greater Portland/Beaverton area that typically earns a total annual compensation package between $170,000 and $240,000, depending on whether the role have a potential combined income of over $350,000 was unable to pay their $7,328.40 real property tax on time? This is over six times the per capita income of Portlanders.

But the issue is relevant because Green holds public office and participates in decisions affecting Portland taxpayers, property owners and businesses.

Portland residents are expected to meet their obligations even as they struggle with rising housing costs, insurance premiums, utility bills and taxes. Small businesses face their own deadlines and penalties. Property owners who fall behind do not necessarily have the political visibility or resources available to an elected official.

The caviar-communist problem: Ideology versus governing

Green’s political identity is associated with Democratic Socialists of America-aligned politics and a critique of conventional market economics. His supporters may see that as a principled commitment to economic justice. Critics see a troubling disconnect between ideological ambition and the practical requirements of governing a city.

The distinction matters.

There is nothing inherently contradictory about a well-paid professional advocating higher taxes on wealth or stronger public services. Political beliefs are not invalidated by a person’s income, homeownership or travel choices.

The real test is whether the policies a councilor supports work and whether their costs, trade-offs and consequences are honestly explained.

Portland is confronting difficult questions about public safety, homelessness, behavioral health, housing affordability, business investment and the delivery of basic services. These problems demand more than ideological declarations. They require measurable goals, transparent budgets, competent administration and accountability for results.

Green’s record should be judged against those standards.

Does his vision of policing match Portland’s immediate needs?

Green has described a future in which society no longer needs policing and prisons. That vision represents a substantial ideological position, but it is distinct from the immediate responsibilities of municipal government.

Portland must address violent crime, property crime, emergency response, public disorder and the needs of people experiencing mental illness or addiction. It must also maintain public trust and ensure that law enforcement is effective, accountable and lawful.

A long-term philosophical argument about abolishing prisons does not answer the practical question facing a neighborhood resident whose car has been broken into or a business owner whose storefront has been repeatedly damaged.

Nor does support for policing automatically resolve the underlying problems. Effective policy requires evidence, prevention, appropriate enforcement, treatment where needed and measurable outcomes.

The question for Green is what concrete public-safety strategy he supports today, what results he expects, and how Portland residents can hold him accountable for delivering them.

The “Pay Your Fair Share” proposal: Who actually benefits?

Green’s “Pay Your Fair Share” proposal provides another opportunity to examine whether the policies he advances match the problems Portland needs to solve. This is a national issue solved at the federal level, not in Portland.

The proposal has been described by critics as offering relatively modest annual savings to some small businesses while shifting additional costs elsewhere. The precise impact depends on the proposal’s final design, which businesses qualify, how the tax is calculated and how the resulting revenue is used.

Those details matter. A claim that a policy saves one group money while transferring costs to another must be supported by an analysis of the actual tax provisions and affected taxpayers.

But the underlying test is unavoidable.

Does the proposal materially improve Portland’s economic climate? Does it help businesses hire workers, retain employees and invest in their properties? Does it generate revenue for demonstrably effective services? Or does it add complexity to an already difficult business environment without producing measurable public benefits?

Portland needs a tax system that funds essential services without needlessly undermining the businesses and jobs on which its tax base depends.

Green should explain the projected effects of his proposal in dollars, identify who pays and who benefits, and establish how the city will measure its success.

Slogans are not fiscal analysis.

Portland’s priorities are not a political debating society

Green has served on City Council for nearly two years. That is enough time for voters to begin examining his record, even while recognizing that no single councilor controls every outcome.

Portland’s major challenges remain substantial.

Public safety: Residents need reliable emergency response, effective law enforcement, accountable institutions and neighborhoods where people feel safe walking, shopping and working.

Mental health and homelessness: The city needs a coordinated approach that connects people with treatment, shelter and appropriate housing while addressing dangerous behavior and the consequences of unmanaged street disorder.

Jobs and economic recovery: Portland needs employers willing to hire, investors willing to commit capital, functioning commercial districts and a permitting system that allows viable projects to move forward.

These are not abstract ideological questions. They affect the daily lives of Portland families, workers, small-business owners and taxpayers.

Green’s supporters argue that his preferred policies address the structural causes of these problems. That argument should be tested against outcomes rather than accepted or rejected based on political labels.

What measurable public-safety improvements has he helped deliver? What changes has he advanced that demonstrably improve access to mental-health and addiction treatment? What has he done to make Portland more attractive to employers and investment? What targets did he establish, and how does his performance compare with those targets?

