Brian Owendoff

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Philip Higgins's avatar
Philip Higgins
4d

I’m so exhausted by this mentality that if you don’t own the property you still get a say… please for the love of logic, make it stop.

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pogi's avatar
pogi
4d

The only thing Portland is good at is getting in the way of Portland.

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