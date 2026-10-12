Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 12Edited

Mitch has now racked up over a half dozen unethical actions in just 20 months on council, from his threatening the PSU President on a quid pro quo for city funding to cultural venue, to not paying his taxes to lighting a large fire in his west portland backyard (which is adjacent to large nature preserve) during a burn ban now to credible evidence of Mitch using taxpayer money and city employees time for campaign ad in collusion with Portland DSA and Portland for All (another far left communist organization with deep ties to city hall).

Public officials should be setting the standard for following the rules, not acting as though they don't apply to them.

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 12

Columbia Banking System CEO Clint Stein says the decision to move executive roles out of the Pacific Northwest was spurred by new taxes that are costing the company millions of dollars per year.

https://www.bizjournals.com/portland/news/2026/10/12/columbia-banking-system-relocation-arizona.html?utm_source=st&utm_medium=en&utm_campaign=ae&utm_content=PO&j=47888949&senddate=2026-10-12&utm_term=ep4&empos=p4

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