A public official should be prepared to answer such questions without retreating into slogans about class, capitalism or ideological purity.

From city government to ideological crusades

Green has also associated himself with causes extending beyond conventional municipal priorities, including debates involving Portland Public Schools, foie gras, gas-powered equipment, Palestine and polyamorous legislation.

The question is one of priorities, jurisdiction and opportunity cost.

Portland City Council has limited time, staff capacity and public resources. Every hour devoted to a proposal competes with other work. Every new regulation imposes administrative costs, and every new tax or mandate deserves scrutiny for its economic effects.

When residents are demanding safer streets, better responses to homelessness and mental illness, and an economic recovery that restores jobs and commercial activity, they are entitled to ask why a councilor is prioritizing a particular ideological initiative.

Does the proposal fall within the city’s legal authority? Does it address a documented local problem? Is there evidence it will work? What will it cost? What more urgent work will be delayed?

These are not questions of left versus right. They are questions of competent government.

The fundamental question: What has Mitch Green delivered?

The most effective assessment of a councilor does not depend on personal insults or assumptions about a household’s income. It depends on a public record.

Green ran for office with a particular political vision. His constituents deserve to know which of his commitments have translated into practical results.

If Green can demonstrate meaningful progress, he should be able to point to the policies, budgets, votes and outcomes that support his case. If he cannot, voters are entitled to ask why his ideological ambitions deserve another four years before the city’s most urgent problems have been adequately addressed.

Four more years? Make the record speak.

The “Manchurian Mitch Green” label raises a question about whether Green’s political priorities reflect the interests of his constituents and what he said on the campaign trail in 2024 to get elected at the very low bar of 25% +1 and what he has actually delivered since being sworn into office January 2025.

Portland’s small businesses aren’t struggling because billionaires somewhere else supposedly aren’t paying their “fair share.”

They’re struggling because City Hall has failed at the basics: public safety, reasonable taxation, reliable infrastructure, functional schools and a business environment where employers actually want to invest.

Blaming Portland’s failures on billionaires who don’t even live in Oregon is political theater designed to distract from City Hall’s own record.

You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you certainly cannot punish the employers and investors who still have the option to take their capital, jobs and businesses elsewhere.

Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer people left to tax.

That isn’t economic development. It’s economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.

Portland cannot afford to treat City Hall as an ideological experiment without demanding evidence of results. Residents deserve public safety, effective responses to mental illness and homelessness, a functioning economy and a city government that takes its basic responsibilities seriously.

Portland doesn’t need another grand theory of government. It needs City Hall to execute the basic responsibilities it is actually responsible for.

Two years. Few results. More ideology. More taxes. More dysfunction.

Don’t rank Mitch Green in D4. Portland simply can’t afford four more years of Mitch Green representing a small minority of activists whose goal is to end democracy and the Democrat party.

Four more years should not be an entitlement. It should be a decision made by informed voters after a hard examination of the actual record and not flowery promises that don’t work in reality.

Sources and further reading

The following links are provided for readers who want to review the original reporting and publicly available profiles. Claims about social media posts should be checked against authenticated original material and complete context.

1. Willamette Week — “City Council Entrance: Interview with Mitch Green” (June 26, 2024) https://www.wweek.com/news/2024/06/26/city-council-entrance-interview-mitch-green/

2. Megan Peters — LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/megan-peters-684785a8/

3. Levels.fyi — Nike compensation data Lead Technical Program Manager: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/nike/salaries/technical-program-manager/levels/lead-technical-program-manager

Lead Product Manager, Greater Portland area: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/nike/salaries/product-manager/levels/lead-product-manager/locations/greater-portland-area

Note: Compensation figures are estimates for specified roles, not verified evidence of an individual’s actual salary or total household income.

4. The Oregonian/OregonLive — Reporting on Mitch Green’s $7,328.40 property tax bill (June 2026) https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/06/portland-city-councilor-failed-to-pay-7328-property-tax-bill.html

5. (https://www.levels.fyi/companies/nike/salaries/technical-program-manager/levels/lead-technical-program-manager), (https://www.levels.fyi/companies/nike/salaries/product-manager/levels/lead-product-manager/locations/greater-portland-area)]

6. Max Steele — Reported archive of Mitch Green’s historical social media posts (September 2026) https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/09/resurfaced-tweets-show-portland-councilors-pure-hatred-for-the-portland-police.html

7. Instagram — Reported November 11, 2019, first-class travel post