Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 14

I spoke with Herman Greene, a leader, pastor, and former Portland Public Schools Board member committed to strengthening families, improving accountability in county systems, and delivering real results for Multnomah County. He is a candidate for Multnomah County Commissioner District 2.

He confirmed the DSA offered him $10,000 to run as its candidate.

His response? “MY NAME IS NOT FOR SALE.”

Herman is an outstanding citizen and does the right thing when no one is looking. It’s called INTEGRITY!

This raises serious questions about campaign finance law and political influence in Oregon. This demands answers—and scrutiny from election officials.

Nathan Ong Norris is a DSA endorsed candidate for D2. Was he offered a bribe from DSA like Paster Greene?

No organization should get a free pass when allegations like these surface.

Follow the money. Demand transparency. Protect election integrity.

And the DSA’s political agenda deserves the same constitutional scrutiny as any other political organization.

DSA acts as both a political party, PAC and treasonous destroyer of the US Constitution!

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Ricardo Z
Oct 14

The DSA minority population is now approaching total control of the city. The new voting scheme gives minority voice candidates an easy path to electoral victory and subsequent control of governance for all. I’m predicting a big win for the DSA city council candidates in November and it’s gonna be all downhill if that happens. Democracy and majority rule has been upended in Portland.

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