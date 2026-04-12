This PSU “study” isn’t rigorous research—it’s a self-reported survey asking homeless individuals to explain their own circumstances.

Framing that as a serious, data-driven analysis of homelessness is misleading from the start.

Of course only 20% of respondents identified substance use as a cause. That result says more about the limits of self-reporting than it does about reality. Substance abuse and severe mental illness are widely observed to be far more prevalent among the homeless population than people are willing—or even able—to acknowledge themselves.

Basing policy conclusions on that kind of data is fundamentally flawed.

And that’s the core problem: this study leans heavily on self-reported narratives from a narrow, unrepresentative sample, then presents the findings as if they reflect the broader homeless population. They don’t.

Calling this a waste of resources is generous. It took three years, cost a significant amount of public money, and still manages to produce conclusions that are not just questionable—but dangerously misleading.

The issue starts with purpose. If this had been honestly presented as a descriptive collection of personal stories from a subset of individuals who have experienced homelessness, fine. That would at least be transparent. But instead, it disguises itself as objective, policy-relevant research intended to guide funding decisions and shape public opinion.https://katu.com/news/local/survey-of-hundreds-of-people-experiencing-homelessness-identifies-barriers-to-housing-cost-money-barrier-unhoused-homeless-portland-mutnomah-county-state-university-study

That’s where it crosses the line.

Because the people relying on this study—policymakers, stakeholders, and the public—often lack the context to critically evaluate its methodology.

And many are already predisposed to accept conclusions that align with their existing beliefs. That combination makes this kind of flawed research especially harmful.

The bias isn’t subtle—it’s structural. Start with selection bias. Only 12 out of 541 participants were unsheltered individuals reached through outreach.

That alone invalidates any attempt to generalize findings to the unsheltered population.

Instead, the study overwhelmingly reflects people who are already connected to services or housed, and who are capable of completing a lengthy 58-question survey. That’s a self-selecting group of higher-functioning individuals. It tells us virtually nothing about the people who are hardest to reach—those living unsheltered, disconnected from services, and often struggling with severe mental illness or addiction.

In other words, the very population we most need to understand is largely absent from the data.

It gets worse. The study intentionally over-sampled specific demographic groups—BIPOC individuals, domestic violence survivors, and LGBTQIA+ participants.

While these groups absolutely deserve focused attention, deliberately over-representing them and then generalizing conclusions to the entire homeless population is analytically dishonest. It distorts reality and leads to false conclusions about who is experiencing homelessness and why.

Then there’s the complete disregard for a basic clinical reality: serious mental illness and addiction often impair insight and decision-making. Many individuals suffering from these conditions cannot accurately assess or report the role those conditions play in their lives. Yet this study treats their self-assessments as reliable data. That’s not just naïve—it’s irresponsible.

Even if you accept the headline claim that only 20% of homelessness is “caused” by addiction, the study ignores the concept of proximate cause. How often does addiction lead to job loss, relationship breakdown, or financial instability—the very factors respondents cite as primary causes? Stripping that context out produces a misleading narrative.

And ultimately, the “so what” is missing. Even if the 20% figure were accurate, it’s largely irrelevant. What matters is what happens after people lose housing. The reality, observed repeatedly by frontline providers, is that life on the streets drives people toward substance use as a coping mechanism.

Trauma, instability, and survival conditions make addiction and mental illness more prevalent, regardless of the initial cause of homelessness. That’s the problem that actually needs solving.

What makes this especially frustrating is the opportunity cost. Enormous time, money, and effort went into producing a study that cannot reliably inform policy. Imagine if those same resources had been invested in building a comprehensive, real-time, by-name system identifying every individual experiencing homelessness—their needs, their barriers, and their status. That would produce actionable data, enable targeted interventions, and allow us to measure what actually works.

Instead, we get a flawed, biased report dressed up as science—and policies shaped by conclusions that simply don’t hold up.