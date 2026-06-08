Just when it appeared Portland was finally ready to move forward with one of the most significant redevelopment projects in the city’s recent history, a small group of activists is attempting to drag the Lloyd Center transformation back into uncertainty.

Two organizations—the Save Lloyd Campaign and Save Lloyd Ice Coalition—have filed appeals challenging the unanimous approval of the Lloyd Center Master Plan, forcing the Portland City Council to revisit a project that has already undergone years of public review, stakeholder input, design scrutiny, and regulatory analysis.

The Council will hear those appeals on June 24.

At stake is far more than an aging shopping mall.

The Lloyd Center Master Plan would replace a dying 29-acre retail relic with a new mixed-use neighborhood featuring thousands of housing units, new retail, public gathering spaces, parks, and year-round economic activity. It is precisely the type of urban redevelopment Portland leaders routinely claim they want.

Yet despite unanimous approval by the Portland Design Commission, opponents are asking City Council to intervene and potentially derail years of planning because they disagree with the outcome.

The message that sends should concern every Portland resident.

For years, city leaders have complained about a lack of housing production, declining private investment, shrinking tax revenues, vacant commercial properties, and employers choosing other cities. At the same time, developers and investors consistently cite Portland’s unpredictable approval process as a major reason for avoiding large-scale projects.

The Lloyd Center appeals reinforce exactly that concern.

If a project can spend years navigating public meetings, neighborhood outreach, city staff review, design review, and ultimately receive unanimous approval from the City’s own expert commission—only to face another round of political uncertainty—why would any investor choose Portland over cities that provide a more predictable path forward?

This is not simply a Lloyd Center issue.

It is a referendum on whether Portland is capable of making a decision and sticking with it.

The irony is difficult to ignore. Many of the same voices demanding more housing, more walkable neighborhoods, more transit-oriented development, and more economic activity are now fighting a project that would deliver all of those things.

The reality is that Lloyd Center, in its current form, is not coming back.

The mall’s owners have already announced a permanent closure date of August 8. Demolition will follow. The question before City Council is not whether the existing Lloyd Center survives. It does not. The question is whether Portland embraces a new neighborhood or once again chooses delay, uncertainty, and litigation.

Every month of delay increases costs. Every appeal creates more risk. Every signal of uncertainty makes future investment less likely.

Portland’s housing shortage will not be solved by preserving an obsolete shopping mall. Economic recovery will not be achieved through endless procedural battles. Confidence in City Hall will not improve when approved projects remain trapped in an endless cycle of appeals.

The city has spent years telling the private sector that it wants investment, housing, jobs, and redevelopment.

Now Portland has an opportunity to prove it means what it says.

My Testimony to City Council

Dear Members of Portland City Council:

I urge you to reject the appeal of the Lloyd Center Master Plan and uphold the unanimous approval issued by the Portland Design Commission.

Portland cannot continue sending the message that major investments remain subject to endless uncertainty, even after years of public review and unanimous approval from the City’s own professional design body.

Reversing this approval would inflict damage far beyond the Lloyd District.

Developers, employers, lenders, retailers, and residents are watching closely. If City Council overturns a carefully vetted and unanimously approved master plan after years of collaboration and review, it will reinforce the perception that Portland is incapable of executing large-scale redevelopment projects in a predictable, reliable, and timely manner.

That reputational damage will not stop with Lloyd Center. It will affect future housing production, private investment, job creation, and confidence in Portland’s ability to govern effectively.

The Lloyd Center Master Plan represents exactly the kind of redevelopment Portland leaders routinely advocate for: transforming an obsolete shopping mall into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood with housing, public spaces, retail storefronts, and year-round activity.

The proposal has undergone extensive review involving neighbors, community organizations, city staff, stakeholders, and the Design Commission. After evaluating the project on its merits, the Design Commission approved it unanimously.

At a time when Portland is struggling to attract investment, rebuild its tax base, and restore confidence in the central city, creating additional delays and uncertainty would be a serious mistake.

As Lloyd Center prepares to close permanently in August, the City should be focused on moving forward—not undermining confidence in its own land-use and design-review processes.

Upholding the Design Commission’s decision would demonstrate that Portland remains capable of thoughtful urban redevelopment and that the City honors the outcomes of its established public-review process.

Reversing it would send precisely the opposite message.

Please reject the appeal and support the future redevelopment of Lloyd Center.

Sincerely,

Brian M. Owendoff

District 4 Resident and Business Owner

r