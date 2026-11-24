Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy apparently decided his latest newsletter was a good opportunity to take a shot at Oregon’s health insurance exchange. The problem? Either he doesn’t understand what is actually happening with Oregon’s healthcare marketplace, or he simply doesn’t appreciate the consequences of the policies being imposed on Oregon residents.

Here is the part that should concern every Oregonian: For 2027 coverage, Oregonians are being required to use Oregon’s state-run health insurance marketplace. The federal ACA marketplace is no longer an option for Oregon residents.

This isn’t some theoretical policy debate. It’s the marketplace people are being directed to use when shopping for their 2027 health insurance coverage.

And yet, the president of Portland City Council is publicly undermining confidence in the very state-run system Oregonians are expected to rely on.

The Irony Is Almost Too Much

Dunphy writes:

“Oregon is still trying to fix their Obamacare Health Insurance Exchange system so Oregonians can stop using the national system, and it’s been nearly a decade!”

Let’s be clear about what actually happened.

Oregon didn’t simply spend a decade trying to fix a website. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 972 in 2023, requiring Oregon to abandon the federally operated enrollment platform and build its own state-based marketplace.

That transition officially took effect November 1, 2026. The new system is called Explore Health.

And here’s the kicker: Oregonians seeking individual-market ACA coverage for 2027 must use Explore Health. HealthCare.gov will no longer accept 2027 applications from Oregon residents.

So, while Dunphy is busy using Oregon’s healthcare exchange as an example of government incompetence, he apparently hasn’t bothered to understand the very significant change the state has just implemented.

This is not an academic distinction. It affects real people shopping for health insurance right now.

And let’s not lose sight of the bigger issue. Oregon has taken responsibility for operating its own health insurance marketplace, including the technology, customer service infrastructure, enrollment process and consumer experience. That deserves serious scrutiny, not superficial political commentary.

If the system works, great. If it doesn’t, Oregonians have nowhere else to go for their 2027 ACA marketplace enrollment.

A message to our state legislators

I’m forwarding Dunphy’s newsletter to legislators because somebody needs to ask a very basic question:

Does the president of Portland City Council understand the state healthcare policy he is publicly criticizing, particularly when millions of dollars and the healthcare enrollment decisions of Oregon families are involved?

Dunphy wants government to slow down, measure twice and govern once when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Perhaps he should apply that same standard to his own newsletter.

Before lecturing Oregonians about government incompetence, he might want to understand what his own state government is actually doing.

Public office comes with a responsibility to be informed. Having a newsletter and a political megaphone doesn’t substitute for knowing what the hell you’re talking about.

And when elected officials casually undermine public confidence in a system that residents are now required to use, they should expect to be called out.

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