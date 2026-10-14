City Council President Jamie Dunphy is encouraging more of his political comrades to testify before October 15 on the disastrous Fair Share Tax. Apparently, it hasn’t occurred to him that there’s something fundamentally wrong with urging more people to testify after the public’s opportunity to participate has been severely restricted.

At the October 8 Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting, ordinary Portlanders—including working business owners who couldn’t abandon their jobs to attend a daytime hearing—were effectively shut out of the process, while, as I understand it, testimony included 39 DSA-aligned participants and only 2 in opposition .

Now Dunphy wants to mobilize more of his allies before October 15 although the option to testify in person has been shut down by the Peacocks and only written testimony can be submitted. So much for government by the people.

This is the Peacock playbook: restrict meaningful public participation, push a predetermined ideological agenda, and then pretend the outcome reflects broad public support.

The Fair Share Tax has been in development since January 2026. It risks increasing operating costs, driving investment and jobs elsewhere, and passing higher costs on to Portland consumers. CEOs aren’t necessarily the ones who ultimately pay the price. Workers, customers, small businesses, and struggling families can end up footing the bill.

Portland’s supposedly nonpartisan City Council has become a battleground for an ideological agenda that puts political loyalty ahead of economic reality.

Rather than focus on public safety, homelessness, mental health, jobs, and restoring confidence in Portland, Dunphy and his Peacock allies are championing another tax that could make doing business here even harder.

And this is bigger than one tax. It’s a question of whether Portland’s government serves its residents—or whether an organized, well-funded political movement gets to dictate the agenda while ordinary citizens are sidelined.

President Bumble Dunphy may think mobilizing his comrades is political leadership. It isn’t. Leadership means listening to the public—even when the public disagrees with you.

Portlanders deserve a City Council that welcomes scrutiny, respects public participation, and understands that you cannot tax your way to prosperity while driving away the businesses, investment, and jobs a thriving city needs.