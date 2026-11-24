Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy apparently decided his latest newsletter was a good opportunity to take a shot at Oregon’s health insurance exchange. The problem? Either he doesn’t understand what is actually happening with Oregon’s healthcare marketplace, or he simply doesn’t appreciate the consequences of the policies being imposed on Oregon residents.
Here is the part that should concern every Oregonian: For 2027 coverage, Oregonians are being required to use Oregon’s state-run health insurance marketplace. The federal ACA marketplace is no longer an option for Oregon residents.
This isn’t some theoretical policy debate. It’s the marketplace people are being directed to use when shopping for their 2027 health insurance coverage.
And yet, the president of Portland City Council is publicly undermining confidence in the very state-run system Oregonians are expected to rely on.
The Irony Is Almost Too Much
Dunphy writes:
“Oregon is still trying to fix their Obamacare Health Insurance Exchange system so Oregonians can stop using the national system, and it’s been nearly a decade!”
Let’s be clear about what actually happened.
Oregon didn’t simply spend a decade trying to fix a website. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 972 in 2023, requiring Oregon to abandon the federally operated enrollment platform and build its own state-based marketplace.
That transition officially took effect November 1, 2026. The new system is called Explore Health.
And here’s the kicker: Oregonians seeking individual-market ACA coverage for 2027 must use Explore Health. HealthCare.gov will no longer accept 2027 applications from Oregon residents.
So, while Dunphy is busy using Oregon’s healthcare exchange as an example of government incompetence, he apparently hasn’t bothered to understand the very significant change the state has just implemented.
This is not an academic distinction. It affects real people shopping for health insurance right now.
And let’s not lose sight of the bigger issue. Oregon has taken responsibility for operating its own health insurance marketplace, including the technology, customer service infrastructure, enrollment process and consumer experience. That deserves serious scrutiny, not superficial political commentary.
If the system works, great. If it doesn’t, Oregonians have nowhere else to go for their 2027 ACA marketplace enrollment.
A message to our state legislators
I’m forwarding Dunphy’s newsletter to legislators because somebody needs to ask a very basic question:
Does the president of Portland City Council understand the state healthcare policy he is publicly criticizing, particularly when millions of dollars and the healthcare enrollment decisions of Oregon families are involved?
Dunphy wants government to slow down, measure twice and govern once when it comes to artificial intelligence.
Perhaps he should apply that same standard to his own newsletter.
Before lecturing Oregonians about government incompetence, he might want to understand what his own state government is actually doing.
Public office comes with a responsibility to be informed. Having a newsletter and a political megaphone doesn’t substitute for knowing what the hell you’re talking about.
And when elected officials casually undermine public confidence in a system that residents are now required to use, they should expect to be called out.
Sources and documentation
The amount of mendacity coming from the Peacock caucus on the “Fair Share” tax is extraordinary.
Jamie Dunphy claimed in October that “a bunch of food carts were kicked out to build a Ritz-Carlton that immediately failed.”
That conveniently leaves out the rest of the story.
Block 216/Ritz-Carlton kept 685 union construction workers employed over a four-year construction period—including through the pandemic. It generated more than $25 million in permit and system development fees, including a $7.8 million in payments in lieu for affordable housing the single largest inclusionary housing payment in PORTLAND HISTORY. The project has already created more than 2,500 living-wage jobs.
The food carts were month to month tenants and were given 18 months notice although only 30 days were required. Half relocated to other sites downtown which gave them the opportunity to upgrade to meet 2020 county health standards.
You can debate the project. You can debate the economics. But rewriting the facts to fit an ideological narrative is not legitimate policymaking.
If you wants to criticize Block 216, fine. But tell the whole story—not the version that fits the DSA talking points.
Portland’s small businesses aren’t struggling because billionaires somewhere else supposedly aren’t paying their “fair share.”
They’re struggling because City Hall has failed at the basics: public safety, reasonable taxation, reliable infrastructure, functional schools and a business environment where employers actually want to invest.
Blaming Portland’s failures on billionaires who don’t even live in Oregon is political theater designed to distract from City Hall’s own record.
You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you certainly cannot punish the employers and investors who still have the option to take their capital, jobs and businesses elsewhere.
Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer people left to tax.
That isn’t economic development. It’s economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.
The United States is home to approximately 23.8 millionaires and 989 billionaires.
In Oregon there are only two billionaires.
Envy and greed are the pillars of Communism.
"Tax the billionaires" isn't an economic plan. It's the marketing campaign for a bill the middle class ultimately pays. All pushed by DSA communist that want to rule over you.