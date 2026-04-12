Brian Owendoff

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
2d

These are not bugs, but a feature of how the report and its results were designed. It clearly was not rigorously vetted prior to implementation.

I’m sure they enjoyed spending the money though

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Veronica
2d

I read the study and have same criticisms of this so called academic study that is terribly flawed. The same goes for PSU’s Portland Street Response studies that have the lowest hanging fruit metrics that are meaningless to the program’s effectiveness in producing meaningful outcomes. I even reached out to Dr Townley who was in charge of the PSR study and he couldn’t deny the study’s shortcomings. I made the difficult decision to discontinue my PhD studies at PSU because I was sadly NOT impressed with the caliber of their programs ( I hope to finish up at a university who does solid research)

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